US Democrats launch bill holding oil firms accountable for any work with OPEC
WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) – Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday introduced a bill to hold energy companies accountable if they are found by federal regulators to have colluded with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to raise oil prices.
The bill, introduced by Senator Edward Markey and Representative Nanette Barragan, says that …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.