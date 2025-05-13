Bio-LNG (liquefied biomethane) is a renewable fuel derived from organic waste, such as agricultural residues, household waste, and industrial byproducts. Its production and export are gaining traction due to increasing demand for low-carbon fuels, particularly in transportation and maritime sectors. Below is an overview of companies involved in bio-LNG exporting, based on recent developments and market insights:

Key Companies Involved in Bio-LNG Exporting:

Gasum Ltd. (Finland/Nordic Region) Overview: Gasum is a leading Nordic energy company focused on renewable gases, including bio-LNG. It operates several biogas upgrading and liquefaction plants across Finland, Sweden, and Norway.

Export Activities: Gasum has been actively involved in supplying bio-LNG for maritime and transportation sectors. For instance, its chartered LNG bunker vessel, Kairos, runs on bio-LNG and supports compliance with EU maritime regulations through Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pooling service. Gasum partners with companies like Bernhard Schulte to deliver bio-LNG to European markets.

Market Reach: Gasum exports bio-LNG primarily to European markets, focusing on maritime customers and heavy-duty transport. MHP (Ukraine) Overview: MHP, a major Ukrainian food and agritech company, has ventured into bio-LNG production as part of its sustainability initiatives.

Export Activities: In May 2025, MHP announced the delivery of its first shipment of Ukrainian-made bio-LNG to a European Union partner, marking a significant step in Ukraine’s renewable energy exports. This positions MHP as an emerging player in the bio-LNG export market.

Market Reach: MHP’s bio-LNG exports target EU markets, leveraging the region’s demand for renewable fuels. Neste (Finland) Overview: Neste is a global leader in renewable fuels and bio-based products, with a strong focus on sustainable energy solutions.

Export Activities: Neste has been expanding its bio-LNG production capabilities, leveraging its expertise in renewable fuel technologies. The company exports bio-LNG to various markets, particularly in Europe, where it supports transportation and industrial applications. Neste’s strategic partnerships enhance its export capacity.

Market Reach: Neste’s bio-LNG exports are prominent in Europe, with potential expansion into North America and Asia-Pacific. Shell (Global) Overview: Shell, a global energy giant, has a significant presence in both traditional LNG and renewable energy, including bio-LNG.

Export Activities: In January 2023, Shell announced a $1 billion investment in a new bio-LNG facility in Louisiana, USA, aimed at scaling up production and exports. Shell also collaborates with Cheniere Energy to supply carbon-neutral LNG cargoes, which may include bio-LNG components, to global markets.

Market Reach: Shell exports bio-LNG to Europe, Asia, and North America, targeting maritime and heavy-duty transport sectors. TotalEnergies (France) Overview: TotalEnergies has prioritized LNG and bio-LNG as part of its transition to cleaner energy. It holds stakes in major LNG facilities and is expanding into bio-LNG production.

Export Activities: TotalEnergies is a leading exporter of U.S. LNG, with a growing focus on bio-LNG. It has a 16.6% stake in Cameron LNG (Louisiana) and Energía Costa Azul LNG (Mexico), and it offtakes LNG from other U.S. terminals like Sabine Pass and Freeport. The company is investing in bio-LNG to meet demand in maritime and ground transportation, with exports targeting Europe and Asia.

Market Reach: TotalEnergies exports bio-LNG to Europe, Asia, and Latin America, with a focus on decarbonizing shipping and heavy transport. Titan LNG (Netherlands) Overview: Titan LNG specializes in LNG and bio-LNG supply, particularly for maritime applications in Europe.

Export Activities: Titan LNG is involved in supplying bio-LNG to shipping companies across Europe, leveraging its bunkering infrastructure. The company collaborates with other bio-LNG producers to ensure a steady supply for export markets.

Market Reach: Titan LNG’s exports are primarily focused on Northwest Europe, serving ports and maritime clients. Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB (Sweden) Overview: This company focuses on biogas and bio-LNG production from organic waste, with a strong presence in the Nordic region.

Export Activities: Scandinavian Biogas exports bio-LNG to European markets, particularly for use in transportation and industrial applications. Its production facilities in Sweden and Norway support cross-border supply chains.

Market Reach: Exports are concentrated in Europe, with a focus on countries with strong renewable fuel incentives. Flogas Britain Ltd. (UK) Overview: Flogas is a UK-based energy company expanding into bio-LNG to meet the demand for low-carbon fuels.

Export Activities: Flogas supplies bio-LNG for transportation and industrial use, with some exports to European markets. Its investments in bio-LNG infrastructure support its growing export capabilities.

Market Reach: Flogas exports bio-LNG to nearby European countries, particularly Ireland and the Netherlands.

Additional Context:

Market Trends: The global bio-LNG market is projected to grow significantly, with a CAGR of 18.14% to 41.1% through 2030–2034, driven by demand in transportation, maritime, and power generation sectors. Europe leads in bio-LNG adoption due to stringent environmental regulations, while the U.S. and Asia-Pacific are emerging markets.

U.S. Involvement: The U.S., the world’s largest LNG exporter, is increasingly integrating bio-LNG into its export portfolio. Companies like Shell and TotalEnergies are leveraging U.S. infrastructure to produce and export bio-LNG, supported by government incentives like the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

European Leadership: Europe, with 27 active bio-LNG plants by 2022, is a hub for bio-LNG production and export. Companies like Gasum, Neste, and Titan LNG benefit from the region’s advanced infrastructure and policy support.

Challenges: Variable feedstock quality and supply inconsistencies pose challenges to uniform bio-LNG production, but companies are investing in innovative technologies to address these issues.

Notes:

The bio-LNG export market is still developing, and many companies are in the early stages of scaling up production and export capabilities. Unlike traditional LNG, bio-LNG exports are often integrated into broader LNG supply chains, making it challenging to isolate bio-LNG-specific export data.

For Sempra’s LNG facilities (e.g., Cameron LNG, Port Arthur LNG, Energía Costa Azul LNG), there is no direct evidence from the provided information that they are currently exporting bio-LNG. However, given TotalEnergies’ involvement in Cameron LNG and Energía Costa Azul, and its focus on bio-LNG, Sempra’s facilities may incorporate bio-LNG in the future as part of their supply mix.

Ukraine’s food and agritech firm MHP said it had delivered the first shipment of Ukrainian-made bio-LNG to a European Union partner.

In a statement issued on May 9, MHP did not name the EU partner or provide further details regarding the bio-LNG shipment.

The firm said its bio-LNG is produced entirely from poultry litter and other agricultural residues.

Also, the product is ISCC EU certified and fully compliant with the RED II/III sustainability framework, according to MHP.

The company claims it operates one of the largest biogas portfolios in Europe, now expanded with bio-LNG production.

According to its website, MHP operates three biogas complexes — two in Ukraine and one in the Balkans.

MHP’s 2024 annual report shows that last year marked the completion of construction and commissioning of new biomethane and bio-LNG production units at the Ladyzhyn biogas plant, with a capacity of 12,600 tonnes.

Also, the construction and commissioning of a new biomethane production unit at the Oril-Leader biogas plant in Dnipro region was completed, while the preliminary design of the greenfield biogas/biomethane project at Kaniv town in Cherkasy region was conducted.

MHP said in the report that these sites sell and will sell “green” transport fuel to the EU.

Ukraine has no large LNG export or import terminals.

Ukraine’s Naftogaz recently signed deals with Poland’s Orlen to buy three LNG cargoes to secure Ukraine’s energy security.

These LNG shipments will be delivered to LNG terminals in Poland and Lithuania. After regasification, the gas supplies will be delivered to Naftogaz via onshore pipelines.

Source: Lngprime.com

