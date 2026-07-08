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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
5h

Stu, I see the push for Western industrialized nations to stop using reliable reasonably-priced fossil, nuclear, and large hydroelectricity while adopting unreliable and expensive solar, wind, and batteries as a form of unilateral disarmament to the BRICS nations, most notably the People's Republic of China. This doctrine also grants China a pass on cutting its air and water pollution.

Per the IEA, China now consumes more coal than the rest of the world combined. Per the IEA Coal 2025 report, the level is about 4 gigatonnes per year. This article, "China Syndrome - Demand and Command - How the Iran war has revealed China as the world’s swing consumer" by Energy IQ, 8 July 2026 https://pandreco.substack.com/p/china-syndrome-demand-and-command provides information regarding China's hydrocarbon imports. These statistics show that China's CO2 emissions are about five times the United States. The doctrine says that is supposed to be OK.

The reality is the West's modest reductions in air and water pollution are more than canceled out by the gargantuan increases in Chinese air and water pollution.

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1 reply by Stu Turley
Men's Media Network's avatar
Men's Media Network
4h

Call growth and expansion an “addiction to energy.” 🙄 It’s called “reframing the issue” and it’s a taught tactic in the corporate establishment. We get a refresher on it once a year tied to our “compliance training.” The point is to take a problem you or your employer may have created, and reframe it in generic or diversionary terms such that it’s you or everybody’s or nobody’s responsibility to solve, but definitely not mine.

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