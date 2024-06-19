We have, can, and must continue to adjust to climate change – and not kill billions!
Co-authored by Ron Stein and Paul Drissen
Earth’s climate has changed many times over four billion years, and 99.999% of those changes occurred before humans were on this planet. During that short time, humans adjusted their housing, clothing, and agriculture in response to climate changes. Can we now control the climate?
Except for decades-long droughts …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.