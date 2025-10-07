In the ever-evolving U.S. energy sector, refining capacity stands at a precarious juncture. With global shifts toward renewables, regulatory pressures, and fluctuating demand, America’s refineries are under strain. Recent events, including fires and planned closures, underscore the vulnerability of this critical infrastructure.

This article delves into the state of U.S. refining capacity over the past decade, compares it against demand for key products like gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, examines upcoming closures, assesses the impact of the recent fire at Chevron’s El Segundo refinery, and explores recommendations for upgrading aging facilities.

A Decade of Refining Capacity: Peaks, Declines, and Stagnation

Over the last 10 years, U.S. refining capacity has experienced modest growth followed by a notable contraction, largely influenced by economic disruptions and market dynamics. In 2015, operable refining capacity stood at approximately 18 million barrels per day (bpd), climbing to a peak of around 19 million bpd by 2019 as expansions and optimizations at existing sites boosted output.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a sharp decline, with capacity dropping to 18.27 million bpd by August 2023 from a 2020 high of 18.98 million bpd.

By 2024, it stabilized at 18.4 million bpd, reflecting a net loss of about 1 million bpd since the pandemic’s onset due to closures and underutilization.

The number of operating refineries has also dwindled, from around 143 in 2015 to about 129 in 2024.

This reduction stems from aging infrastructure, high maintenance costs, and environmental regulations that have made smaller or less efficient plants uneconomical. Utilization rates have hovered between 85-93% annually, with 2024 seeing an average of 88%, indicating spare capacity but also highlighting vulnerabilities during peak demand or disruptions.

Expansions, such as ExxonMobil’s 250,000 bpd addition at its Beaumont refinery in 2023, have offset some losses, but overall trends point to a maturing industry facing headwinds.

Capacity vs. Demand: A Tightrope Walk for Oil Inputs and Products

U.S. refining capacity currently exceeds domestic crude production but falls short of fully meeting refined product needs without imports. In 2024, refineries processed about 16.1 million bpd of crude oil inputs, against a capacity of 18.3 million bpd.

Domestic crude production hit a record 13.4 million bpd, but refineries required around 16.5 million bpd, necessitating imports to bridge the gap.

Demand for refined products remains robust but is shifting. Total U.S. oil demand reached 20.42 million bpd in 2024, forecasted to edge up to 20.47 million bpd in 2025 before plateauing and declining.

Breaking it down by key products (focusing on North America, where the U.S. accounts for ~80%): The IEA, as shown below, projects almost zero demand growth through 2030, which is incorrect.

Check out the EIA in the United States Report for Total oil produced.

The EIA is also projecting a plateauing of US production. This does reflect the change in “Molecule Demand Change”. Molecule Demand Change is going to be a term you will get to hear more often as more natural gas is produced, and ideally, CNG and LNG would become more popular for long-haul trucks. This would be the best way to reduce diesel emissions and lower overall emissions.

The reporting from the IEA and the EIA is, unfortunately, what bankers and investors use to fund new refineries. Jet fuel is growing, while gasoline and diesel face declines in the reporting due to falsely claimed electric vehicle adoption, teleworking, and efficiency improvements.

This mismatch—capacity at 18.4 million bpd versus throughput needs—creates a “short fuse” scenario where disruptions could spike prices, especially as global diesel supply dips by 100,000 bpd in 2025.

Refineries on the Brink: Closures Looming in 2025 and Beyond

The past decade has seen 2.6 million bpd of U.S. refining capacity shuttered, with more on the horizon.

In 2025 alone, over 400,000 bpd is set to come offline, including LyondellBasell’s 265,000 bpd Houston refinery in Q1 and Phillips 66’s 140,000 bpd Wilmington facility in Q4.

Looking ahead, Valero’s 145,000 bpd Benicia refinery in California is slated for closure by Q1 2026. The following is an episode of our Daily Stand-up that now has 21,000 views on YouTube, which typically does not like our content.

These closures, concentrated on the West Coast, represent nearly a quarter of regional capacity lost since 2018, driven by declining demand, high costs, and stringent regulations.

By 2026, U.S. capacity could dip to 17.94 million bpd, the lowest since mid-2022, exacerbating inventory draws and potentially reducing petroleum stocks in 2026 amid rising consumption.

One in five global refineries faces shutdown risks despite fuel demand growth, with U.S. sites particularly vulnerable.

The Chevron El Segundo Fire: A Stark Reminder of Vulnerabilities

On October 2, 2025, a massive explosion and fire erupted in the jet fuel unit at Chevron’s El Segundo refinery in California, one of the state’s largest with a capacity of about 269,000 bpd.

The blaze, which lit up the night sky, prompted shelter-in-place orders and raised air quality concerns, though it was extinguished by the following day.

The immediate impact included a temporary shutdown of affected units, disrupting local supply chains.

Experts predict a 5-15 cent per gallon hike in California gas prices, already among the nation’s highest, due to reduced output of gasoline and jet fuel.

As Chevron works to restart operations, the incident highlights broader risks: environmental health effects remain under study, but it serves as a reminder of the dangers inherent in aging refinery infrastructure.

In a state already seeing refinery closures, this could accelerate supply tightness on the West Coast.

Recommendations: Upgrading for Survival or Repurposing for the Future

As refineries approach the end of their life, stakeholders must weigh upgrades against closure. Experts recommend a multifaceted approach:

Who is going to say the quiet part out loud: Drive less and stop ordering Amazon deliveries of single packages, or jumping in your car for a package of gum. Conversion to Renewables: Biofuels are an option, provided they are manufactured from landfills or through the recycling of plastics. Biofuels like ethanol take more energy and cost more to make than they deliver. We need to ban and remove ethanol from the fuel mix. Regional Adaptation: For high-risk areas, such as the West Coast, focus on export-oriented strategies or storage terminal conversions to maintain economic value even with partial operations. In California, how can we override the state mandates that are not based upon science, but rather imposed on climate justice? I am genuinely asking that question, as the Federal government is being crippled by a shortage of jet fuel on the West Coast. We cannot import jet fuel from China or India for use in our airliners or military aircraft due to national security issues. Policy Support: Advocate for incentives to process more domestic crude, though refiners are unlikely to commit big investments without clear demand signals. And with the international and our own EIA reporting downward trends in demand, how will we get financing?

In conclusion, U.S. refining capacity is indeed on a short fuse, with closures and incidents like the El Segundo fire amplifying risks.

I am currently speaking with some CEOs and companies that could revolutionize the production of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. We are still three years away from fully implementing the cool technology and may need to receive some federal assistance to kick the new technology into high gear. Once I can share the technology and timelines, we will distribute them to everyone.

Proactive upgrades and transitions could mitigate shortages, but inaction may lead to higher prices and supply instability. As the energy transition continues to decelerate, the industry must find capital to adapt and thrive. Finance and investments will be critical.

