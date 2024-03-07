UK extends oil and gas windfall tax until 2029
The government of the UK has decided to extend the windfall tax on oil and gas firms by an additional year putting 42,000 jobs in jeopardy.
The 35% surcharge on profits due to high energy prices had been scheduled to end in March 2028 but will now continue until March 2029. The extension did face strong opposition from Scottish officials.
