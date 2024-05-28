US Data Center Energy Train Wreck

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss significant topics such as the rising energy consumption by data centers, the surge in U.S. power demand leading to the construction of 133 new gas plants, and the skepticism around the feasibility of the energy transition. They also highlight the record-breaking power demand in Texas due to a heatwave and provide a brief update on oil and gas markets following Memorial Day. The episode emphasizes the challenges and contradictions in balancing growing energy needs with climate targets.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:48 - The U.S. Data Center Energy Train Wreck

04:22 - US Power Demand Surge Spurs 133 New Gas Plants Amid Climate Targets

08:18 - The “Energy Transition” Won’t Happen – Mark Mills

10:05 - Texas power demand breaks May record again as prices soar in heat wave

13:35 - Markets Update and Oil Prices Jump as Europe Hints at June Rate Cuts

16:18 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

May 26, 2024 Stu Turley

ENB Pub Note: I had the pleasure of interviewing Ron Miller on the podcast, and here is one of his outstanding articles. I highly recommend following him on Linkedin. The U.S. and the world are […]

May 26, 2024 Stu Turley

Nearly halfway through a decade critical for mitigating climate change, US utilities and investors plan to add 133 new natural gas-fired power plants to the nation’s grid, as reported by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Additionally, […]

May 25, 2024 Stu Turley

Foundational innovation in cloud technology and artificial intelligence will require more energy than ever before—shattering any illusion that we will restrict supplies. The laptop class has rediscovered a basic truth: foundational innovation, once adoption proceeds […]

May 25, 2024 Stu Turley

May 24 (Reuters) – Power demand in Texas broke the record for the month of May for a second time this week on Friday as prices soared ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day long weekend […]

May 27, 2024 Stu Turley

Oil prices increased over 1% on Monday due to speculation about rate cuts. The European Central Bank’s potential rate cut in June contributed to the optimism in the markets. Inflation in the euro zone has […]

