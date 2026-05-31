This was a fantastic interview by Maria Bartiromo on Fox News with Secretary Scott Bessent. This has lots of great points, and I want to set the stage for the frustration people are feeling with the war in Iran and how President Trump is handling the situation.

I truly believe there are two sides to this story, and we are not getting all of the details. First, the IRGC was installed and should have been addressed by all of the Presidents before President Trump showed up. Talking with folks, there are some Iranian cities starting to rise up, and as much as it pains me to say this, we need to get the CIA involved and arm the Citizens of Iran to fight for their freedom.

I do not believe the Iranian IRGC can deviate from its chosen path and must be removed, and no matter who is in charge, I still feel that the only path forward involves the Venezuelan-style controls on Kharg Island and all Iranian oil and gas exports. I am giving President Trump and his Administration room to work on this, as mentioned. There is more to this story as it unfolds. He just needs to watch how he phrases things and avoid using his normal marketing terms.

Iran is connected directly to the UK, the Royal Crown, Terrorism, Houthis, and China. Also tied to the Crown is Obama and Hillary, and a lot of that has come out in some recent files that were released. Venezuela was also tied to the Royal Crown, and Secretary Bessent has cut the money ties and is working through all the money relationships. Make no mistake, we are about to find out how bad this mess is.

We, as Americans, need to be grateful that things are coming to light, and I believe we are on the path to healing. It is going to get bumpy, so put your tray tables up.

1. Iran Policy & Nuclear Negotiations

The interview opens with extensive discussion about Iran, including:

Confidence in President Trump’s ability to enforce any potential deal with Iran

Military operations against Iran’s military infrastructure (missile factories, drones, launch facilities)

Economic sanctions and blockades as pressure tactics

The historic significance of Iran being willing to discuss not having nuclear weapons for the first time in 47 years

Freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz as a key marker of compliance

2. Economic Performance & Market Resilience

Discussion of the current economic state:

Why markets have remained resilient despite inflation spikes

Energy-driven inflation as a temporary supply shock

The distinction between actual economic news and media reporting quality

Confidence that oil and gas prices will decline before the midterms

3. Tax Policies & Financial Literacy

Focus on the administration’s signature tax initiatives:

No tax on tips, overtime, and Social Security

Deductibility of auto loans for American-made cars

Record tax refunds and high participation rates (44% of filers)

Trump Accounts for children—a new savings program with $1,000 Treasury seed funding and up to $5,000 annual family contributions

4. Budget & Fiscal Policy

Long-term fiscal challenges:

Reduction of the budget deficit from 6.7% to 5.4% of GDP

Goal to bring it down to the “3% range” by the end of the presidency

The shift in mandatory spending (now 2/3 of federal spending vs. 1/3 under Reagan)

A “crawl, walk, run” approach to addressing fiscal issues

5. Trade & Tariffs

Discussion of trade policy:

Expiration of Section 122 emergency tariffs (10% global tariff)

Recalibration of existing 301s and 232s tariffs

Successful trade deals with Japan, China, and the EU

The EU’s willingness to accept 15% tariffs in exchange for reduced tariffs on U.S. goods

6. Supply Chain & Commodity Issues

Specific commodity concerns:

Fertilizer prices tied to Strait of Hormuz closure (75% of U.S. farmers’ fertilizer needs already secured)

Memory chip prices and Micron’s new Virginia factory with 100% expensing benefits

7. Legislative Priorities

Items pending Congressional action:

Immigration reconciliation package funding

The Clarity Act for digital assets/crypto regulation

Pending legislation for a $250 bill featuring President Trump

8. Currency & Commemorative Items

Discussion of:

A potential $250 bill to commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary

A commemorative coin featuring President Trump

New currency design (bills already printed but not yet registered with the Federal Reserve)

Some of the real questions around the IRGC are the claims that they are going to be charging for the UAE’s exit ports in the Gulf of Oman - this is Nuts. As the UAE has left OPEC and OPEC+, this is a good thing for the overall markets.

Recent IRGC Actions and Missile Activity Show No Positive De-escalation

Despite reported diplomatic progress, the IRGC has shown no restraint. Iran coordinated selective vessel transits (claiming 25–33 ships, including tankers, under its protocols in recent 24-hour periods), attempted mine-laying, and fired drones/missiles near the strait. U.S. forces have responded defensively, sinking mine-layers and striking launch sites around Bandar Abbas.

