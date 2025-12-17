Venezuela Isn't Escalation - It's Supply Managment - DRW

What a week in the oil and gas markets. We have Dark Fleet Tankers over the weekend rolling up on Venezuela to be filled up, and Michael Tanner and Stu Turley talk about it on the Sunday release of the Energy News Beat Stand Up. Stu points out that President Trump needs to pay attention, as if he does not enforce the sanctions, we might as well ignore OPEC and the pricing models.

Sure enough, on Tuesday, President Trump rolls out the blockade, and DRW on The Hot Take of the Day has a great article on his Substack. I have reached out to get him scheduled for another interview.

Throw on a good Gavin Newsom problem this week with Oregon, Washington, and more refineries, and we have a wild ride forming up like a thunderstorm in Q1 2026.

1. The situation in Venezuela and the potential impact on oil supply and prices. Stu discusses how the U.S. actions against Venezuela could affect global oil markets.

2. The possibility of an upcoming commodity bull run, particularly in the oil market. Stu cites an article suggesting that oil could be the next commodity to see a major price increase.

3. The tensions between global energy companies like ExxonMobil and European regulations, with Stu discussing how stricter EU policies could prompt ExxonMobil to exit the European market.

4. The importance of energy infrastructure projects like the Western Gateway Pipeline to ensure energy security on the U.S. West Coast.

5. New regulations in New York requiring greenhouse gas reporting, which the host suggests could lead to oil and gas companies leaving the state.

6. The progress on the Alaska LNG pipeline project, which the host sees as a positive development for U.S. energy exports.

Buckle up, we are in for a wild 2026.

Time Stamps:

01:10 DRW talks about Venezuela Oil and Chris Wright

03:17 ExxonMobil and Chevron to benefit

03:50 Is President Trump’s team listening to Energy News Beat

04:45 Will Oil be the next in the commodity markets?

06:01 The EU’s worst legislation ever

08:00 Phillips 66 Pipeline to the West - Could be a help to California in a few years

10:20 New York Needs to Learn from the EU - New Climate Regulations

12:25 Alaska LNG gets green lights

Stories Covered in the Stand UP

1. Venezuela Isn’t Escalation — It’s Supply Management

2. Will Oil Be the Next in the Commodity Bull Run?

3 .The EU’s Worst Piece of Legislation, According to an Exxon Top Executive May Force Exxon Out of the EU

4 .Phillips 66 Sees an Opportunity to Supply the West Coast with the Western Gateway Pipeline: A National Security Imperative

5. New York Releases Regulation Requiring Mandatory GHG Reporting for Large Emitters from 2027

6. Alaska LNG Pipeline Gets Final Approvals Ahead of Schedule

