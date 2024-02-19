US LNG exporter Venture Global LNG has requested more time from the US FERC to complete the commissioning of its Calcasieu Pass LNG export terminal in Louisiana.
Calcasieu Pass produced its first LNG on January 19, 2022, and the first commissioning cargo left the facility on March 1.
However, Venture Global has not yet declared the start of commercial ope…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.