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Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
3h

Dear Tru Stu, great post and your timing in special!! I am backing a GOP candidate running for Senator Mark Warners seat. I think this post will help her and add this to her campaign.I will share it with her and see what she thinks. Another wonderful post !!!Thank you so much!!

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