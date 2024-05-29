In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart. Turley, discusses the top energy news headlines for the day, including Vietnam shifting back to coal power due to outages, lawsuits against oil companies for climate change, the rise and fall of ESG scores, impacts of forced electrification during a storm in Houston, and a new microgrid project. It also covers the day's oil, gas, and financial markets and an acquisition in the midstream sector.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
03:49 - Vietnam’s shift back to coal is under EU scrutiny
06:57 - “Big Oil” companies face mounting legal challenges from climate-obsessed groups
10:22 - From noble ambition to corporate tokenism: the rise and fall of ESG
13:58 - Houston Storm Reveals Downside of Forced Electrification
16:37 - New Microgrid to Provide Resilience for a Houston Data Center and the Grid
20:08 - Market Updates
22:37 - Energy Transfer to Acquire WTG Midstream in a $3.25 Billion Transaction
26:32 - Outro
Vietnam’s shift back to coal is under EU scrutiny
A heat wave in Vietnam in May and June of last year led to major power shortages across the north of the country. Factories owned by some of the world’s largest tech firms, including South Korean tech giant […]
“Big Oil” companies face mounting legal challenges from climate-obsessed groups
Suing the ONLY supply chain source for the products and fuels DEMANDED by humanity is financial stupidity! Never bite the hand that feeds you without a replacement to support the products demanded by our materialistic society. […]
From noble ambition to corporate tokenism: the rise and fall of ESG
As things go up the corporate food chain, they tend to get watered down, compromised or, in extreme cases such as ESG, turned inside out. The catch-all acronym referring to a company’s environmental, social and […]
Houston Storm Reveals Downside of Forced Electrification
We live in a world with more and more devices that require charging. Nothing shows the downside of that better than the recent storm that hit Houston, where thousands of residents still lack power. Houstonians […]
New Microgrid to Provide Resilience for a Houston Data Center and the Grid
The construction of a new 17-MW microgrid for ViVaVerse Solutions, a colocation data center services provider, was announced this week. Located at the former Compaq Computer/HPE headquarters in Houston, the more than 90-acre ViVa Center […]
Oil up on OPEC+ meeting, summer driving season and weaker US dollar
NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) – Oil prices gained more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday on the expectation that OPEC+ will maintain crude supply curbs at its June 2 meeting, while the start of […]
Energy Transfer to Acquire WTG Midstream in a $3.25 Billion Transaction
WTG Midstream Owns and Operates the Largest Private Permian Gas Gathering and Processing Business with Assets Located in the Core of the Midland Basin Expands Energy Transfer’s natural gas pipeline and processing network in the […]
