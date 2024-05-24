The UK’s first trial of replacing a diesel engine with a battery on an intercity train has commenced.
The initiative is a collaboration between Angel Trains, TransPennine Express, Turntide Technologies and Hitachi Rail.
The battery, built using the North East supply chain, has been retrofitted onto a TransPennine Express ‘Nova 1’ train.
It is expected to r…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.