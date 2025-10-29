In the global energy landscape, the narrative of a swift “transition” away from fossil fuels to renewables has dominated headlines. However, a closer examination of demand trends, investment patterns, and infrastructure realities reveals a different story: we are in an era of energy addition. Renewables like wind and solar are expanding rapidly, but oil, natural gas (including liquefied natural gas or LNG), and other fossil fuels continue to grow or hold steady to meet rising overall energy needs.

This isn’t a zero-sum game where clean sources displace fossils overnight; instead, we’re layering new capacity onto an existing foundation dominated by hydrocarbons.

This article explores oil and gas demand, compares it to electricity generation sources, reviews investments and returns in wind and solar, and examines the mounting pressures on consumers from grid upgrades, renewables integration, and surging data center demands driven by AI.

Finally, we’ll look ahead to how the world might navigate this complex future.

Texas ERCOT system is an excellent review of Name Plate Capacity Over Purchase

Nobody talks about how much additional power has to be purchased to integrate wind, solar, and storage onto the grid. Let’s take a short look at the Texas ERCOT system.

The total nameplate (installed) capacity on the ERCOT system, as of late 2025, is approximately 181 GW. This includes a breakdown by resource type as follows:

Thermal (natural gas, coal, nuclear, diesel): 87.5 GW

Wind: 40.6 GW

Solar: 34.5 GW

Energy storage (batteries): 14.7 GW

Hydro: 0.6 GW

Biomass: 0.7 GW

DC ties (imports): 1.2 GW

Additional planned resources expected online by year-end: 1.6 GW (mostly solar and storage) ercot.com

ERCOT’s electricity demand in 2025 has averaged around 57 GW (based on approximately 496 TWh of total annual consumption divided across 8,760 hours in a year).

This average represents “normal” usage on the system. For context, the system’s all-time peak demand in 2025 reached 83.9 GW during August.

Forecasted peaks were higher (e.g., 90.5 GW for summer 2025), but actuals came in lower.

The cumulative capital investment in wind power capacity in ERCOT (Texas) exceeds $60 billion since 2000.

The cumulative capital investment in solar power capacity in ERCOT is approximately $58 billion.

The primary additional transmission infrastructure built specifically to support renewables (mainly wind at the time) was the CREZ project, which cost $6.9 billion in total after overruns.

Additional transmission upgrades since then, many driven by renewables and load growth, have averaged $3-4 billion annually in recent years, with ongoing projects (in engineering, routing, licensing, and construction) totaling about $16.9 billion as of early 2025.

So think about the $134.9 billion spent on Texas wind and solar installations, and the cost of electricity to consumers is about half the cost of New York, California, or New Jersey.

What could we have achieved by spending that $134.9 billion on nuclear?

Oil and Gas Demand: Steady Growth Amid Projections

Global oil demand remains robust, defying predictions of imminent peaks. In 2023, world oil consumption averaged around 102 million barrels per day (mb/d), with growth driven by transportation, petrochemicals, and emerging markets.

For 2024, the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts demand growth of about 960,000 barrels per day, revised down due to sluggish economic activity in developed nations, while the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) and OPEC project slightly higher figures around 1-2 mb/d.

Looking to 2025 and beyond, the EIA anticipates oil demand continuing to rise modestly before plateauing, with prices potentially falling to $62 per barrel in late 2025 due to inventory builds and non-OPEC supply increases.

I feel that if the war in Ukraine ends and the trading blocs realign, we will see prices above $62, as stated by the EIA. The investment in CapEx does not match demand, and we are short trillions just to keep up with the normal decline curves of oil and gas wells.

Natural gas demand, including LNG, tells a similar story of expansion. In 2023, global natural gas consumption reached approximately 4,000 billion cubic meters (bcm), with LNG trade hitting a record 404 million tonnes.

Demand grew by 2.8% in 2024, fueled by industrial needs and power generation, but is expected to slow in 2025 due to higher prices and milder weather impacts.

LNG exports are set for a surge, with U.S. capacity adding 5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2025-2026, pushing global LNG supply growth to reshape markets.

By 2030, natural gas demand could rise further, particularly in Asia, as it serves as a bridge fuel for electricity and heating.

To put this in perspective, oil and gas together account for over 50% of global primary energy supply, with demand projections showing no sharp decline. This “addition” dynamic is evident: even as renewables grow, fossil fuels are not being phased out but are adapting to new roles, such as backing up intermittent sources.

