In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart. Turley, discusses the top energy news headlines for the day, including Vietnam shifting back to coal power due to outages, lawsuits against oil companies for climate change, the rise and fall of ESG scores, impacts of forced electrification during a storm in Houston, and a new microgrid project. It also covers the day's oil, gas, and financial markets and an acquisition in the midstream sector.

A heat wave in Vietnam in May and June of last year led to major power shortages across the north of the country. Factories owned by some of the world’s largest tech firms, including South Korean tech giant […]

Suing the ONLY supply chain source for the products and fuels DEMANDED by humanity is financial stupidity! Never bite the hand that feeds you without a replacement to support the products demanded by our materialistic society. […]

As things go up the corporate food chain, they tend to get watered down, compromised or, in extreme cases such as ESG, turned inside out. The catch-all acronym referring to a company’s environmental, social and […]

We live in a world with more and more devices that require charging. Nothing shows the downside of that better than the recent storm that hit Houston, where thousands of residents still lack power. Houstonians […]

The construction of a new 17-MW microgrid for ViVaVerse Solutions, a colocation data center services provider, was announced this week. Located at the former Compaq Computer/HPE headquarters in Houston, the more than 90-acre ViVa Center […]

NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) – Oil prices gained more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday on the expectation that OPEC+ will maintain crude supply curbs at its June 2 meeting, while the start of […]

WTG Midstream Owns and Operates the Largest Private Permian Gas Gathering and Processing Business with Assets Located in the Core of the Midland Basin Expands Energy Transfer’s natural gas pipeline and processing network in the […]

