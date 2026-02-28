The joint U.S.-Israeli military operation against Iran, launched on February 28, 2026, marks a dramatic escalation in the long-simmering tensions between the West and Tehran. Codenamed “Operation Epic Fury” by the U.S. and “Roaring Lion” by Israel, the strikes targeted key military, nuclear, and leadership sites across Iran, with President Donald Trump explicitly calling for regime change.

This assault, the most intense since the 12-day Israel-Iran conflict in June 2025, has already claimed high-profile Iranian casualties and sparked retaliatory strikes across the region.

As the dust settles, questions loom over Iran’s future stability, the role of its proxies, and the ripple effects on global oil markets.

Bomb Damage Assessment: Widespread Devastation Across Iran

Initial assessments from U.S. and Israeli sources indicate significant damage to Iran’s military infrastructure. The strikes hit approximately 500 targets in at least nine cities, including Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah.

Key focus areas included ballistic missile sites, air defense systems, nuclear facilities, and command centers for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Satellite imagery shows destruction at Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s compound in Tehran, with multiple buildings leveled.

Iranian state media reports over 200 deaths and 700 injuries from the strikes, including at least 40 at a girls’ school in southern Iran.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) described the operation as targeting IRGC command facilities, missile launch sites, and airfields, with minimal damage to U.S. installations from Iran’s response.

Overall, the assault appears to have degraded Iran’s missile and air defense capabilities by 30-50%, based on lessons from the 2025 conflict, though full reconstruction could take months to years.

Iranian Leaders Eliminated: A Decapitation Strike

The operation prioritized high-value targets among Iran’s leadership, achieving what Israeli officials describe as a “decapitation” of the regime’s top echelons.

Confirmed eliminations include:

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Killed in strikes on his Tehran compound, per Israeli and U.S. sources. His death, at age 86, represents a seismic blow to the Islamic Republic’s theocratic structure.

IRGC Commander Major General Mohammad Pakpour: Succeeded Hossein Salami after the 2025 war; killed alongside other senior commanders.

Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh: Confirmed dead in Israeli strikes.

Defense Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani: Targeted and assessed as killed.

Intelligence Chief: Likely Esmail Khatib or Majid Khademi, eliminated in attacks on the intelligence headquarters.

Reports also suggest attempts on President Masoud Pezeshkian and former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, though their statuses remain unclear.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed key leaders like Pezeshkian were “safe,” but panic within the regime’s ranks is evident.

This leadership vacuum could accelerate internal unrest, with Trump urging Iranians to “take over” their government.

Damage to Kharg Island Terminal: Limited but Concerning

Kharg Island, Iran’s primary oil export hub handling 90% of its crude shipments, reported explosions nearby but no confirmed direct hits on infrastructure.

Iran had preemptively transferred most stored oil to tankers in recent days, suggesting anticipation of attacks.

While storage tanks and loading facilities appear intact based on initial reports, any prolonged disruption could halt Iran’s 1.6 million barrels per day (mb/d) exports.

Analysts note that damaging supply lines or subsea pipelines could extend outages, but as of now, the terminal remains operational amid heightened regional risks.

Houthis and Iranian Proxies Fire Back: Escalating Regional Conflict

Iran’s “Axis of Resistance” has mobilized in response. The Houthis in Yemen have resumed missile and drone attacks on Red Sea shipping and Israel, vowing to disrupt global trade routes.

Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq announced strikes on U.S. bases, while Hezbollah in Lebanon has opened fire.

Other proxies, including Shia militias in Iraq and Syria, are activating, potentially targeting U.S. interests across the Middle East.

Iran itself has struck U.S. bases in Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, internationalizing the conflict.

This proxy escalation could prolong the crisis, though weakened networks from prior conflicts limit their full impact.

Iran’s Missile Barrage and Casualties in Gulf States

Iran retaliated swiftly, launching an estimated 1,200 missiles and drones across the region, including dozens at Israel in multiple barrages (initially around 35, escalating to over 200).

U.S. and Israeli defenses intercepted many, but some penetrated, causing limited damage in Israel (89 lightly injured).

