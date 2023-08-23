Under new state law, Texas will bill electric vehicle drivers an extra $200 a year
THE NEW REGISTRATION FEE IS MEANT TO MAKE UP FOR THE STATE’S LOST REVENUE FROM GASOLINE TAXES THAT ARE USED TO PAY FOR ROAD CONSTRUCTION AND MAINTENANCE.
Plano resident Tony Federico bought his Tesla five years ago in part because he hated spending lots of money on gas. But that financial calculus will change slightly on Sept. 1, when Texas will start charging electric vehicle drivers an additional fee of $200 each year.
“It just seems like it’s arbitrary, with no real logic behind it,” said Federico, 51,…
