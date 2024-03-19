Up to 58 GW faces retirement in PJM by 2030 without replacement capacity in sight: market monitor
NEARLY 60% OF THE GENERATION THAT COULD SHUTTER IS DEEMED “UNECONOMIC,” BUT CAPACITY PRICES AND OTHER FACTORS COULD CHANGE, POTENTIALLY EASING THE RISK, THE GRID OPERATOR’S MARKET MONITOR SAID.
About 24 GW to 58 GW of thermal resources — or 12% to 30% of the PJM Interconnection’s installed capacity — are at risk of retiring by 2030 without a clear source of replacement generation, according to the grid operator’s market monitor.
“Providing clear information to regulators and market participants about the actual and expected supply-demand balanc…
