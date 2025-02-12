Why is ending the war in Ukraine taking so long? There are several reasons, and one key issue keeps popping up. President Trump does not have all of the information to get President Putin to the negotiation table.

“All Putin needs to do is nothing.” - There is no incentive to come to the negotiation table.

This week, I released the third article in a series written by George McMillan,d “Understanding the Catastrophic Downside Risk of the Kellogg Plan and Exploring Alternatives.”

In the podcast today George and I talk about several key issues, and the bottom line he may need a new team to lead the Ukraine discussion. It is great news that President Trump is sending the Secretary of Treasury to Ukraine to talk with President Zelinsky. Maybe, they can get a better answer on where the money went and if it ended up in a ski resort or general’s homes homes in California.

Run of Show:

5:27 Sea Power vs Land Power and the five power centers

6:59 Populist movements in the EU increasing

10:13 President Trump is not dealing with Putin from a position of strength.

20:13 War Colleges and public universities have had critical information stripped out and need to be addressed

24:46 “All Putin needs to do is nothing.” - There is no incentive to come to the negotiation table.

51:39 President Trump’s team is exacerbating the problem

53:10 President Trump should back the EU populist parties

1:02 Sea Power vs Land Power

1:06 USAID and DOGE

1:10 President Trump’s great domestic policy and poor foreign policy may be walking into a trap.

I am glad that President Trump visited with President Putin, and that they are talking. Another huge win is Pete Hegseth's statement to NATO that we will not have troops in Ukraine and that Ukraine will not be part of NATO. There are still huge issues to overcome, and we can only hope that peace is achieved soon.

My recommendation is that President Trump’s team contact George to gain insights into international geopolitical energy policies. And/or President Trump may need a new team that understands geopolitical energy issues.

Automated Transcript: Corrections for grammar only.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:00:06] Hello everybody. Welcome to the Energy Newsbeat podcast. My name is Stu Turley, President and CEO of the Sandstone Group. I've been doing a series with George McMillan for a couple of years now and it seems like it has absolutely been a roller coaster. And today we are going to be talking about understanding the catastrophic downside risk of the Kellogg Plan and exploring alternatives. Before I bring George in here, we have to understand that the geopolitical risk that is going on around the world is built up off of corruption. It's built up of pipelines, land power, sea power, and you sit back and take a look at the entire thing as a complicated problem. We've got some solutions that need to get into the Trump administration. We want to talk about those solutions now, and then we're going to back into how we came up with those determinations. Welcome George McMillan. How are you today, sir?

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:01:14] I'm doing great. Glad to be with you today.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:01:18] You know, your material is phenomenal. You are one of the few guys that are out there that are talking about energy

Speaker 3 [00:01:27] crises.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:01:29] And you've got the receipts to show it up from all the public sources that are out there. You've got your books that we've talked about on all the shows. I'm having to reorganize your site on here. Let me show our listeners where we are. We're on energynewsbeat .co or dot com. And you roll over here and you notice that this is understanding the catastrophic downside risk of the Kellogg plan and alternatives. This is your story and you're the author of this. But we also have down here your page where I'm assembling all of the materials that you have done in the past. And that is if you just search for George, it's all you got to do is just go to our search bar and you're going to see everything that you have had in the past is going to be here. So let's go ahead and start with this article and let's get rolling into why do you think General Kellogg's plan and what is going on is not going to work with President Putin right now?

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:02:42] I mean, the short answer is he's actually been buying into the political rhetoric of what the war is about rather than the actual sea power versus land power strategies, which means he's never been taught about the sea power versus land power strategies. So he's never been told that the real foreign policy of the United States is to surround Russia. Well, back then it was the Soviet Union is where it started out as around the Soviet Union and strangled it economically. What Jeffrey Sachs has been talking about is the strategy of containment of Ambassador George Kennan and 47 in his 50 articles was about encircling the Soviet Union, strangling it economically, and then also moving into Central Asia to try to split up Russia and China to the extent possible and also encircling it on the Pacific side by rebuilding Japan, maintaining Korea and maintaining presence in Taiwan and the Philippines as a first island chain

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:03:51] strategy.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:03:52] So the basis of it is to stop Russian oil and natural gas pipelines from connecting to Germany and Western Europe and to Japan. They cannot stop the connection between Moscow and Beijing. Right. So it's the five power center strategy. He does not know about that. He literally thinks or he thinks that Russia invaded for no reason, not that we're blocking in the ports and Russia's winning the war. So both of those propositions are false.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:04:31] So General Kellogg is, is kind of handicapped because of not having the information. Is that a fair statement?

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:04:39] Right. There, the, the military is primarily trained at the tactical level and the operational level. Yes, he's a three star. He should be more trained at the theater strategic level, but they're not trained at the grand strategic level. What the strategic level is, is basically a regional expertise. What's going on in the other regions they don't really know about, especially, especially the covert activities they don't know about.

Speaker 3 [00:05:14] Right.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:05:15] And we're finding out more and more about covert activities that we're all sick of when we take a look at, at the, okay, go ahead.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:05:27] This is very important. When you start to understand the sea power versus land power strategies and the five power center strategies for containment, then you start to very quickly. You can very quickly do a, um, an assessment when something blows up when you're talking about covert activities and figure out who, who would benefits, who it sabotages and figures out who's behind it. So yeah, the sea power versus land power strategy. The biggest thing is you can very, very quickly figure out who's behind covert activities. That's why they keep on pulling down our videos,

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:06:06] which drives me nuts.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:06:11] Yes.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:06:12] Um, and Google has been trying to shut me down from their algorithms for quite a while and we've found ways around them, which is great.

Speaker 3 [00:06:21] Fun.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:06:21] I love being able to still be, be found. When we take a look at your early recommendations on this, and then let's talk about your first steps here for General Kellogg and anybody else trying to get to the meeting right now, you said on the other, other podcast Putin has to do nothing. Right now, we're seeing that the EU is failing. We're seeing NATO is failing. And if Putin does nothing, they go away.

Speaker 3 [00:06:56] Right.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:06:57] Is that a fair statement as well?

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:06:59] Right. With energy prices soaring and the populist movements increasing in the Danube River valley. Well, in Germany, in the Danube River valley, their automotive industries are collapsing. Their consumer products industries are collapsing. Their chemical industries are collapsing because they can't afford the price of cheap natural gas, which really did fuel their industrial growth. So if Putin does nothing right now, nothing, nothing differently than what he's been doing, then the populist parties rise. They rebuild Nord Stream by Russian natural gas, which means they have to buy in rubles. Now they cannot pay in dollars because of the sanctions. So that means they're going to leave their petrodollar system and the EU and NATO all in one shot. Because why, because they've been following, uh, you know, Trump is going to deal with Putin from a position of strength, right? They've already cut off. We've been covering this for over a year. They've already cut Germany off from cheap natural gas. It's not just the German auto industry that's collapsing. It's the ones in Italy and Spain also, and France, it's all of them. So they've already done that. Putin doesn't do any business with the West. He just has to sit back, let the energy prices soar, let the populist governments take over and then they leave the petrodollar and leave the EU and NATO anyway. Trump said if he's not going to let Germany rebuild Nord Stream and buy Russian natural gas, the AFD switched their platform too, we're going to rebuild our Bundeswehr and rebuild our industry with Russian natural gas. And we're going to work with EU and NATO. They changed it to, we're just going to leave the EU NATO and by extension, the petrodollar system.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:08:57] Um, to bring this point home just a little bit more, hold that, hold your next thought, because I want to show you this, uh, this is an article that ran yesterday. Let me go to top news and it is gas at a hundred dollars a barrel in Europe markets makes burning oil more attractive. What this really is telling us is a, a gigantic problem for president Trump's negotiation team is that you cannot replace cheap Russian natural gas with LNG off of the top of the cuff. It is great for president Trump to be able to say, I want to sell you my LNG, but it is more expensive. But when you take a look at LNG prices versus natural gas prices, it's almost cheaper to burn oil. That's where they're at now. Right. This is a critical emergency energy crisis that they're facing right now.

Speaker 3 [00:10:12] Right.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:10:13] The point that I like to, you know, my first statement, I was position from, uh, you know, dealing with Putin from a position of strength is backfiring because the populist parties are like, okay, well we are, and our industries are going to collapse if we don't go back to natural gas, but we do go back to natural gas to save our industries. Then Trump is going to say, you're going to put these tariffs on us. So, okay. Are we then just going to let our industries collapse? Well, no, we then have to say, okay, they're going to buy natural gas, rebuild their industries, and then align with Russia. So it's backfiring. And then also I have to put everything in terms of the sea power versus land power dichotomy. You have Russian natural gas versus very expensive LNG. All liquefied natural gas is that's a sea power coping strategy to keep the land powers from integrating and then pushing out the, the, the sea powers. If you have overland logistical supply routes, then Russia integrates with Germany, China, Japan, because if they get cheap Russian natural gas, their cars and consumer, uh, consumer products become cheaper and more competitive on the global market. Then South Korea needs a pipeline to buy the blast stock. And then India needs the pipeline to stay competitive. Through, uh, through Pakistan and, and Iran. And then that leaves the United States isolated in the Western hemisphere. So I like Trump's policy as far as consolidating in the Western hemisphere, because you have to get raw materials into industrial factories to make consumer products.

Speaker 3 [00:12:13] Right.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:12:13] So maximizing, maximizing that between North and South America is very good.

Speaker 3 [00:12:19] Right.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:12:20] But his foreign policy, so I like, I like his, his Western hemisphere policy, his foreign policy is based on the neocon idea that if they push Russia a little bit harder, it's going to collapse just like the Soviet union did. And if they collapse, then they could get all that oil and natural gas out of the Caspian sea.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:12:47] All right.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:12:48] That's false. Russian economy is, you know, they have a demand pull in place and not, not a monetary inflation or cost push. They have demand pull because their economy is growing so fast. So they have a good kind of inflation, not a bad inflation. If the German industries collapse and the Japanese automobile industry continues to collapse, guess what? Russia can solve its demand pull problem by buying those factories and moving the equipment to Russia.

Speaker 3 [00:13:18] Yep.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:13:19] So by collapsing the German and Japanese economies, he's actually creating, he's actually putting their industries on a fire sale for Russia to buy and China.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:13:32] And LNG for Japan after his president's Trump's really good meeting with Japan really exacerbated three problems that exacerbated the Japan tried to get natural gas from Trudeau and Trudeau said it wasn't a business worthy thing. If they do agree to buy the LNG from the United States and Alaska, it's a great thing for the United States, but it is an unsecured stream because we don't have our own ships. And the Jones act does come into play on that. So if you're Japan, you know that you're one stroke away from losing a LNG traffic there. It almost makes that one. Is it the Sakhalin pipeline area? Very affordable again. And I believe the United States has stopped three times. All of a sudden that pipeline from Russia, all of a sudden is now hanging in the background again. Did I say that correctly?

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:14:45] Yeah. That they only need, you know, 40 miles of undersea pipeline to complete that.

Speaker 3 [00:14:52] And I learned that from you.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:14:53] So I just thought I'd share, I'd steal your thunder for about half of a second since that's what I do.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:14:59] Yeah. Well, I mean these, these pipelines, Japan already had a developed pipeline network all the way up from Hokkaido Island to their, you know, to their main Island in Japan.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:15:09] Right.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:15:10] And Sakhalin has been built up over the past two decades. So the mostly, most of those platforms are offshore platforms all around all around Sakhalin Island. So they, you know, they've gotten it to shore and then they built their pipeline from the north end to the south end and connected all the pipelines coming into it. And due to us pressure, they stopped the pipeline that goes underneath the sea and Russia built its, its, um, its LNG, uh, facilities in the southern end of the Island. And put their regasification plants on the northern end of Hokkaido Island. But all they really needed was a pipeline. Yes. Russia would have built their, their gas, or I mean, their liquefaction plants anyway, so they could export to the world. But for Japan, they just needed to build a few big pipelines, just 40

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:16:05] miles.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:16:06] So you can, you can bet that they're already still have those pipelines ready to go and ready to get, you know, laid in place, right. If they ever need to. And as well, the big news is Honda is, was going to buy, um, Nissan and Mitsubishi.

Speaker 3 [00:16:29] Right.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:16:29] Now they look at Nissan's books and found out Nissan is way more in debt than they thought. So, I mean, Mitsubishi is still smaller, but now they're trying to restructure that deal. Japan doesn't want to admit that, that one of the big automakers about to go out of business. Oops. So, you know, right now Honda's like, well, you know, trying to save the drowning person, you're going to drown yourself. So they're trying to save that, but Toyota's having problems too.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:17:02] Well, one of the things that you're, you're, uh, in your article that you just put out, uh, rings up a huge point, George. And that is the risk to the mission is always fake news media. Your last paragraph in here is the public is already excited to the closure of USAID. It should be followed up by closing down and exposing the national endowment for democracy, the NED and the globalist NGOs that it finds. That would entail everyone in the cabinet to understand that Brzezinski Wolfowitz rand geopolitical strategy is an overcome three decades of globalist rhetoric and fake news, but it is, this is better than continuing to feed the Ukraine Ponzi scheme with more Ukraine bodies and better than supporting the world economic forum, globalist and candidates over the populist candidates that would severely disappoint the populist movements on both sides of the Atlantic. This is huge, George.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:18:08] Yeah. The, I mean, what I'm finding is yes.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:18:12] Okay.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:18:13] Um, the videos on YouTube, YouTube just puts me in limited state, everything I do.

Speaker 3 [00:18:18] Right.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:18:18] But if I look at just some really just, I mean, 80 % of the videos on YouTube are complete garbage. They, they keep on talking about Russia invaded for no reason, or it's going to be for territorial expansion, which means, you know, they're going to move into the, into the Polish planes and into the Germany or into the Bessarabian planes, Polish planes. For those that don't know it's north of the Carpathians between the Carpathians and the, and the, and the Baltic sea, right? The Bessarabian planes are south end of the Carpathians between the Carpathian mountain range and the black sea. So again, it's, it's maritime choke points against terrestrial choke points, which are always mountain ranges.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:19:07] All right.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:19:09] So again, I got to keep on throwing in the actual geostrategic sea power versus land power strategies. Cause I need people to get that what the strategies are. It's about taking over choke points.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:19:20] All right.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:19:21] That being said, all Russia needs to do now that they're not telling any natural gas is just sit back, watch everything collapse and let the populist parties take over and then they're going to kick out the EU and NATO anyway.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:19:42] All right.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:19:42] So what I'm trying to overcome and I, you know, it's very difficult is you have all these Western funded NGOs paying all these mockingbird, you know, well, whether it's legacy media or alternative media, you have all these shows, all these YouTube shows keep on saying, Oh, Russia invaded for no reason. Russia's invade invading for territorial expansion. And what's left out is the actual strategies of containment.

Speaker 3 [00:20:12] Right.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:20:13] That's the, you know, of, of Kenan and that, uh, John, uh, Lewis Gaddis talks about in his books, strategies of containment, you know, the ones I have right here, just so everybody, you know, you can buy these books for like, you know, bucks off of your, let me 15 bucks off of, uh, Amazon.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:20:36] And your, your president Trump put out a post, uh, yesterday that I sent to you, and it really resonates with me right now, George, that the war colleges and the, uh, colleges, both the war call us war colleges in the military have stripped out all of the general knowledge that you have. And I would highly recommend that they hire you to revamp those programs. I've said this before, but your knowledge is needed to help our government. I don't want to make it any plainer than that, but it is true.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:21:20] I mean, because, because I've never taken them. I don't know exactly what they teach. All I can do is like everybody else go on.

Speaker 3 [00:21:27] It's like causal effect.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:21:29] They don't know it. It's been stripped out. It has been, I've seen some of their decision -making policies are so stupid that they don't have them. It's pretty simple, right?

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:21:41] Right. That's correct. You can go on, you know, you can Google Alfred Thurman hand on, on YouTube and you can watch what they, what they teach at the Leavenworth school, you can, they have those videos up. You can see what they teach at the Yale school and even Navy war college and in Newport has a whole bunch of videos up from what I can tell there is they teach the old books as old books. They don't apply it to new books.

Speaker 3 [00:22:14] Exactly.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:22:15] And mostly important what's in my slides. That's what we've been doing on here. We haven't done the slides in a while. But it integrates political and economic development theory to geopolitical theory, to military targeting packages. Why is that important? Because the more you understand political economic development theory, geopolitical theory is the opposite. It's about strangling trade. So you can't take your production and turn it into wealth.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:22:48] Right.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:22:48] So here, as long as, as long as, you know, BlackRock and Vanguard can tell legacy media that Putin invaded for no reason, it's he's wants to recreate this, the Soviet empire. Right. And then they have the USAID and NED pay all these YouTubers to, to keep on putting out Russia attack for no reason. They're going to be in Paris tomorrow. We need to spend it. We need to throw in another a hundred billion. And the reality is they're trying to strangle Russian trade, break up the, break up the Russian oblast and it has failed. So the Wolfowitz doctrine is to, and again, it's, it's New York times published a paper in 1992. So it's published the American strategic, that's the American strategic plan. Bush published it because he wanted to make sure that the United States never did that. Bush 41 is what I'm talking about. Okay. Not Bush 43. Okay. He did that because he rejected the Wolfowitz plan and says, that's going to get us into world war three because he had promised not to move NATO one inch farther East. He wanted to leave the old, leave the old Warsaw packed countries as a neutral zone. He was following the agreement. Wolfowitz and Cheney then came in with under Bush 43. Well, Clinton administration, they started moving it. You and NATO East.

Unidentified [00:24:26] Right.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:24:26] Okay. So I do want to cover that in another video in more detail because that's in the other papers. But here it's the effort of that is to strangle Russian trade. Okay. So they've strangled Russian trade now. So now because they strangled Russian trade, Putin doesn't do any trade to

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:24:44] West.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:24:46] So there's nothing for Putin to talk to Trump about. That's what, yeah, there's no, okay. So I was watching, I think a Danny Davis show yesterday or, uh, with jocks bod recently he's the, you went, he's the, uh, Swiss Intel, retired Intel guy talking about what leverage and there's a whole bunch of great guests and the Duran show has a bunch of great guests. All of them are talking about what leverage does Kellogg think that Trump has over Putin and basically they can't think up any answers. So that one, that's why I go to the catastrophic downside. Risk is, you know, at the top of the page there, the catastrophic downside risk is that the AFD and all the populist parties take over in central Europe and then because Trump won't let them buy Russian natural gas, well, then they, they buy natural gas anyway to save their economies, then they exit to Petrodollar, the EU and NATO, and Trump gets blamed for it, loses the midterms. The Democrats take over and then they immediately impeach Trump. They stop all the Doge reforms and then they control legacy media. So they were going to blame Trump when in reality it's the Wolfowitz plan that failed. Okay. So now here we have the policy recommendations for Kellogg. It's to continue. They don't want to admit that the Wolfowitz plan, uh, plan failed. That's what, that's what the Walt's Kellogg Gorka plan is about. It's about, they don't want to admit that the Wolfowitz plan failed. So now they're going to double down on keep on feeding Ukrainian soldiers underneath, you know, in the meat grinder underneath Russian artillery. Now I posted, well, in our private chat, I posted the Russian military commanders that came from, um, that came from the Dutch people that, that, that sent it to me the other day. Right. They've always had their plan. The, the Mariupol invasion was a Stalingrad urban warfare type, uh, type engagement. And it was very, very costly. So the Russians are trying not to prevent that again. So they put their, they put their line of contact out in the middle of the open, uh, of the open farm fields.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:27:30] I don't know.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:27:30] I've flown over Ukraine several times. It's just, uh, what's it like? It's like the Midwest United States.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:27:36] It's just flat.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:27:38] Here's the flat farmland. So they're keeping the fighting out of, you know, in a defensive position, out of the cities. And then there have a defensive line. It's deep within the Orthodox Russian speaking areas. They're staying, they're going to stay out of the Catholic Ukrainian areas up North. I've written that on several LinkedIn pages back in 2022. They've stayed out of that. And so now they enjoy a seven to one, you know, uh, killed in action, wounded in action ratio. Right.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:28:14] Yeah. It's lieutenant. You could not tell that by the mainstream media though.

Speaker 3 [00:28:19] Right.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:28:19] The mainstream media is trying to say it's the other way around. They're saying because, because Russia isn't moving forward in a blitzkrieg, they must be losing. Well, no, they've stated that their policy is to stay out of the urban areas because, well, it's, it's, it's the battle of Leningrad. That was the big, I mean, uh, the battle of Stalingrad.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:28:40] I'm sorry.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:28:41] Um, that was the big, you know, stay out of urban area conflict because it's, uh, it's that kind of military operations and urban terrain is extremely costly. Exactly. They're finding out in the open farmland and a defensive position because the Ukrainians to make it simple, keep on feeding their soldiers underneath Russian artillery. And just to keep it simple, as long as they're doing that, Russia's got no incentive to move forward there. They have their area that is, uh, protecting their only warm water seaport in Rostov on Don. And again, instead of Russia invading, no reason, the reason that Russia invaded is because Lindsey Graham and those people and Mitt Romney put all that offensive weaponry within 50 miles of the border in, in Mariupol and within a hundred miles of Rostov on Don, but they're right on the Azov sea where they can attack Russian shipping. And yes, the goal was to take over Crimea and with, with the Russian black sea fleet in it, people really need to look, to look at maps.

Speaker 3 [00:30:02] Exactly.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:30:03] Obviously do not look at maps. Cause when I start, when we were talking about that last year, when you posted those argue, those, uh, those papers on LinkedIn, the, the negative comments were so stupid. It means that they've, that the commenters have never looked at a map. They're saying, Oh, we had no intention of invading Crimea. Look at where the offensive weaponry was placed. They took the Catholic Ukrainians, the ones that, um, well, the ones that are the Bandera neo -Nazi types. Cause you're not, I'll just go ahead and say the word. Cause you're not posting this on YouTube.

Speaker 3 [00:30:47] No.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:30:48] Okay.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:30:49] So they moved them out of the Northwestern Lvov area and put, and put those armies in Mariupol and Maritapol right on the Azov sea with the, and the, you know, the implications obvious to take over the Crimea with the black sea fleet in it and to take over Rostov -on -Don, their only warm water seaport. So in tactical training, you call the movement and the amassment of people on your border as a pre -attack indicator. So these people that make these stupid negative comments, they've never had one day of tactical training in their life. They don't know anything about the sea power versus land power theories, and they don't read maps so they can identify critical infrastructure. So what me and you have really been trying to do is the uphill battle of fighting propaganda and the Western media, but look at how much the NED spends on that. What does, you know, okay, Black Rock and Vanguard own all the stock of the legacy media and obviously write their script. So we're trying to get a message out on a fraction of the budget. You know, they've got two billions of dollars. Yeah.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:32:13] I'm a shoestring guy with a can and a tin can. I mean, a tin can and a wire, this is disgusting.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:32:19] So yeah, for those that would, you know, like this information, it is highly predictive because now, yeah, what Kellogg is steering the Trump administration into is the worst case scenario because, and you can tell Trump doesn't know why Putin doesn't really want to engage him in a, in a phone call. You know, they are going to talk a little bit because Putin doesn't want, he wants Trump to save face, right? But it also means, you know, Kellogg, you know, wanting them to, to freeze their present positions and goes for a ceasefire. Well, every time they, every time the Russians have agreed to a ceasefire in the past, the West just shipped more and more arms and regrouped and rebuilt a Ukrainian army to come back again. So after they've done that several times and they kept on, okay, they kept on moving NATO East, you know, to, to make the trade barriers, to stop Russian trades. Okay. So they've done that. But every time they've had the, you know, the Minsk Accords or the 2014 Euromaidan revolution, which was done by USAID, USAID, I mean, and, and the NED, National Endowment for Democracy, you had Victoria Nuland out there with Jeffrey Piot, leading, leading the, leading the, the protests. And so, yes, those things are organized by, by big tech social media, because we all put our information on there so they know what political bucket that you're in. So yes, they have a whole listserv, like having everybody's email listserv, except you put it in. So they can immediately tell their side, oh, you know, Yanukovych isn't going to sign the EU agreement. They don't tell you that they gave Yanukovych, they don't tell the Ukrainian Republic, I mean, that they gave Yanukovych, they told Yanukovych the deal was going to be one thing. And then when they sent the EU association agreement, it said something totally different. It said he couldn't, if it was a free trade agreement of trading both East and West, there wouldn't have been a

Speaker 3 [00:34:35] problem.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:34:35] There wouldn't have, would not have been a war now. It stopped all Ukrainian trade with Russia. That's what the EU document did. Plus it had what you call the Office of Security of Operation Europe, OSCE, FMS sales, foreign military sales. So it's OSCE, FMS sales. It had those writers in the agreement that Ukraine would have to, would have to adopt NATO standards. So in the association agreements, it makes Ukraine a de facto NATO country. And Yanukovych rejected the argument. They already had, they were going to have the celebration protests. I mean, the celebration rallies in Euromaidan on the day that Yanukovych was going to sign the agreement. So they call it a celebration, but it's not a celebration. It is an intimidation tactic. It is blackmail. It is a protection racket done by the USAID, NED, and allowed by Big Tech because they got everybody's email addresses on Facebook. They can contact people and organize it and tell people, Oh, Yanukovych is going to sign this great agreement. They leave out all the clauses in there that make it totally unsignable for Yanukovych. So they have these rallies to be a celebration rally and they tell everybody going up, it's going to be this great agreement. Then they leave out all those, all those writers in the agreement that make it absolutely completely unsignable for it by Yanukovych. But they've got everybody riled up and then they just say, well, Yanukovych just couldn't sign such a great deal. And then the people go nuts. And then that's how the Euromaidan revolution happened. And then people are like, Oh, wow, the United States government

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:36:49] wouldn't do that, would they?

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:36:51] Oh no, the Democrats do this every single year in the omnibus bills. So they do the same thing that's now worth $36 trillion in debt. They do the same thing in all the other countries as well with these EU association agreements. So I don't know why people can't fathom that. So that was part of that. I was watching a little bit of Tucker and the Mike Benz arguments today. They're like, Oh, well, people have a, have a way of a very difficult time of, of accepting this. Oh yes, they do because of the propaganda. Oh, the United States would never do this. Oh, well, if people think about it for half a second, that's all we do. You know, every single year, that's how we got to $36 trillion. The Democrats keep on throwing in all these stupid writers and not just omnibus bills every year, every year for my entire lifetime, by the way. Or, you know, but they also do it in all these other countries. And then they fund USAID, the state department, national endowment for democracy aided by big tech to make this happen every place overseas. Also, you know, that's what Benz's conversation was with, with,

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:38:07] with Tucker recently.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:38:08] I guess that came out today or a couple of days ago, or I'm not sure. Yeah. So if we can get policy recommendations, I think I've covered what the catastrophic downside risk is, is, yeah, the, you know, Trump loses the Ukraine war, he, you know, the, uh, the populist parties come into power. They leave the petrodollar system. They leave the EU and NATO. Trump gets blamed for it. The Democrats take over the house and the Senate and the midterm elections, impeach Trump, and then they win the house and the, and well, they win the white house, keep both houses in the 20, 28 elections. And then they go straight to their single party socialist state that I talk about in the seven P plan of the left papers. Okay. That's the catastrophic downside risk. The recommendation sections is it's too late for Trump to save the EU and NATO.

Speaker 3 [00:39:15] Right.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:39:16] Because the Wolfowitz plan failed, but they're going to try to plan the failure of the Wolfowitz plan on Trump by saying that the Wolfowitz plan never existed. Again, it's in the New York Times, 1992, followed up by the, the two 2019 Rand papers of overextending Russia, you know, competing on advantageous grand and overextending on unbalancing Russia. It's still up on their website as far as I know. And I downloaded this stuff to make sure it doesn't disappear.

Speaker 3 [00:39:54] Right.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:39:54] So these strategic plans are in the open. Brian Broletic talks about them in his new Atlas YouTube program share shows. He talks about them all the time.

