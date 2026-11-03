Vote like your Wallet Depends on it. Hint: it does.

As voters head to the polls with record-high gas prices and heating fuel costs, the Energy Newsbeat Podcast tackles the critical intersection of energy policy, economic impact, and national security.

Host Stu Turley examines how decades of net zero regulations and refinery closures have squeezed America’s energy supply, driving up costs for everyday Americans—with blue states experiencing electricity bills 52.5% higher than their counterparts. From Germany’s cautionary tale of grid instability to Japan’s pragmatic energy strategy, and from Valero’s bold refinery investment to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve hitting five-year lows, this episode reveals how energy dominance—or the lack thereof—directly affects your wallet, your home, and your vote. Whether you’re concerned about winter heating costs, curious about why refining capacity matters more than oil production, or wondering how to prepare your home for potential grid disruptions, this comprehensive breakdown of ten major energy stories provides the data-driven insights you need to understand what’s really driving energy prices in America.

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1. Election Day Energy Costs & Voter Impact

The host emphasizes that voters should consider energy prices when voting, noting that blue states have 52.5% higher electricity bills and gasoline prices. This is framed as a critical issue affecting household budgets.

2. Record High Gas Prices on Election Day

While gas prices hit $4.14 on Election Day (the highest in dollar terms), the host clarifies that when adjusted for inflation using the CPI-U, today’s prices are actually lower than historical Election Day prices. Diesel prices are particularly high at $6.33 nationally, with home heating fuel at $6.23.

3. Refinery Decline & Net Zero Policies

A major theme is the dramatic reduction in U.S. refineries from 300 to 130, attributed to net zero policies and regulatory burdens. This shortage is driving up fuel prices and creating supply vulnerabilities. California’s refinery situation is highlighted as especially critical.

4. Distillate Stocks at Five-Year Lows

Distillate stocks (diesel, gasoline, jet fuel) are at their lowest levels in five years, creating supply concerns heading into winter and raising questions about energy security.

5. Ethanol Mandates & Their Negative Impact

The host criticizes ethanol programs, arguing they consume more energy to produce than they yield and add $3,000-$4,000 in maintenance costs to vehicles over their lifetime.

6. Germany’s Energy Crisis & Intermittent Renewables

Germany’s experience with wind and solar is presented as a cautionary tale—wholesale electricity prices collapsed to $13/MWh on one day, then spiked to $314/MWh four days later, demonstrating grid instability from intermittent renewables.

7. U.S. Energy Dominance & Exports

The discussion covers how the U.S. is increasing crude oil exports to Europe (18% in Q2 2026) and the importance of maintaining energy security through domestic production and export capacity.

8. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) Depletion

The SPR is at historically low levels (282 million barrels), raising concerns about energy security and the need for increased domestic production.

9. Refinery Investment & Expansion

Valero’s purchase of an idle Texas refinery for $320 million is highlighted as positive news, with calls for government support through the Defense Production Act to accelerate reopening.

10. Global Energy Shifts

Japan overtaking China as the world’s top LNG importer is noted as significant, reflecting Japan’s strategy to balance coal, LNG, and other energy sources while maintaining low-cost power.

11. Oil & Gas Exploration Expansion

Chevron is increasing exploration spending by 50% and diversifying away from geopolitical chokepoints, signaling confidence in future energy demand.

12. Refinery Profitability Over Oil Production

Exxon’s refining operations ($7.169 billion) outearned its oil production ($7.8 billion) in Q3, illustrating the value and scarcity of refining capacity.

13. Home Energy Resilience & Emergency Preparedness

The host concludes with personal recommendations for home energy independence, including solar generators (Jackery), propane generators, and backup systems to prepare for potential grid disruptions.

Here are the key stories.

1.Voters Head to the Polls With the Highest Election Day Gas Price on Record in Dollar Terms

2.Newsom’s green agenda DOES NOT meet California’s fuel demands

3.Saudi Arabia Looking to Expand Exit Ports for Oil

4.Germany Has Huge Spike in Energy Prices — So Who Is to Blame?

5.US Supplied 18.8% of Europe’s Crude in Q2 2026 — Up from Lower Shares, While Russia’s Share Collapsed from 25.8% in 2021

6.Valero to Buy, Restart Idled Texas Refinery as Fuel Rallies

7.Japan to Overtake China As World’s Top LNG Importer This Year

8.U.S. Weekly Rig Count: Comparing Enverus, Baker Hughes, and WellDatabase — Flat Weekly Activity Against Year-Over-Year Gains as SPR Hits Multi-Decade Lows and Distillates Stay Tight

9.Chevron Raises Exploration Spending by 50% as It Returns to Frontier Basins, Prioritizing Geopolitical Diversification Away from Key Chokepoints

10.Exxon’s Refineries Outearned Its Oil Wells, and No One Will Say What Maintenance Costs

Tomorrow at 2:30, we have a podcast with Steve Reese, Senator Alan Armstrong, and Rey Tevino, and we'll cover the natural gas and energy markets.

On Friday, we have Doug Sandridge, and we'll cover his article on the Energy Transition that did not happen.

Tomorrow, we are releasing our research from Virgin on how solar farms are pulling a sneaky ploy.

We would also like to give our sponsors a shout-out.

﻿Check out the World’s Greatest Podcast Show Notes at EnergyNewsBeat.co or EnergyNewsBeat.com, and the Energy News Beat Substack at:

Energy News Beat

At The Intersection of Energy and Finance - By Sandstone Group

By Stu Turley

Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast

https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/.

Data2 if you have any business systems, can you trust A? Well, they have the patent on validation. . https://data2.zoholandingpage.com/energy

And we have WellDatabase rolling, and we use their tools for the Energy News Beat weekly Rig Reports: https://welldatabase.com/

Also entering Sponsor Rey Trevino, Pecos Operating https://pecos.energy/