US offshore wind projects seek looser subsidy rules in fight for survival
Sept 6 (Reuters) – A fleet of U.S. offshore wind projects central to President Joe Biden’s climate change agenda may not move forward unless his administration eases requirements for subsidies in the year-old Inflation Reduction Act, according to project developers.
Norway’s Equinor, France’s Engie (ENGIE.PA), Portugal’s EDP Renewables (EDPR.LS), and tra…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.