A new state law makes battery storage a by-right use on land already approved for solar, with no new local hearing. That part is real. As the byline states, the claim that developers can turn a token solar start into bigger federal credits for batteries does not hold up.

We raised this as a question for our great paid subscribers in Virginia.

Also, our new program of holding political leaders accountable for their voting just got accelerated last night. Even though it looks like we lost the House and the Senate, and Texas flipped blue, we will be watching the Trump EO 13848 on election fraud that he signed in his first term, and Biden did not revoke. It mandates a review within 45 days of an election, and looking at the maps in Texas, I hope they get busy. As I said yesterday, I don’t care if you are a Democrat or a Republican; we want to hold you accountable, as I am American First and care for our consumers and people.

If you live in rural Virginia and your county spent a year arguing over a solar farm, you should know something. Since July 1, the developer of that farm may be able to add a battery storage yard on the same land without coming back to your board of supervisors for a new hearing. That is the heart of a piece by William Russell of the Rockbridge Taxpayers Alliance, published Oct. 21 under the headline “In Virginia, the cart comes before the horse, at least in solar.”

We read the law, the federal tax code, and the IRS guidance behind the argument. The local land-use part checks out. A second version of the story, one that says developers can make a token start on solar, add batteries later and keep or even grow their federal tax credits, does not. Russell’s piece makes the land-use argument. The tax-credit version goes further than the record allows, and we explain why below.

What the new law actually says

The law is Va. Code § 15.2-2316.10, added this year by HB 891 from Del. Shin and its Senate twin, SB 443 from Sen. Jeremy McPike. The governor approved HB 891 on April 22 as Chapter 1076 of the 2026 Acts, and it took effect July 1.

Chart 5. Recorded votes on HB 891, 2026 session. Source: Virginia LIS, accessed Nov. 3, 2026.

Subsection B makes a battery energy storage project “a permitted accessory use in all zoning districts” on any parcel with an approved special exception for a solar facility. Two conditions apply. The batteries must sit inside the boundaries of the parcel covered by the solar approval, and the battery’s “rated storage capacity” may not exceed 100 percent of the solar facility’s “nameplate generating capacity.” The batteries “shall not require a special exception or be subject to any other local land use approval.”

The law does not require the solar farm to be built first. We found no sequencing requirement anywhere in the section. The trigger is an approved special exception, not a finished solar plant. That is Russell’s cart-before-the-horse point, and on the text he is right.

One phrase deserves a flag. The statute compares a storage “capacity” with a solar “nameplate generating capacity” and does not say whether it means megawatts of power or megawatt-hours of energy. Read as megawatts, a 100-megawatt solar permit could host 100 megawatts of batteries that run for several hours. A Brunswick County project, Zeus I, pairs a 200-megawatt solar facility with a 100 megawatt/400 MWh storage facility, according to the county’s Oct. 21 agenda, which shows how far apart those two readings can be. Until a court or the General Assembly settles it, expect counties and developers to read it differently.

What your county can still do

Counties are not powerless. Subsection C requires the batteries to meet federal, state, and local safety and fire codes and environmental rules. Subsection E says nothing limits a county’s power to enforce its codes “or to ensure the safe operation” of the project, and nothing stops a developer from negotiating a siting agreement. Fairfax County staff noted in August that such an agreement can cover mitigation and payments toward the county’s capital needs.

But the bill also froze the rules. Its second enactment clause says a battery project with an interconnection request filed before July 1, 2030 is governed by the local ordinance “in effect on July 1, 2026.” A county that writes tougher battery standards next year may not be able to apply them to projects already in the queue. That helps explain why counties rewrote their codes this summer.

Caroline County is one example. Its draft limits batteries to an accessory use with approved solar and nowhere else, and its hearing notes record a 50-foot separation between containers that the fire chief supported as enough to stop thermal runaway from spreading. Albemarle County listed HB 891 among seven 2026 bills that force zoning changes. The Virginia Association of Counties described the law as “taking away local decision-making.”

