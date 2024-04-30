The Biden administration is contemplating an executive order to ban Russian imports of enriched uranium amid stalled congressional efforts.
Dependence on Russian uranium poses economic risk to the US, with replacement supply potentially raising costs by up to 20%.
Uranium stocks, including Cameco Corporation and Uranium Energy Corp, rose following the new…
