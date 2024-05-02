ADNOC increased its oil production capacity to 4.85 million bpd ahead of the next OPEC meeting.
The country’s stated aim is to reach 5 million bpd capacity by 2027.
OPEC’s current production cuts are set to run through the end of June, but the group may decide to extend those cuts at its next meeting.
The United Arab Emirates state-owned oil company, Adnoc…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.