The money question for taxpayers

Here is a detail many neighbors will miss. Subsection D says payment obligations and other terms in the solar project’s special exception or siting agreement “shall relate and apply only to the approved solar project and shall not affect any battery energy storage project” added under the law. Batteries do not automatically pay the county what the solar project promised. Any payments have to be negotiated separately, and the developer is not required to negotiate.

On local property tax, Virginia already exempts much of a storage project’s value. Under § 58.1-3660, storage projects larger than 5 and smaller than 150 megawatts are exempt from 80 percent of assessed value in their first five years of operation, 70 percent in the next five and 60 percent after that, if an application is filed with the locality before July 1, 2030. Under the new law, adding batteries also cannot reduce the solar project’s state tax exemption.

Now the federal tax-credit claim

The story being repeated goes like this: start construction on solar with a token effort to beat the federal deadline, then add batteries and claim credits that are just as big, or bigger. We checked each step against the statute.

First, batteries do not need the trick. The 2025 budget law, Public Law 119-21, ends the clean-electricity credits for wind and solar placed in service after Dec. 31, 2027, unless construction began by July 4, 2026. That cutoff applies to wind and solar. The investment credit statute, 26 U.S.C. 48E, then says the cutoff “shall not apply with respect to any energy storage technology which is placed in service at any applicable facility.” Storage keeps the older schedule: full credit for projects that start construction through 2033, 75 percent in 2034, 50 percent in 2035, and nothing after that.

Chart 1. Federal 48E/45Y credit for storage by year construction begins, against the solar placed-in-service cliff. Source: 26 U.S.C. 45Y and 48E as amended by Pub. L. 119-21; accessed Nov. 3, 2026.

Second, the rules on a token start have shifted, but not in a way that helps batteries. IRS Notice 2025-42, published in Internal Revenue Bulletin 2025-36 and effective for wind and solar projects that had not begun construction before Sept. 2, 2025, removed the 5 percent spending safe harbor for wind and solar, except for small solar of 1.5 megawatts or less, and required “physical work of a significant nature.” On June 6, 2026, Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of the federal district court in Washington vacated the notice as “arbitrary and capricious,” restoring the 5 percent safe harbor for projects that began construction by the July 4, 2026 deadline, though an appeal could still change that. Clifford Chance reported no appeal had been filed as of Sept. 4, and McGuireWoods advised that “market participants should not treat the decision as final.” Storage is unaffected either way, because 48E(e)(4)(C) already keeps it off the solar cliff.

Third, the July 4, 2026 deadline has passed. Any project that did not begin construction by then faces the 2027 placed-in-service cliff for its solar, whatever happens with batteries.

Fourth, batteries face a harder foreign-content test. For projects starting construction in 2026, at least 55 percent of a storage project’s costs must come from outside prohibited foreign entities, compared with 40 percent for a generating plant, rising to 75 and 60 percent from 2030.

Chart 2. Minimum share of costs that must come from outside prohibited foreign entities, by construction-start year. Source: Pub. L. 119-21, sec. 70512; accessed Nov. 3, 2026.

Fifth, we found nothing that pays batteries a higher rate. The base 48E credit is 6 percent, or 30 percent if wage and apprenticeship rules are met, for solar and storage alike. We could not find a source for “bigger credits.”

The ratepayer side

Batteries are not a sideshow in Virginia. § 56-585.5 tells Dominion Energy Virginia to petition the State Corporation Commission for 16,000 megawatts of short-duration storage by 2045, including 4,000 megawatts by 2030, plus 4,000 megawatts of long-duration storage. Appalachian Power has its own targets of 780 and 520 megawatts. Those costs reach customers through SCC-approved rates. A faster local path for batteries could make those goals easier and cheaper to reach, or it could put projects where neighbors least want them. The law does not answer that.

Chart 3. Energy storage megawatts: Virginia utilities must petition the SCC for under Va. Code § 56-585.5 E. Source: Code of Virginia, accessed Nov. 3, 2026.

Projects change, too. In Brunswick County, Monarch Solar asked the SCC for up to 400 megawatts of solar and a 300-megawatt battery, according to an SCC notice. The developer later said at the commission’s Feb. 5 hearing that it had dropped the battery, according to the Brunswick County board’s March 18 agenda. The SCC granted the project’s certificate on July 28, 2026, according to the county’s Oct. 21 agenda. Under the new law, a battery like that could come back later on the same parcel without a county hearing, as long as it stays within the cap.

