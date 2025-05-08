ENB Pub Note: The following story from The New York Post confirms the climate crisis fraud. Energy regulations and demands for finance changes, or control over your food supply based upon the climate crisis, are aimed at gaining total control over everything you do. By electrifying all appliances, printing money, and spending wild money on NGOs, DOGE has found that the money is going to personal expenses, and let’s not forget the one billion dollar Solyndra debacle.

The Climate Crisis crowd has successfully turned it into an energy and financial crisis through the use of your tax dollars and radical spending.

If you think the story does not have a financial impact, here is a summary of energy spending based on the climate crisis narrative.

Key Points

Research suggests global spending on wind and solar from 2020 to 2024 is around $3 trillion, though exact figures vary by source.

The evidence leans toward significant growth, with solar investment exceeding $500 billion in 2024, and wind likely similar.

Estimates account for rapid capacity expansion, but precise annual breakdowns are complex due to data limitations.

Overview

The total global spending on wind and solar energy over the last five years (2020–2024) is estimated to be approximately $3 trillion. This figure reflects the rapid growth in renewable energy investments, driven by policy support, declining costs, and global climate goals. Solar photovoltaic (PV) investment alone exceeded $500 billion in 2024, with wind investments likely comparable, given their significant role in clean energy transitions.

Breakdown by Year

While exact annual figures are not always available, estimates suggest:

2020: Around $350 billion (solar $200B, wind $150B)

2021: Approximately $450 billion (solar $250B, wind $200B)

2022: About $550 billion (solar $300B, wind $250B)

2023: Roughly $700 billion (solar $400B, wind $300B)

2024: Estimated at $900 billion (solar $500B, wind $400B)

These estimates are based on trends from reports like the IEA and BloombergNEF, acknowledging the complexity in separating wind and solar from broader clean energy investments.

Supporting Data

The IEA's World Energy Investment 2024 highlights that clean energy investment reached $2 trillion in 2024, with solar PV surpassing $500 billion. BloombergNEF's Energy Transition Investment Trends 2025 reports total energy transition investment at $2.1 trillion in 2024, with wind and solar forming a significant portion.

Survey Note: Global Investment in Wind and Solar Energy (2020–2024)

This survey note provides a detailed analysis of global spending on wind and solar energy over the last five years (2020–2024), based on extensive research from authoritative sources such as the International Energy Agency (IEA), BloombergNEF, and other energy-focused organizations. The analysis aims to estimate the total investment, considering the rapid growth in renewable energy capacity and the challenges in obtaining precise annual breakdowns.

Background and Context

The global energy transition has accelerated since 2020, driven by climate change mitigation efforts, policy support in over 130 countries, and declining costs for renewable technologies. Wind and solar energy have emerged as the leading sources of new renewable capacity, with solar PV often surpassing wind due to its scalability and cost reductions. The period from 2020 to 2024 saw significant investments, particularly in emerging markets and developing economies (EMDE), though geographic disparities remain, with China leading the charge.

Data Sources and Methodology

The primary sources for this analysis include:

The IEA's World Energy Investment 2024, which provides detailed insights into global clean energy investments, including solar PV exceeding $500 billion in 2024.

BloombergNEF's Energy Transition Investment Trends 2025, reporting total energy transition investment at $2.1 trillion in 2024, up 11% from $1.77 trillion in 2023.

Additional reports from Global Energy Monitor, IRENA, and the World Economic Forum, which focus on capacity additions and investment trends.

Given the lack of direct annual breakdowns for wind and solar investments, estimates were derived by analyzing trends in clean energy spending, assuming wind and solar constitute a significant portion (e.g., 40–60%) of renewable power investments, and scaling based on historical growth rates.

Annual Investment Estimates

The following table summarizes the estimated global investments in wind and solar energy for each year from 2020 to 2024, based on available data and trends:

Total Estimated Investment (2020–2024): $2.95 trillion

These figures are derived as follows:

2024: The IEA reports solar PV investment exceeding $500 billion, and wind is estimated at $400 billion, based on its significant share in renewable capacity additions (e.g., IRENA data shows 585 GW added in 2024, largely solar and wind).

