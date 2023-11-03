U.S. oil groups urge Biden administration to support energy security by removing offshore production barriers
(WO) – The American Petroleum Institute (API) called on the Biden administration to help meet growing energy demand by allowing for consistent and predictable access to America’s vast energy resources offshore.
Source: World Oil
In comments submitted to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) in response to the Call for Information and Nomin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.