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Fire safety, by the numbers

Fire is what most neighbors ask about. The best public data comes from EPRI, which found that the global grid-scale battery failure rate fell 97 percent from 2018 to 2023. Energy-Storage.News read the report’s chart as about 9.2 failures per gigawatt deployed in 2018 and about 0.2 in 2023. EPRI also found that 65 percent of incidents traced to operation and integration and 11 percent to cells or modules, and Energy-Storage.News reported that 72 percent happened during construction, commissioning or the first two years. There is still no federal, state or local requirement anywhere in the U.S. to report incidents, the outlet noted. A falling rate is good news, but the rate is per gigawatt, so more batteries can still mean more incidents in total.

Chart 4. Global grid-scale battery failure incidents per gigawatt deployed, 2018 and 2023. Source: EPRI (2024); chart values as read by Energy-Storage.News; accessed Nov. 3, 2026.

Consumer and investor views

· For neighbors: check whether your parcel’s solar approval was granted, not built. The battery right attaches to the approval. Ask your county which ordinance version applies, given the July 1, 2026 freeze.

· For ratepayers: storage can shift cheap midday solar into evening peaks, which can lower costs, but every utility-owned megawatt in the Dominion target is paid for in rates. Watch the SCC dockets.

· For taxpayers: the battery does not inherit the solar siting payments. If your county wants revenue from it, it has to negotiate.

· For investors: the Virginia rule lowers local permitting risk for storage on approved solar sites. The federal credit is available to storage on its own schedule. The foreign-content rules, not the solar deadline, are the bigger hurdle for batteries.

Caveats, in fairness

· The law requires code compliance, and counties keep their fire and building powers. “By right” is not “no rules.”

· The case for the law is that the county has already approved energy use on that land, so a second land-use fight adds delay without adding much. The bill passed both chambers by wide margins.

· We have not found a Virginia project that has used the new path yet. The concern is about what the law allows, not a documented case.

· Our reading that storage begin-construction rules are judged separately from the solar is an inference from the statute and the notice. It is not tax advice.

Russell asks for a fix in the 2027 session. Whatever you think of batteries, the units question and the missing sequencing rule are fair things to ask your delegate about before then.

STU’S TAKE

Opinion. Every number is linked to its source.

I want to be fair to everybody on this one. The Rockbridge folks are right on the land-use point. Under § 15.2-2316.10, a battery yard up to 100 percent of the solar nameplate is a by-right use on a parcel with a solar approval, and the law never says the solar has to be built first. If you fought that solar permit at the county, you deserve to know the batteries can follow without another hearing.

Where I get off the bus is the tax-credit trick. Batteries were never on the solar cliff. Section 48E carves storage out, and storage keeps 100 percent of the credit for construction starting through 2033. The IRS tried to kill the 5 percent safe harbor for big solar in Notice 2025-42, a federal judge threw that notice out in June, which brings the safe harbor back only for projects that began construction by July 4, 2026, and an appeal could still change that. Storage does not care either way. If anything, the foreign-content rules are harder on batteries: 55 percent in 2026, against 40 percent for solar.

What matters to your wallet: Dominion has to chase 16,000 megawatts of storage by 2045, paid through rates, and the battery does not inherit the solar siting payments to your county. Ask your supervisors two questions: which ordinance is frozen for your county, and who negotiates the battery payments?

One huge question for consumers living near this solar farm is: are there Chinese-made inverters on the solar panels or batteries? The facts are clear: many wind, solar, and storage products made in China have embedded radios and cyber backdoors. Proven, and based on fact. A new regulation requires matching the manufacturer of origin and verifying that it does not have a certain percentage of Chinese parts, or radios and chips for spyware.

I'll dig into that in a later article. An estimated 30% to 40% of solar farms in the US have potentially compromised gear, and that is tough to dig into, let alone prove. We have seen some gear and cannot publish that yet, but will as soon as we are given permission.

The bigger question is why do we have to price wind, solar, and storage cheaper than gas, coal, or nuclear? Where is the land reclamation in the upfront of the project, as they only have a 20- to 25-year lifespan?

