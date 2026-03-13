We have hit the Point of No Return for the California Energy Crisis

Gavin Newsom has succeeded in taking down the oil and gas market, and this was one of my most important podcasts. Mike Ariza, a refinery expert who has been working in the industry for decades, stopped by the Energy News Beat podcast, and what a show.

Mike has been working with several key people in the state trying to get the story out there. We need federal intervention today. Not Tomorrow - Today.

This is a challenge for our great Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, and our Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent. This is a problem of Venezuelan and Iranian proportions. In fact, California is such a national security crisis that I called out two days ago on the podcast “This California Crisis is just as big as the Iranian conflict,” and Tim Stewart of the U.S. Oil and Gas Association said, “Stu, you are right”, and today Mike also confirmed, it could bring the entire United States Republic down.

1. California’s Energy Crisis The transcript centers on an impending crisis involving the potential shutdown of major oil refineries in California, which could severely disrupt the state’s energy and fuel supply.

2. National Security & Military Implications The discussion emphasizes how refinery closures would threaten national security and military readiness, with consequences extending beyond California to the entire western United States.

3. Government Policy & Regulatory Impact There’s significant focus on how policies from the California Air Resources Board and Governor Newsom’s administration have contributed to refinery closures and increased dependence on imported fuels.

4. Geopolitical & Foreign Influence Concerns The transcript raises allegations about Chinese influence on California’s energy policies and questions about transparency and potential corruption in decision-making.

5. Federal Intervention & Emergency Measures Speakers call for urgent federal action, including potential invocation of the Defense Production Act, to address the crisis.

6. Economic & Supply Chain Consequences The discussion explores interconnected factors including global tensions, supply chain disruptions, infrastructure limitations, and the loss of skilled refinery workers.

7. Potential Economic Devastation The transcript warns of catastrophic outcomes including skyrocketing fuel prices, food shortages, and potential civil unrest if the situation isn’t resolved.

This interview is not about clickbait. We are in a full-on crisis, and while I was joking about “Cats and Dogs Living Together,” we need Federal intervention on the remaining 7 refineries in California before it is too late.

It is the brain trust, or the men like Mike, who are leaving the jobs. And once the talent pool is gone, even Mike Rowe won’t be able to save the Western Half of the United States.

You can connect with Mike on X Mike Ariza @MikeAriza4531

Mike is rolling out a town hall coming up, and we will be getting you the information.

This is probably one of the most important podcasts we have done, and hopefully, we can shake a few trees. As Mike Umbro has said, we need to Save California. And I am all in, but we have to get this to the right people.

Shout out to Reese Energy Consulting

https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/

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