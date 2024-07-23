U.S. Commands Higher Prices for Crude Amid Growing Global Oil Market Influence
The discount of WTI Crude to the international benchmark Brent Crude has dropped from nearly $20 per barrel in the early 2010s to below $3 a barrel today.
Increased domestic offtake capacity and better pipeline connections to Texas and Louisiana make WTI a more influential benchmark in global oil markets.
WTI Midland was added to the Brent basket in June …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.