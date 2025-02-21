ENB Pub Note: I agree that the UN needs to be thrown out of the US, and the US should defund the UN. They have tried to overthrow the United States and have caused incredible harm in human suffering.

Supporters of the measure claim the international organization undermines American interests

A group of Republican lawmakers has reignited efforts to withdraw the US from the United Nations, claiming that the organization betrays American interests and misallocates taxpayer funds.

The US is a founding member of the organization and holds a permanent seat in the Security Council, the body tasked with conflict resolution and peacekeeping. It also hosts the UN headquarters in New York. US Senator Mike Lee introduced a bill on Thursday calling for ties with the UN to be cut, with co-sponsorship from Senators Marsha Blackburn and Rick Scott. A corresponding bill was also presented in the House by Representatives Mike Rogers and Chip Roy.

If enacted, the legislation would dismantle the legal framework governing US participation in the UN, halt all financial contributions, ban American involvement in UN peacekeeping missions, and sever links with various UN agencies. The proposal includes strict conditions for any future engagement.

Lee expressed opposition to “blank checks” that allow American taxpayer dollars to be directed toward initiatives that “fly in the face of our values, enabling tyrants, betraying allies, and spreading bigotry.”

Blackburn echoed these sentiments, accusing the UN of “placating Hamas terrorists and the Chinese Communist Party.” The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a deadly incursion into Israel in October 2023 that triggered the latest escalation of violence the Middle East.

This new proposal carries forward the title and provisions of Lee’s previous bill introduced in December 2023. Legislative attempts to axe US involvement with the UN date back to at least 1997, when then-Representative Ron Paul advocated for similar measures.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order targeting three UN bodies that his administration labeled “anti-American.” These included the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Trump withdrew the US from the UNHRC, defunded the UNRWA, and initiated a review of relations with UNESCO, claiming that the agencies act against US interests and perpetuate anti-Semitism – criticisms that resemble Israel’s accusations against these institutions.

Source: Rt.com

We give you energy news and help invest in energy projects too, click here to learn more

Crude Oil, LNG, Jet Fuel price quote

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack