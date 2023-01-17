We talk about the Energy Crisis, Problems, and Solutions with Cato Institute's Colin Grabow
Colin Grabow is a rockstar and a Fellow at the Cato Institue. We had a fun talk about the current energy crisis in the United States. Colin, Inu Manak, and Daniel Ikenson published "The Jones Act - A Burden America Can No Longer Bear" back in 2018. It is clear that the Cato Institute has great information, people, and resources. You have to listen to ou…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.