Speaker 3 [00:40:06] Wow.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:40:08] So it's out there. So now what Kellogg is doing by saying, dealing with Putin from position of strength. Well, all he has to do is nothing. Okay. Um, the Estonians, I sent that, uh, that chart to you just a little while ago. The Estonians were so happy that they cut themselves off from the Russian electric grid.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:40:28] Okay.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:40:29] They already cut themselves off from the, from the, from natural gas and the oil pipelines going into the Baltic States. Right. So now they've cut themselves off from the Russian electric grid. And so now their energy prices have really spiked these left -wing green party people are so delusional. So now they've been saying that they're, they have freedom from Russia. Okay. Nobody wants to live there. They're going to freeze to death.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:40:59] So you send me that art of that, that information and it was over 120 % increase that's not within a week.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:41:10] So, yeah. So the reason why I throw that in there is these politicians don't know anything about economic development theory and geopolitical theory. You're dealing with very, very, very myopic. They're, they're, they're just stupid.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:41:24] I mean, you know, George, you've brought up a problem. You've brought up a lot of things going on, but you've also provided solutions. And I, I, I cannot stress the fact that, Hey, I would love to interview president Trump, uh, someday, but it, it would be fantastic to get your information into the hands and be a supporting contract member for the team. That to me would help the United States out better because I, I am feeling so much better about the United States right now, even in the whirlwind news cycle we're on right now, George with Doge, finding out how bad our government has been. President Trump still does not have the information his team needs to know. And I think that I really want to implore his team to reach out to you and find out what else they're missing because every conversation you and I have is tough to listen to from a standpoint that everything is related. And if you're not thinking of all of a sudden, this was an Obama corporate, uh, an Obama agency created that Doge has now got its hooks into, and they, president Trump had the legal authority to rebrand an agency and sign its mission. It's a hundred percent by the book. And these using a deep state weapon against themselves is brilliant, but yet general Kellogg is out here trying to do a good thing. But that information has been evidently stripped out of the university systems in the war colleges and in the public information based off of your seven P discussions that you and I've had over the last several years.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:43:41] Yeah, they, they're teaching old books and they're not applying them to present day problems. So if you say, Oh, no, we teach grand strategies. We read, you know, McKinder, we read, uh, my hand. Yeah, we read them. No, but they're, they don't have an integrated economic development, geopolitical targeting packages, models that I have.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:44:03] I'm missing the, so did you just call yourself, did you just call yourself a missing link, George? Yeah. Yeah. There you go.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:44:12] Or, you know, if they have them at Carlisle or in the Pentagon or whatever, right, you're not telling, they're not even telling what their, their general officers core. No, so yes, somebody said, Oh yeah, they have them in their top secret. Well, if you don't dispense the information, then you have the problem where a retired lieutenant general, you know, Kellogg completely uninformed. So he's actually basing his strategy off of the political rhetoric, not the actual seed power versus land power strategy. He doesn't know them. So then he can't calculate what the doubt, what the catastrophic downside risk is and then guard against it.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:44:54] So this whole thing is not only, um, uh, president, uh, Trump and his envoy, uh, general Kellogg would need your information, but Chris Wright, our secretary of energy would need this information when you're trying to make energy decisions based off of geopolitical issues around the world. Not only is Chris going to need it, Tulsa Gabbard looks like she's going to get nominated in there for the intelligence agency. This is critical for you to be a, a person to help, uh, with all of these people in here and you talk about, you got a circle that

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:45:36] has their positions of power. They don't want anybody else in it, but you know, that being said, since that's not going to happen, what can happen is yes. Um, large scale investors could use this information.

Speaker 3 [00:45:51] Exactly.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:45:52] If you, okay.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:45:53] Again, Trump's domestic policy, his Western hemisphere policy. I love it.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:45:59] Okay.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:46:00] The problem is I think he's getting bad advice. He's a real estate developer. He's not a geopolitical theorist.

Speaker 3 [00:46:06] All right.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:46:06] He's getting bad advice.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:46:08] Okay.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:46:08] If we can't fix it, then it would also benefit large scale institutions if they hired me, because if it's predictive, you can change your investment strategies. So in this case, Kellogg, I'll just run down the, the, the four recommendations here that's in this paper.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:46:29] Okay. Let me bring it up again.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:46:32] So first Kellogg thinks that, you know, either Russia's winning the war or it's a stalemate.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:46:40] Neither one of those is true.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:46:42] It's they're fighting a defensive battle and they, uh, Russia enjoys, well, uh, Lieutenant Colonel, um, Davis and McGregor and a whole bunch of other people think it's a seven to one ratio. We'll just go with that. Some people say it's a five to one ratio. Some people say it's as high as a 10 to one ratio. We'll just go with seven to one just to get the point across. So under that situation, then there's no move, there's no reason for, for Putin to move his, his, uh, his army forward rapidly. Their strategy is just to wait till they run out of Ukrainians and then, and then move forward. So that, that situation is approaching and yet, um, uh, w waltz has been saying, Oh, to keep the war going, the Ukrainians need to lower the draft age from 23 to 18 or something. So they can send more people in. Well, if you're losing on a seven to one ratio, then all that is, is what are they doing? They're feeding a human Ponzi scheme, a human Ponzi scheme, scheme going that they're still going to just lose those people and they're still not going to win. And then Kellogg wants to freeze, wants to freeze the static line without realizing what is Russia doing? They're moving into the Russian speaking areas because the Russian people that speak there don't want to live with the, with the, with the neo -Nazis and be ruled over them out of Lviv and Kiev. So it doesn't address, and again, if for people need to watch videos on the old, um, on the old East and West Roman split between the, the Western Roman empire and the Byzantine Eastern empire, because that is still the church and then of course, the Catholic versus Protestant, uh, split in the 11th century, these, these dividing lines is what's behind the ethnic conflict in that war now. People don't know that history. So they don't know the history of why these groups don't get along. Yes, they're still fighting a Catholic versus Orthodox war. You know, we had the Catholic versus Protestant wars in Western Europe. Well, they got the Catholic versus Orthodox wars, you know, conflict in, in the Slavic world. People don't know that. They, again, they think that Putin just invaded for no reason. They don't know what the tensions are. So Putin is, is going to take the Russian speaking areas. And also the second reason is if the Western influence of arming them in the first place is to block their only warm water port. Well, then again, Putin is not only going to control that area. He's to prevent those attacks. He's got to move into the Odessa Oblast all the way up to the Dniester river on Moldova and Romania and control that area too. So he he's not going to want to ceasefire and give up that territory. He's actually going to want to take over more. Is he going to go past that? No, he doesn't have to if, well, the populists are going to win in Moldova. That looks like Maya Sanduk has four more years as the Western backed, you know, Harvard educated Soros funded candidate, but the populists, so she's cut them off from Russia, natural gas, their energy prices are spiking. The parliamentary elections are between now and July. They have to hold them before July 11th in Moldova. So the populists are going to win the parliament and then that's going to check Maya Sanduk. Tor Dertu is going to run away with the elections in Romania. So if Putin takes the Odessa Oblast and the populists control the Dniester and lower Danube river valleys. Meanwhile, the the the AFD wins in Germany and the Freedom Party wins in Austria. Well, then he's and you already have Viktor Orban, Robert Fitcho and Alexander Vucic winning holding office in Hungary, Slovakia and Serbia in a row. He basically takes over the whole Danube river valley all the way up to Odessa Oblast if he does nothing more than what he's doing now.

