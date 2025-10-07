Energy News Beat

Energy News Beat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
1h

YES, David can slay Goliath !

1. Ukraine is demonstrating via drone attacks at the heart of Russia’s military and economy, by attacking Russian refineries that provide the fuels for their Goliath empire.

2. By chance, the Chevron refinery In Southern California had a leak that ignited and temporarily ceased the production of 40% of the jet fuel demanded in Southern California. This is a strong message to the national security team that America’s Goliath infrastructures are easy targets for "David".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Stu Turley
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Sandstone Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture