ENB Pub Note: This is the third article in a series from George McMillan about the Ukraine/Russia conflict and a potential end with Keith Kellogg’s plan, which is DOA. There are many reasons, but one critical reason is the stripped information on the Biden-Harris administration on land vs. sea power and energy.

Understanding the Risk to Be Avoided

Performing MDMP SWOT risk to mission, the catastrophic downside risk that must be avoided is that the Legacy media blame Trump for losing: (a) the Ukrainian War, (b) letting the EU collapse economically, and (c) letting the populist parties rise to power in Europe and oust NATO.

This combination could lead to the Democrats winning the House and the Senate in the 2026 midterms and impeaching Trump halfway through his presidential term.

That could pave the way for the Democrats to win the White House and retain the House and the Senate in the 2028 election cycle, bring back mass censorship and lawfaring of Trump supporters, reverse the D.O.G.E. streamlining of government, and the WEF Globalists would achieve the single-party socialist state in the United States.

The Present Post-Global War on Terror (GWOT) Reality

The reality is that the Brzezinski/Wolfowitz/RAND strategy has completely backfired and created the present conditions where (1) the Catholic Ukrainians are at war with the Orthodox Russian-speaking Ukrainians; (2) Russians are winning the war in the predominantly Orthodox Christian Russian-speaking areas of the Donbas; (3) Europe is cut off from affordable Russian natural gas and the European automotive and consumer goods industries are collapsing while the cost of living is declining as inflation is rising; (4) the populist parties wish to oust the Globalist WEF backed EU and legacy ruling class politicians in Europe, who in turn want to oust the WEF Globalist EU and NATO institutions; (5) would jettison the Petrodollar and begin purchasing Russian natural gas via pipeline if the US does not ease sanctions, and (6) oust the Green new deal leftist politicians and policies as well and restart their nuclear plants as well to ease energy prices in Europe.

Putin’s Best Interest is to Maintain the Present Course

It is in Putin’s best interest to delay negotiations on the Ukraine War for as long as possible let the energy prices continue to soar and let the British and European economies continue to collapse. Why would Putin change his course of action now and save the EU politicians and NATO?

The Brzezinksi/Wolfowitz/RAND/WEF Globalist Strategies Have Failed

The blame needs to be properly placed on the Brzezinski/Wolfowitz/RAND strategies of the WEF Globalists.

The objective is to avoid catastrophic downside risk and facilitate the Republicans keeping both Houses of Congress through the 2026 midterm elections to further the effort of President Trump and the streamlining effort of the D.O.G.E.

Recommendations

First, the Russo-Ukraine War is a sunk cost fallacy Ponzi Scheme. Russia has approximately a 7:1 KIA/WIA ratio over the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It is best to end the sunk cost fallacy Ponzi scheme by not feeding anymore more Ukrainians into the Donbas meat grinder.

Secondly, Putin is not fighting a war for territorial expansion to restore the Soviet Empire as Western rhetoric maintains, instead, Putin is fighting a defensive war of attrition in the Russian Speaking Orthodox Christian regions of Ukraine in proximity to his only warm water port in Rostov-on-Don and to protect the Russian Black Sea Fleet that has been stationed in Crimea since 1783 when Catherine the Great defeated the Turks.

Thirdly, since the populist parties are winning the elections in the German Speaking World of Central Europe and the Slavic World in the Danube River Valley and want to rebuild Nordstream, restart their nuclear energy plants, and oust the WEF Globalist EU and donor-class politicians and the USAID/NED NATO and NGOs that support them, and if the European populists want to purchase Russian energy they will have to exit the Petrodollar also unless sanctions are eased.

Fourthly, the choice is to either (a) continue feeding the sunk cost fallacy Ponzi Scheme in the Donbas by feeding more Ukrainians into Russian artillery fire, while continuing the support of the WEF Globalist politicians in the EU and the donor class politicians in each country, which means (c) continuing the policies of the Biden Administration suppressing the populists, or (d) withdraw from the Ukrainian War as promised to the MAGA loyalists, and support the Populist Politicians in ousting the WEF Globalist backed EU and the donor class politicians throughout the UK and Europe.

If option (d) is taken it would feed the MAGA base in the US and merge the MAGA base with the Populists in Europe that are currently being censored, lawfared and dealing with USAID/NED/WEF color revolutions similar to the censorship and Antifa-BLM color revolution of the 2020 US elections. If option (d) is taken the populist movements on both sides of the Atlantic would love President Trump. The MAGA and European populists could then form a new trading bloc to replace the EU and NATO.

The Risk to the Mission is Always the Fake News Media

This brings about the risk to the mission of the legacy media lambasting President Trump before the midterms and taking both Houses in the 2026 elections cycle, and possibly all three Houses in the 2028 general election cycle.

But that can be avoided if the failure of the Brzezinski/Wolfowitz/RAND geopolitical strategy is properly articulated to the public.

The public is already excited by the closure of USAID, it should be followed up by closing down and exposing the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and the Globalist NGOs that it funds.

That would entail everyone in the cabinet to understand what the Brzezinski/Wolfowitz/RAND geopolitical strategy is and overcome three decades of Gloalist rhetoric and fake news. But this is better than continuing to feed the Ukraine Ponzi Scheme with more Ukrainian bodies and better than supporting the WEF Globalists candidates over the populist candidates. That would severely disappoint the populist movements on both sides of the Atlantic.

