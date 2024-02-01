US officials deliver warning that Chinese hackers are targeting infrastructure – Warning About The Real Question – Is Mayorkas in on it?
ENB Pub Note: I have been talking about this issue since 2020, and wrote the article “Could China Hack Our Electric Grid? – In 4 words – Yes and How Soon? The Real Question – Is Mayorkas in on it? .
In my opinion, Mayorkas has enabled the entire situation along with the Biden administration by reversing the previous Trump policies protecting our grid. C…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.