In Gulf states:UAE: One civilian killed by debris in Abu Dhabi; minor damage.

Kuwait: Three soldiers were injured at Ali Al Salem Air Base.

Bahrain: Hits on U.S. Fifth Fleet HQ; no reported casualties.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia: Explosions reported; minimal damage, no major casualties.

No U.S. casualties were reported, with damage to installations described as “minimal.”

Oil Prices in the Short Term: Volatility Ahead

Oil markets, already at seven-month highs, face immediate upward pressure. Brent crude could spike $5-10 per barrel on fear alone, potentially reaching $80-100 if disruptions persist. This will be

At the time of this article's writing:

Iran’s retaliation has led to a decline in tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of global oil flows.

A prolonged closure could push prices above $100, with U.S. gas averaging over $3 per gallon.

Short-term outlook: Expect a $10-20 jump when markets reopen, fading if infrastructure remains intact but sustaining if proxy attacks escalate.

OPEC may increase output to stabilize supplies. Last week, Saudi Arabia shipped out everything it could ahead of the strike.

Saudi Oil Exports Surge to Three-Year High during Iran Tensions

Barbara Boyd on Promethian Action

If you are not subscribing to them, I would highly recommend it. She has a 15 min great video. I have reached out to get them on the Energy News Beat Podcast. I pay for their Subscription, and don't like just copying their information, but in this case, it is an advertisement for them.

Key Points:

JD Vance is stating this is not a “forever war”.

The real battle is being waged in the financial war against British control.

The Mulahas were the last piece on the board

This is not a “Regime Change, but rather an opportunity for the citizens to take their country back.

Trump says, “Take your Country back.”

Gulf Countries are supporting the US and Israel’s attack

The Board of Peace has a chance.

Don’t forget who gave the Muslim Brotherhood billions.

The City of London controls the global oil, and the Muhlas were only pawns.

President Trump will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. That is the key. Why do you think one of the Carriers is sitting off Israel?

President Trump’s actions have caused money that used to be held at the Bank of London to be invested in the United States.

The UK would not allow the United States to use UK bases to stage military assets for strikes on Iran. If you watch the video above, it makes sense.

My take as well: We will see the Venezuelan money control system put into place to keep the next government in line and give them a fighting chance in the long term. Secretary Bessent has already torn apart their financial system, and this will help the new government get up and running.

Key Things Investors Should Watch For

As the situation evolves, focus on these indicators:

Strait of Hormuz Status: Any sustained disruption could halve global oil transit, spiking prices.

Proxy Escalation: Houthi attacks on shipping or militia strikes on Gulf infrastructure could broaden impacts.

OPEC Response: Potential output hikes to offset losses.

Iranian Regime Stability: A leadership vacuum may spark protests or infighting, thereby affecting the regime's capacity for retaliation.

Global Safe-Havens: Monitor gold and bonds for risk aversion signals.

The strikes have thrust the Middle East into uncertainty, but they also present a potential turning point for Iran’s future. For oil markets, the coming days will determine if this is a short-lived shock or the start of a prolonged crisis. Investors should prioritize diversified energy exposure and real-time geopolitical monitoring.

Post Conflict Recovery

Make no mistake, President Trump will be watching, and Secretary Bessent and Secretary Wright will be at the forefront of the solution. I firmly believe they will just take the control mechanism put into effect in Venezuela and drop it right on top of the new Iranian government.

Think about how this will change the world. The U.S. is controlling the oil flows and Dark Fleet enforcement. Sanctions won’t be needed; the Dark Fleet would affect Russia and all OPEC+ members, as well as China and India's imports.

President Trump will be able to end the war in Ukraine at the same time. - Just saying.

Saudi Arabia will be one of the key winners as the leader of OPEC, and it will work with the United States to control oil flows for the New Trading Blocs I have been talking about.

The world is healing, and we are watching it in real time. Do not worry about a forever war, we are about to see the End of the Iran Muslum Brotherhood funded by people you would not have expected. We will even see an end to the Russian war if the Trump administration drops the Venezuelan control system on Iraq.

Fun times to be investing in energy.

