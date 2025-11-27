UK Oil Invasion To The USA?

Happy Thanksgiving, and we have a wild Energy News Beat Stand Up for You! Michael and I are very grateful to all the listeners, readers, and patrons of the Energy News Beat Channel and Substack, and to the guests who have to suffer through my horrible jokes. Take a moment today, take a deep breath, and know that God is in control, and let’s help each other down the road to success.

I, for one, am grateful for family. It is great being able to hug my Dad at 91, who went to war for our country, was the only one of his college friends that went over to make it back, and is thrilled to see our Commander in Chief have such significant recruiting numbers and that we will have a great military of great service men and women.

Prayers for our service men and women, and law enforcement, who have to clean up crime in our great country.

We are focusing more on finance, deal reviews, and the economics of energy rollout in future articles and interviews.

UK oil and gas companies exploring opportunities in the U.S. market: We discuss how large UK oil and gas companies like Harbor Energy are actively looking for merger and acquisition opportunities in the U.S. as they face challenges in the UK market due to Net Zero policies.

Kind of like I have said, that oil saved the whales the first time, and President Trump’s ending of offshore wind may save them the second time. The UK oil companies looking to move is a potential trend for all investors to take note of. Energy Policies have concequences, and the UK, EU and even Canada are a road to a fiscal catasophe.

We also cover the concerns about potential oil shortages: Comments from Russia’s top OPEC negotiator, Alexander Novak, who warned about the risk of an imminent oil shortage due to chronic underinvestment in new oil production to replace declining fields.

China’s development of a new CO2 turbine technology: We discuss China’s unveiling of a new supercritical carbon dioxide power generator technology, which could have significant applications in industries like cement and steel.

Challenges and opportunities in the U.S. nuclear power sector: And Michael and I explore how the U.S. government is trying to support the development of larger nuclear reactors, including through low-cost government loans, in order to make nuclear power more profitable and attractive to investors

00:18 Harbor Energy is scouting mergers and acquisitions in the US

03:35 Russia points out oil needs investments

07:05 China unveils new CO2 turbine that could upend power tech

13:03 Sponsor and Finance

Check Out Full Articles and Transcripts

Make sure you check out Doomberg. It was kind of irritating that my mic settings were not set correctly. But, Doomberg and David are the stars, so a bag on my mic may actually make me sound smarter.

Next week, I have two more great experts and CEOs.

Again, have a great Thanksgiving, and we truly appreciate every one of our readers, subscribers, and patrons.

Stories Covered in this episode:

1.Large UK Oil and Gas Company Explores U.S. Deals – WSJ

2.Russia Points Out the Lack of Investment in Oil is Poised to Cause an Oil Shortage

3.China Unveils New CO2 Turbine That Could Upend Power Tech

4.Can the U.S. Make Big Nuclear Reactors? How Can We Make Nuclear Profitable? How do Investors React?