Iran also conducted significant missile activity: a ballistic missile launch toward a U.S.-related target/base in Kuwait (May 27–28, intercepted and labeled an “egregious ceasefire violation” by CENTCOM), plus multiple barrages including reports of large salvos (with historical context of near-100 missile waves in prior exchanges) targeting Israel and regional assets as recently as Thursday, following Trump’s warnings of further strikes.

These are not signs of goodwill or a finalized deal — the IRGC continues asserting a “Persian Gulf Strait Authority,” vetting, and permission-based system, often with fees or coordination requirements in practice.

Big Oil Executives Highlight Real-World Impacts and Bypass Momentum

Chevron Chairman & CEO Mike Wirth (interviewed May 29) confirmed multiple vessel attacks this week (some unreported), with traffic through the strait now at just 10–20% of pre-conflict levels. Hundreds of ships and tens of thousands of crew remain stranded. Chevron’s chartered vessels in the Gulf will not pay any Iranian-imposed tolls, aligning with U.S. freedom-of-navigation policy. Wirth noted accelerating bypass infrastructure: UAE’s Fujairah project ~50% complete for overland routing to the Gulf of Oman/Red Sea; Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline at full 7 million bpd capacity rerouting to Yanbu; plus emerging Iraq/Kuwait-to-Mediterranean options. Physical shortages are already hitting Asia (rationing, shortened weeks), with U.S. distillate inventories at 2003 lows amid record exports.

ExxonMobil and Chevron leaders (Neil Chapman, Mike Wirth, Darren Woods) warned at recent conferences that Dated Brent could spike to $140–$160 within weeks as global inventories hit critically low levels after the largest supply disruption in history (~20% of seaborne crude blocked since late February, drawing ~4 mbpd, over 1 billion barrels impacted). Futures lag physical reality; upward pressure will intensify in June–July peak demand season, even if a deal emerges, because confidence, insurance, and logistics will take months to restore.

How Investors and Consumers Should Really Take the News

Investors: Treat this as elevated near-term risk, not resolution. No confirmed deal + IRGC aggression = continued supply tightness and volatility. Energy majors (Exxon, Chevron, etc.) stand to benefit from high realized prices and production growth (Chevron eyes 7–10% this year vs. 1% global demand), but prepare for a potential post-reopening glut. Hedge portfolios accordingly; watch physical premiums and inventory data over paper markets. Diversified exposure to midstream/pipelines and bypass projects (Saudi/UAE) looks strategically smart long-term. Consumers: Brace for higher gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel prices into summer — the physical crunch is real and lagging effects are hitting now. Do not assume quick relief; prolonged uncertainty could mean rationing signals in import-heavy regions and U.S. tightness on distillates. Energy costs will feed broader inflation; budget for it and support policies accelerating domestic production and infrastructure diversification.

With No Deal and No Real Positive Actions from the IRGC — Should We Expect Bombings to Start When Best for the U.S.?

Analysts and market watchers note the pattern: Iran’s moves (legislation, selective control claims, missile/drone provocations) are not de-escalatory. Trump has paused certain escort operations to test diplomacy but maintains the naval blockade and has signaled readiness for stronger action if needed. Timing of any escalated U.S./allied response would logically align with maximum leverage — e.g., when shipping pressure peaks, alliances solidify, or military positioning favors decisive effect without excessive escalation risk. Historical precedent shows such pressure tactics can force compliance, but miscalculation remains a risk in this volatile environment. Markets and energy security hinge on verifiable reopening, not rhetoric.

Bottom line:

Iran’s “traffic management” push, paired with fresh missile activity and IRGC assertions, does not indicate Trump and Tehran are on the same page. Physical oil realities dominate paper optimism. Stay vigilant — the next weeks will test whether diplomacy or decisive enforcement prevails.

Again, a huge hat tip to Maria Bartiromo, Fox News, and our Great Secretary Scott Bessent. I truly believe we are about to see some wild things, and watch oil prices as they could spike quickly, and then go down after demand destruction kicks in.

As Todd Royal and other guests have said, I think that the war will kick of a huge spending spree on oil and gas infrustructure and more countries will take energy security to a higher level. Oil will not be coming down immediately after the Strait opens, and we all need to prepare for a longer recovery.

Thank you to all of our fantastic subscribers, readers, sponsors, and patrons! We could not do this without you all! Have a great Sunday, and next Week is going to be extremely busy!

Doomberg live on Friday covering the Global oil and Gas Markets, Dr. Beatriz Canamary on Thursday on the Critical port infrastructure, Kim Farrington, for the US Senate, and Rey Trevino, Pecos Operating on the Texas Oil and Gas markets.