Speaker 3 [00:51:38] Wow.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:51:39] So all they're doing now is what the Kellogg plan is actually doing is exasperating, you know, that best case scenario for Putin. So Putin has to do nothing and that will happen yet. If he does not change course, that happens. So Trump comes in dealing with a position of strength, thinking that Russia's winning, Russia's fighting for territorial expansion, not just warm water port. So what the suggestions are for Trump is for one thing. Yeah, I think he's going to have to ditch Kellogg and Gorka because they're the ones that are up to this. And I guess Walsh too. I Walsh is very good at what he's good at. So I'm really kind of focusing on on Kellogg and Gorka. Walsh is your operational and tactical training guy who's the green beret. So he has his expertise. The complimentary expertise is supposed to be at the grand strategic level. And that's where Kellogg and Gorka are and they're doing a lousy job. So my recommendations would be, okay.

Speaker 3 [00:52:56] Yeah.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:52:57] I think he's going to have to part ways with them.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:52:59] Let me put it that way.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:53:00] Wow. Then what Trump needs to do then is actually back the populist parties so he can gain favor with the populist parties. They already want to get rid of the EU and NATO as WF globalist institutions. You run into the problem. People now want the globalist institutions out of the United States because they're accelerating the 7P plan of the left in the United States. Well, they're also accelerating the 7P plan of the left in Europe. So if you want to get if you want to be logically consistent and get rid of the the the WF globalist systems in the United States, you would also want to get rid of them in Europe, which means the easiest way to do that is let the populist parties win in Europe, kick out NATO, the EU, USAID and NED. And then Trump would have to start. Then Trump would have to negotiate with them. Of course, they would love him for that, just like his pop. His policies are popular here, right? He would become very popular there, but you would have to form new institutions. OK, again, you're back to the risk. A mission is that the legacy media would then say he's a big he's a, you know, he's a Russian shell. He when he's not, he's then got a cancer counter that by saying, no, his plan didn't fail. It's the Wolfowitz plan that failed and is bankrupt the United States and has corrupted and destroyed those units, those institutions. Wow. That's the reality of it. But he's got to get out in front of it. And I don't think he's got the right people and the right information to get out in front of that. So, again, right now, he's actually going towards a worst case scenario. We'll see how it plays out. But from right now, if he's going to continue the war in Ukraine, then what is he doing? Then he's then he's backing the EU and NATO's in in Ukraine, and he's actually keeping the he's actually going to have to feed. What Kellogg is is is really proposing is to keep on feeding the Ukrainian Ponzi scheme. But it's not a Ponzi scheme in money. Well, it is. But it's a Ponzi scheme in human bodies also. Right. They're fighting to the last Ukrainian, like what Mearsheimer has been saying the whole time.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [00:55:45] And Vonderlin put out yesterday that she is wanting to research having the EU army kind of like a not opposing, but in addition to NATO. So when you start having those kind of comments from her, you're really seeing that the EU and NATO are failing.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [00:56:10] Yeah, two two ways I want to go with that. First of all, we've been talking about it offline. Yeah, she's also floating the idea of a buy Russian natural gas again. Right. Oh, why would Putin do that? To save her, the EU. Right. Just let it just say, hey, the we fulfilled all of our contracts. You're the people that that, A, tried to block them for two decades and then B, made sure that Ukraine couldn't renew, you know, the the the natural gas pipelines that ended in December. Right. You're also behind the sabotage of Nord Stream. OK, now you want us to build out the institutions that did that to us. So Putin's that's a that's a nonstart. Then the CDU, CSU realizes their stoplight coalition and with the Green Party and the SPD in Germany has led to this crisis because they stop coal production, they stop the nuclear plants and they stop buying Russian oil and natural gas by pipeline. And now the industry is falling. So now the CDU has floated the idea that with that last Nord Stream pipeline built by natural gas through it to save the CDU, CSU, SPD coalition. Right. Well, why would Putin want to restart gas in that one remaining pipeline to save the CDU, the CDU, CSU to in turn save the EU? Why wouldn't he just stand back and just let them collapse? Because the elections are coming up later on this month. And the FPO already has the majority in in Austria. So why wouldn't Putin just enjoy? Just who's going to win in Romania? And Maya, Daniel Maya Sandu is going to be offset in Moldova. Well, if that's the political situation of the Danu River Valley, because the Danu River Valley goes into southern Germany, right? OK, just in case people don't know the why wouldn't he just sit back and do nothing and let those institutions go down? Well, Kellogg's plan comes in to support those things. Well, it just exacerbates the problem. Again, why would Putin do anything? He's got he's winning the war in Ukraine. It's a war of attrition. It's not a war for territorial expansion. Except by the fact that if the war of attrition works, which it is, then at some point, they'll run out of Ukrainians and he can just drive his army forward unopposed. That's the situation that's that's about to occur. So that's the situation that's about to occur. Why would Putin change his course of action? Why would Putin start selling gas? So if Putin, what Trump and what it looks like, we don't know what's going on in the back room in the back story. But it looks like Trump is miffed that Putin is not eager into entering negotiations. Well, why would he enter the negotiations? Just stay where he is. Let those institutions collapse. If the Kellogg plan is going all in, well, just then just let Trump collapse, too. Why would Putin want to stop that? Because then if he's going to save Trump and save the EU Right.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [01:00:16] Right.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [01:00:19] Right.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [01:00:20] Right. Right.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [01:00:26] Well, okay, all those sanctions on Russia. Okay, so you stop more aluminum exports from going into Western Germany. You know, the ingots of aluminum.

Speaker 3 [01:00:37] Right.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [01:00:37] Well, then the German car makers, chemical industry, and consumer products industries can't survive with more expensive aluminum. Because then you're going to have more expensive precursor products and more expensive

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [01:00:54] energy.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [01:00:55] Now, that accelerates their decline. So, then when Putin comes, I mean, when Trump comes in and wants to put more tariffs on Putin's exports of aluminum, minerals, and oil and natural gas, well, he's just going to make the acceleration, he's going to increase the cost of the factories in Western Europe, Japan, and South Korea to the point that it accelerates their collapse even worse. So, why would Putin want to capitulate and bail all these globalist organizations out? It's in his best interest to focus on selling everything to China, focus on his Chinership with China, and focus on a partnership with Iran and India.

