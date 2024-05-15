A recent report from Centrica Business Solutions reveals that more than half (56%) of UK businesses plan to increase their onsite energy generation capacity within the next two years.
The report, titled “How data, onsite generation and leadership strengthen energy control,” highlights the impact of unpredictable energy costs on business growth, with a th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.