Comparing to Electricity Generation: Fossils Still Dominate

Electricity generation provides a key lens for comparison, as it’s where renewables have made the most inroads. In 2023, global electricity production totaled about 29,000 terawatt-hours (TWh), with fossil fuels (coal, gas, and oil) generating 61%—or roughly 17,690 TWh.

Renewables, including hydro, wind, solar, and others, accounted for 30% (8,700 TWh), while nuclear and other sources filled the rest.

Coal alone produced more electricity than all renewables combined in many regions, underscoring fossils’ reliability.

Natural gas plays a pivotal role here, contributing about 23% of global electricity in 2023, often via efficient combined-cycle plants that can ramp up quickly.

Oil’s share in power generation is smaller (around 3%), but it’s critical in remote or island grids. By contrast, wind and solar together generated about 13% of global electricity in 2023, up from negligible levels a decade ago, thanks to record additions of 346 GW in solar PV and 116 GW in wind capacity.

Here is the rub. How much of the 8,700 TWh is actually needed?

Projections indicate renewables overtaking coal as the top source by 2025, reaching 35% by 2030, but fossils’ share only dips to 73% of total energy supply (including non-electricity uses).

Oil and gas demand for electricity is expected to grow modestly, as gas displaces coal in some areas, highlighting the additive nature: more renewables mean more total generation, but fossils provide the baseload stability. But Coal is growing in many parts of the world. Oil for electricity is used in only a few countries worldwide.

Look at China, India, and yesterday we had a new coal plant in Wyoming get rolling.

Investments in Wind and Solar: Trillions Poured In, Mixed Returns

Global investments in wind and solar have skyrocketed over the last decade. From 2015 to 2024, cumulative spending on renewables exceeded $3.5 trillion, with clean energy investments hitting $2 trillion in 2024 alone—more than double the amount for fossil fuels.

Solar PV saw the lion’s share, with installed capacity growing from 710 GW in 2020 to 1,865 GW by 2024, driven by annual additions averaging over 200 GW.

Returns on these investments have varied. Over the last 5-10 years, solar farm ROI typically ranges from 10-20% annually, outperforming many traditional assets, with payback periods as short as 4-6 years for large projects. Data on this is sketchy, as tax incentives are mixed into the sources.

Without Tax incentives or subsidies that are paid for by consumers through their taxes and inflation, none of this would have happened.

Despite these inflows, the scale pales in comparison to the $1 trillion+ invested annually in oil and gas exploration and production, suggesting investors still bet on fossils’ longevity.

Consumer Impacts: Rising Costs from Renewables, Grids, and Data Centers

The push for wind and solar has coincided with electricity price hikes in key regions. In the US, wholesale prices soared 40% in the first half of 2025 compared to 2024, while Europe saw a 30% increase.

Over the last five years, integrating intermittent renewables has driven up system costs by 17% on average in high-penetration areas, as backup generation and grid upgrades add expenses—wind and solar can inflate effective costs from $40/MWh to $504/MWh when accounting for intermittency.

Compounding this, data centers—fueled by AI— are exploding in power demand. Global data center electricity use could double to 945 TWh by 2030, with US demand potentially tripling to 123 GW by 2035.

This could consume 12% of US electricity, straining grids and requiring massive investments in transmission and generation.

Consumers face higher bills as utilities pass on costs for reliability amid variable renewables and hyperscale loads.

How Will We Go Forward? A Balanced, Additive Approach

Looking ahead, the IEA’s World Energy Outlook projects fossil fuels retaining 73% of energy supply by 2030, with oil and gas demand plateauing but not collapsing—natural gas grows for electricity, while renewables add 858 TWh in 2024 alone.

EIA’s Annual Energy Outlook sees US electricity growing 30-76% by 2050, met mostly by zero-carbon sources, but fossils persist for reliability. I am hopeful that nuclear will accelerate to become a substantive upgrade to the grid.

Data centers amplify this: without policy shifts, grids could face shortages, pushing for more gas peakers and nuclear. The flip side of this argument is: how real is the demand for AI data centers? The data center buildout requests may not match up to who actually has the funding lined up and ready to implement upon approval. We will see most data center growth in the US occur behind the meter and independent of the consumer grid.

To move forward, we need pragmatic addition: accelerate renewables for low-cost additions in behind-the-meter scenarios, but invest in gas, coal, and LNG for baseload, upgrade grids intelligently, and explore AI efficiencies to curb data center waste.

I will say the quiet part out loud. - Quit paying power companies to shut off or not produce. The entire grid payment system needs to be overhauled.

Forcing a pure transition risks blackouts and higher costs; embracing addition ensures affordable, reliable energy for all.