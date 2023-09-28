UK go-ahead for North Sea oil and gas field angers environmental groups
CAMPAIGNERS INCLUDING GRETA THUNBERG HAD CALLED FOR HALT TO ROSEBANK PROJECT INVOLVING OSLO-LISTED EQUINOR
Britain has given the go-ahead to develop the UK’s biggest untapped oilfield off Shetland, sparking outrage from environmental campaigners.
The UK oil and gas regulator’s decision to grant the Oslo-listed Equinor and the British firm Ithaca Energy permission to develop the Rosebank oil and gas field in the North Sea was condemned by the Green party MP Ca…
