US, Canada, France, Japan and UK back global nuclear supply chain
PLANNED INVESTMENTS WILL IMPROVE URANIUM ENRICHMENT AND CONVERSION CAPACITY UP TO 2027, AND ESTABLISH A SECURE AND RESILIENT GLOBAL URANIUM MARKET.
The US, Canada, France, Japan and the UK have agreed to mobilise government-led investments totalling $4.2bn to develop a global nuclear supply chain.
The decision was announced at the Net Zero Nuclear Summit at COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The investments will improve uranium enrichment and conversion capacity up to 2027, and establish a secure …
