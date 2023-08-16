Wake up, America: Our climate policies are a catastrophe in the making
In a recent Senate hearing, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) managed to extract from the deputy energy secretary three critical admissions concerning emissions. One, the United States is currently responsible for only 13% of global carbon emissions, and we cannot control what China , India, or other countries do; two, it will cost an estimated $50 trillion to d…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.