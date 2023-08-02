US pulls back offer to buy 6 million barrels of oil for emergency reserve
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration has pulled an offer to buy 6 million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, an Energy Department spokesperson said on Tuesday, as oil prices are expected to keep rising after a output cut from Saudi Arabia.
The U.S. made the latest solicitation to buy the sour crude oil for the SPR on July 7. Af…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.