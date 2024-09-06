The US has added two more Russian-linked LNG carriers and their operators to its sanctions list with the aim of stymying exports from the new Arctic LNG 2 project.

The 2007-built 149,700 cu m New Energy and the 79,833 cu m newbuilding Mulan have been added to the sanctions list.

The New Energy was spotted last week taking on sanctioned gas from another sanctioned vessel, Pioneer, in a ship-to-ship transfer just off Egypt in the Mediterranean.

“The US government will continue to answer attempts to operationalize the sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project or otherwise expand Russia’s energy capabilities with a swift response,” the US State Department said in a release.

The US imposed sanctions on seven other LNG carriers late last month.

Source: Splash247.com

