On October 29th, we released the article “We are in an Energy Addition, Not Transition. Math is not Mathing Up to Invesotors or Consumers - Billions Wasted”

On November 1st, we released “Now that Bill Gates has said that Climate Change is not our biggest existential threat to Humanity, how much money has he cost the global markets?

Well, today TotalEnergies releases its report, TotalEnergies Energy Outlook 2025, and it kind of proves our point. Billions have been wasted, and Bill’s pivot is to go after the data center, the power side of the grift.

Take a look at the slide below, and you can see that “Renewable energy supply” has increased 3% and coal and Natural Gas have increased 2.7% and 2.3% respectively.

Take a look at how the US has reduced its emissions by phasing out coal and switching to natural gas. But it does not matter what the United States does, as China and India are increasing their CO2 output by massive increases in coal use.

Cutting the US Coal Fleet will not make a difference in the global CO2 output.

Take a look at the coal plants announced, permitted, or under construction around the world, and you will see that the United States now has 2 plants, vs India and China’s massive growth. We are talking 220,000 MW of power for China and India alone. That is a lot of coal.

Enter Peter St Ong, Ph.D, on X. Peter St Onge

I have reached out to him to see about getting him on a podcast, and his update below is massive. I recommend following him on X.

Dr. St Onge covers several key topics related to climate change and the debate around it:

1. The “warming hoax” - He argues that climate change is being exaggerated or is not as serious as claimed, citing Bill Gates’ recent comments as evidence.

2. Criticism of academia and research funding - He brings up great points about academics and researchers being paid to publish papers supporting the climate change narrative, while suppressing dissenting views.

3. Criticism of government funding and subsidies for “green energy” projects - He provides examples of green energy projects that have wasted large amounts of taxpayer money.

4. The benefits of carbon dioxide for plant growth - Increased CO2 levels are actually beneficial, citing a study about expanding European forests.

5. The ongoing “climate industrial complex” - Dr. St Onge suggests there is too much money and vested interests involved in perpetuating the climate change narrative.

Here are my favorite quotes.

1. “Warming hoax is collapsing as one of its biggest champions admits it’s actually not a big deal.”

2. “Now, any academic field that’s cashing 200 billion checks while firing anybody who disagrees is not a science. It is Propaganda.”

3. “Wind is even worse with four projects alone, Skipjack, Orsted, Empire, and Revolution losing eight and a half billion taxpayer dollars so far. Note, the owners all make out like bandits, taxpayers, and electric customers pay the bills.”

4. “A 2020 satellite study found Europe’s forests are expanding at a million acres per year thanks to higher CO2, and if temperatures do eventually rise, barren tundra could feed millions.”

5. “Europe and Democrats and professors remain wed to a hoax that pays for their vacation homes so we may not have one yet, but the tide is turning.”

The Bottom Line

While TotalEnergies proves my point that we are in an Energy Addition, Dr. St Onge points out we are not out of the woods yet.

The entire academic system is broken and has become a money grab, and anyone in it trying to do the right thing loses their job and is thrown out. We have to fix our schools and education systems to teach independent and critical thinking again. It seems like we've all become slaves to “social media influencers”.

The clean coal technology I have seen will make a difference and keep our power prices low.

I have to hand it to Secretary Chris Wright for keeping our coal plants rolling, and we can only hope they get their CO2 Obama-era designation removed to help turn the corner. We will only win the Energy Dominance war through regulatory change.

We have the desire, talent, and money; it is regulations that will hold us back.

Energy Security Starts at Home.