Make a note. I am a fan of solar and storage at the edge, for people to harden their own energy supply at home, not at scale on the grid with our current technology. I am finishing my power system and will write about the solution and what I learned along the way. The good, the bad, and the homely.

If President Trump accelerates the war in Iran, they have stated they will retaliate. Well, they were attacked, and each time they did what they said they would do. They have already been attributed to over 30 water-plant cyberattacks this year, and it would not surprise me if they activated sleeper cells. This goes to the multiple countries warning to gather supplies and power backups.

This afternoon, we will host Senator Alen Armstrong, Steve Reese, and Rey Trevino, who will fire off questions about natural gas and data centers. It will be fun to have a sitting Senator on a podcast to ask his take on the election results.

Again, thank you to our paid subscribers. If you have questions that need research, let us know, and Ann, if this helps your team in Virginia, let me know as well.

This will be the era of accountability.

Appendix

Sources, verbatim excerpts, full data tables, methodology notes and corrections for “Virginia Let Batteries Ride In on Solar Permits. The Tax-Credit Trick Is Another Story.”. Every figure in the article resolves to an entry below. Where a number is an Energy News Beat calculation, it is labeled as one here and in the text. Sources were accessed Nov. 3, 2026 unless noted.

A. Sources, with links and access dates

Access dates are given with each entry. Descriptions are plain text; the link is the source key.

Rockbridge Taxpayers Alliance, William Russell, “In Virginia, the cart comes before the horse, at least in solar,” Oct. 21, 2026. Accessed Nov. 3, 2026. Link

Code of Virginia § 15.2-2316.10, Siting of battery energy storage projects; commercial solar photovoltaic generation facilities (2026, cc. 1011, 1076), Virginia Legislative Information System. Accessed Nov. 3, 2026. Link

Virginia LIS, HB 891 (2026 Regular Session), Del. Shin: bill text, enactment clauses, votes and history. Approved by the Governor April 22, 2026, Chapter 1076. Accessed Nov. 3, 2026. Link

Virginia LIS, SB 443 (2026 Regular Session), Sen. McPike, companion bill. Accessed Nov. 3, 2026. Link

Code of Virginia § 58.1-3660, certified pollution control and solar and storage equipment exemptions, subsections F to H. Accessed Nov. 3, 2026. Link

Code of Virginia § 56-585.5, subsection E energy storage targets, as amended by Acts 2026, cc. 694, 695. Accessed Nov. 3, 2026. Link

Public Law 119-21 (July 4, 2025), secs. 70512 and 70513 (termination of clean electricity credits for wind and solar; foreign entity rules), congress.gov. Accessed Nov. 3, 2026. Link

26 U.S.C. 48E, Clean electricity investment credit, current text, Cornell Legal Information Institute. Accessed Nov. 3, 2026. Link

26 U.S.C. 45Y, Clean electricity production credit, current text, Cornell Legal Information Institute. Accessed Nov. 3, 2026. Link

Internal Revenue Service, Notice 2025-42, Beginning of construction for wind and solar facilities, Internal Revenue Bulletin 2025-36. Vacated June 6, 2026. Accessed Nov. 3, 2026. Link

Acts of Assembly 2026, Chapter 1076 (HB 891), enrolled text with enactment clauses. Accessed Nov. 3, 2026. Link

Oregon Environmental Council v. Internal Revenue Service, No. 1:25-cv-04400 (CKK) (D.D.C.), Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, docket; order and memorandum opinion of June 6, 2026. Accessed Nov. 3, 2026. Link

McGuireWoods, “Federal Court Vacates IRS Notice 2025-42, Restores 5% Safe Harbor for Wind and Solar Projects,” legal alert, June 8, 2026. Accessed Nov. 3, 2026. Link

Clifford Chance, “IRS Notice 2025-42 Appeal Deadline Nears,” briefing, Sept. 4, 2026. Accessed Nov. 3, 2026. Link

Virginia Association of Counties, “Webinar on Implementation of New State Laws on Solar and Battery Storage Available to Local Governments.” Accessed Nov. 3, 2026. Link

