The Minister for Energy Consumers, Miatta Fahnbulleh, has invited energy suppliers to a meeting to discuss how to better support vulnerable households during the upcoming winter.

In a letter addressed to the heads of energy companies, Ms Fahnbulleh highlighted the government‘s commitment to ensuring that all households can afford to heat their homes.

The letter outlined ongoing government efforts, including the Warm Homes Plan, which aims to upgrade homes with insulation and low carbon heating and the Warm Home Discount, which provides a £150 rebate on energy bills for eligible low income households.

The Minister also emphasised the importance of rolling out Pension Credit to those in need, offering additional financial support for pensioners.

Ms Fahnbulleh urged energy suppliers to take proactive steps to prevent customers from falling into energy debt and to provide adequate support for those already struggling.

The Minister for Energy Consumers said: “It is essential suppliers also play their part, to ensure that more households do not fall into debt and that those already in arrears are adequately supported.

“Last year, you stepped up to provide the necessary extra support to customers in debt

over the winter.

“We hope and expect that you will commit to go substantially further to help consumers this year including taking proactive steps to prevent customers from falling into energy debt, in line with your Supply Licence Commitments.”