Speaker 3 [01:01:48] Right.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [01:01:48] It's in his best interest to do that and just ignore all the Western globalist institutions and Trump.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [01:01:57] The new agreements with Iran are for a railroad that is now going forward. And they have both agreed, I believe it was either yesterday or day before, that they said that if aggression happens to either one of them, that they would not step in against the other one. So, there is some significant things going on in the Asia Minor, in the Asia area, and he can sell all of his gas that he wants in that area.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [01:02:30] Well, are you talking about the international north -south trade corridor going through from Russia, Azerbaijan, to Iran, and to Pakistan? Okay. This is the other part that they don't get, and this is why it makes it very obvious, with my sea power versus land power, it makes everything so obvious. Yes, Sarah Adams and a whole bunch of other people are on the Sean Ryan show talking about, yes, plain loads of cash land in Kabul. They're supporting the Taliban. They don't make the connection of where that money is going. It's going to fund the Sunni violent extremist organizations, i .e. the terrorists, in Sistan, Baluchistan, to stop the pipeline and railway projects. And it should be really, really super obvious. It's the gun trucks that we had in Kabul, or just all over Afghanistan, ended up with J. Sho Eidl in Sistan, Baluchistan, and Iran. Right. So, again, since this isn't going on YouTube, we're just going to put the stamp on it. It's our covert agencies that are funding that to stop that. Now, why should people know that? Why am I talking about it? Do I have any proof that that's occurring?

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [01:03:49] Well, no.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [01:03:50] I just have correlations. No, I don't, because that would be classified. I just know you've had pallets full of cash landing in Kabul right after we left Kabul in August of 2021. And then, mysteriously, these weapons have been transferred to the different organizations around. I'm jumping to conclusions, I will fully admit, but the correlations are there. People can judge how strong or weak those correlations are. But those organizations have ended up with the funding. And why are those pallets of cash? Well, okay, the Trump administration says they just stopped it. But until a couple of days ago, those $40 million a week were going into Kabul.

Speaker 3 [01:04:45] Exactly.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [01:04:47] And who? Eidl that's funded, they have funding in Sistan, Baluchistan, Iran, and the Baluchistan border of Pakistan, where the Chinese infrastructure happens to be. ETIMTIP, that's East Turkestan Islamic Movement, Turkestan Independent Party, they have funding in Badakhshan into Xinjiang province in China. And then the Uzbekistan Islamic Movement, they changed their names, but I just call it that. They're still operating in the forgotten valley. So wherever there's Russian and Chinese infrastructural projects, these Sunni VEOs just happen to be funded. And pallets of cash just happen to be landing in Kabul. That's the connections that Sarah Adams and Sean Ryan and Lieutenant Colonel Scott Mann don't understand, because they're still in the

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [01:06:07] And we're just about out of time, George.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [01:06:12] TE Lawrence of Arabia has been doing this the entire 20th century. So it's been occurring all along. People are just pretending that this stuff doesn't exist. So if you want to close this thing out, it's what Trump should do is actually roll with the fact that the populist parties are going to take over, but then his work of mission is the legacy media is going to try to say Trump lost everything. What Trump needs to aggressively do is expose the Wolfowitz strategy and put the blame where it is. Because now Trump is in an intractable situation, and Kellogg and Gorka, it looks like, are actually leading them into this intractable situation, where Trump is going to get blamed for everything. Oh, it's going to happen if Putin does nothing at all. It's going to happen. What Trump needs to do is say, look, explain to people why this is now inevitably going to happen. Or that the global institutions retain in power so Trump doesn't get blamed for it, but the economies collapse anyway. Right. Wow.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [01:07:32] I'll tell you, this is an amazing thing. We would not know how bad all this got without President Trump's insights to be able to rename the original Obama machine that was USAID and Doge and really stop this. I love the fact that he did give USAID over to Rubio from the standpoint of being able to at least administer it. I think we're not done seeing the corruption. I think this is the tip of the iceberg. I think we can see what's above the water line now, and it's frightening. It is absolutely frightening.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [01:08:28] To steal the old phrase of Gorbachev, the United States is now going through its own perestroika and glasnost, but it's just starting. We're way out in front of it.

Speaker 3 [01:08:42] Wow.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [01:08:43] I see great things.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [01:08:44] Just don't post this on YouTube because that'll get us in big trouble.

Speaker 3 [01:08:49] Oh, no.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [01:08:50] Google hates me, and I absolutely don't care because I've figured out a way around being censored. When you get to a big enough stage where you can bypass being censored, it means that people are listening to you. It means that we're there as far as support, and I appreciate all of our fans and everybody that is listening to this. George, I'm going to have your LinkedIn information in there in case somebody from the Trump administration needs to talk to you.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [01:09:28] Yeah, I've given up on that, actually.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [01:09:36] If somebody does need to get ahold of you, they can reach to you through Google.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [01:09:41] The thing is, I think that the best place for this information, because I don't think either government cares what I'm doing, I think the best use of this information is in the private sector so they can avoid the hassle.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [01:10:00] And where to make money.

Speaker 3 [01:10:04] Exactly.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [01:10:05] You can't control what the governments are doing. What you can do is protect yourself, and that's where I think the focus needs to be on.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [01:10:12] I like the way you think.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [01:10:14] Yeah, well, it's just very realist thinking. I think Trump's got good domestic policy people, but the foreign policy, I think he's walking into a trap. But there's 8 billion people on the planet. We can't save everybody.

Speaker 3 [01:10:35] Well, do the best we can.

George McMillian, Geopolitical Energy Analyst [01:10:37] Yeah, just do the best you can.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [01:10:39] Well, thank you for stopping by the podcast, George.

Speaker 3 [01:10:41] I do appreciate you.

Stu Turley, ENB Podcast Host [01:10:43] All right, bye.