Fairfax County, “2026 Code of VA Updates” proposed zoning ordinance amendment staff report, Aug. 25, 2026. Accessed Nov. 3, 2026. Link

Albemarle County Legistar, File 26-291, zoning amendments required by 2026 legislation. Accessed Nov. 3, 2026. Link

Caroline County, Public Hearing TXT-03-2026, zoning ordinance amendments (solar and energy storage). Accessed Nov. 3, 2026. Link

EPRI, PNNL and TWAICE, “Insights from EPRI’s Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) Failure Incident Database: Analysis of Failure Root Cause” (2024). Accessed Nov. 3, 2026. Link

Energy-Storage.News, “Battery storage failure incident rate dropped 97% between 2018 and 2023,” May 2024. Accessed Nov. 3, 2026. Link

Brunswick County Board of Supervisors agenda, Oct. 21, 2026 (Zeus I, 100 Megawatt/400MWh Energy Storage Facility). Accessed in October 2026 for an earlier Energy News Beat fact check. Link

Brunswick County Board of Supervisors agenda, March 18, 2026 (Monarch Solar SCC hearing report). Accessed Nov. 3, 2026. Link

Virginia State Corporation Commission news release, Dec. 18, 2025, local hearing set for Monarch Solar proposal (Case PUR-2025-00150). Accessed Nov. 3, 2026. Link

B. Key excerpts from primary documents

Quoted verbatim, with enough surrounding text that a reader can see what was cut. Where a quotation is commonly truncated, the tail is included and noted.

Va. Code § 15.2-2316.10 B 1: a battery energy storage project shall be “a permitted accessory use in all zoning districts” on a parcel subject to an approved special exception for a solar facility if the battery energy storage project “is located within the boundaries of the parcel covered by the existing special exception and has a rated storage capacity that does not exceed 100 percent of the nameplate generating capacity of the associated solar energy facility.” Link

Va. Code § 15.2-2316.10 B 2: “Such battery energy storage project shall not require a special exception or be subject to any other local land use approval.” Link

HB 891, enactment clause 2: a battery project “for which an initial interconnection request has been filed with an electric utility or a regional transmission organization prior to July 1, 2030, and is constructed pursuant to § 15.2-2316.10 of the Code of Virginia, as created by this act, shall be subject to the applicable local ordinance and regulation in effect on July 1, 2026, except as modified under § 15.2-2316.10.” Link

26 U.S.C. 48E(e)(4)(C), as added by Pub. L. 119-21: “This paragraph shall not apply with respect to any energy storage technology which is placed in service at any applicable facility.” Link

Va. Code § 58.1-3660 G: the storage exemption “(i) shall apply only to projects greater than five megawatts and less than 150 megawatts, as measured in alternating current (AC) storage capacity, and (ii) shall be in the following amounts: 80 percent of the assessed value in the first five years of service after commencement of commercial operation, 70 percent of the assessed value in the second five years in service, and 60 percent of the assessed value for all remaining years in service.” Link

IRS Notice 2025-42: the Physical Work Test requires “physical work of a significant nature”; the notice eliminates the Five Percent Safe Harbor for applicable wind and solar facilities other than certain solar facilities with a maximum net output of not greater than 1.5 megawatts (AC). On-site physical work “may include the installation of racks or other structures.” Link

Oregon Environmental Council v. IRS, No. 1:25-cv-04400 (CKK) (D.D.C.), order of Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, June 6, 2026: Notice 2025-42 is “arbitrary and capricious” under the Administrative Procedure Act and is vacated and remanded to the IRS. Link

EPRI, PNNL and TWAICE (2024): “Between 2018 and 2023, the global grid-scale BESS failure rate has dropped 97%.” Link

Virginia Association of Counties: “In addition to taking away local decision-making, the new law specifies that the addition of the battery energy storage project shall not alter, reduce, or otherwise affect any (1) payment obligations, financial commitments, or other terms contained in the existing special exception associated with the siting agreement for the approved solar project or (2) the state-mandated local tax exemption from which the approved solar project benefits.” Link

C. Full data tables, with as-of dates

C1. Federal credit for storage by construction-start year (48E/45Y)