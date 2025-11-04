Energy News Beat

Jeff Chestnut
20m

I don’t consider little billy gates a reliable source of energy information so I discount using his reveal of his beliefs today as any proof of anything. We need to double our effort at replacing retired coal plants with new coal plants, and we won’t impact the global temperature but may just make local temperature comfortable in buildings. We also need to do the same with natural gas. While doing that we need to be designing, permitting, and beginning construction on nuclear power plants . Oh, and i left out reclaiming wind turbine sites, which will take as long as building nuclear plants.

JF
20m

I am wondering when our politicians are ever going to learn, but Chris Wright is doing a great job, as are other people. Keep getting the good word Stu!