2023: BloombergNEF's $1.77 trillion energy transition investment, with wind and solar estimated at 40% ($708 billion), split as solar $400B and wind $300B.

2022: Estimated at $550 billion, reflecting growth trends from IEA and BloombergNEF, with solar $300B and wind $250B.

2021: Estimated at $450 billion, with solar $250B and wind $200B, based on historical data from Ember and IEA.

2020: Estimated at $350 billion, with solar $200B and wind $150B, aligning with lower baseline investments pre-COVID recovery.

Regional Insights

China: Dominated global investments, with clean energy spending reaching almost $680 billion in 2024 (IEA). In 2023, China invested $220 billion in solar PV alone (PV Tech), nearly half of global solar investment, highlighting its leadership.

EMDE (excluding China): Clean energy investment grew by 50% since 2020, reaching $320 billion in 2024, but remains at 15% of global totals, indicating underinvestment in developing regions.

Africa: Investments nearly doubled from $20 billion in 2020 to over $40 billion in 2024, driven by policy initiatives and grid improvements.

United States and EU: The US saw clean energy investment rise to over $300 billion in 2024 (up from $185 billion in 2020), while the EU invested $370 billion in 2024, reflecting strong policy support like the Inflation Reduction Act and EU Green Deal.

Challenges and Limitations

Data Gaps: Exact annual investments for wind are often not separated from total renewable power investments, requiring assumptions. For instance, the IEA provides solar PV figures but not wind, necessitating estimates based on capacity growth.

Metrics Variability: Some sources (e.g., fDi Intelligence) report direct investment committed to projects ($88B for solar in 2024), which differs from total investment including financing and R&D, complicating comparisons.

Geographic Disparities: China's dominance (64% of new capacity in 2024, IRENA) skews global figures, while EMDE regions lag, affecting overall investment totals.

Supporting Evidence

The IEA's World Energy Investment 2024 notes that renewable power spending has outpaced fossil fuels since 2020, with solar PV investment projected to exceed all other generation sources in 2024.

BloombergNEF's Energy Transition Investment Trends 2025 shows a record $2.1 trillion in 2024, with wind and solar driving growth, supported by declining costs (solar panels down 30% in two years, IEA).

Global Energy Monitor's Wind and Solar Year in Review 2024 reports 240 GW of utility-scale solar and wind became operational in 2024, underscoring investment scale.

Conclusion

Research suggests that global spending on wind and solar energy from 2020 to 2024 totals approximately $3 trillion, reflecting rapid capacity expansion and policy-driven investments. While exact figures vary by source, the evidence leans toward significant growth, with solar investment exceeding $500 billion in 2024 and wind likely similar. The estimate accounts for the complexity in data, acknowledging regional disparities and the need for further investment in developing economies to meet climate goals.

Key Citations

From the NY Post

Two new studies reveal unexpected polar ice trends, challenging climate assumptions and highlighting the need for pragmatic energy policy.

​When it comes to climate change, to invoke one of Al Gore’s favorite sayings, the biggest challenge is not what we don’t know, but what we know for sure but just isn’t so. [emphasis, links added]

Two new studies show that the Earth’s climate is far more complex than often acknowledged, reminding us of the importance of pragmatic energy and climate policies.

One of them, led by researchers at China’s Tongji University, finds that after years of ice sheet decline, Antarctica has seen a “surprising shift”: a record-breaking accumulation of ice.

Since the first GRACE satellite was launched in 2002, Antarctica has seen a steady decline in the total mass of its glaciers.

Yet the new study found the decline reversed from 2021 to 2023.

Melting Antarctic ice contributes to global sea-level rise, so a reversal of melting will slow that down. Understanding the dynamics of ice mass on Antarctica is thus essential.

The recent Antarctica shift makes only a small dent in the overall ice loss from 2022, but comes as a surprise nonetheless.

A second new paper, a preprint now going through peer review, finds a similar change at the opposite end of the planet.

“The loss of Arctic sea ice cover has undergone a pronounced slowdown over the past two decades, across all months of the year,” the paper’s US and UK authors write.

They suggest that the “pause” in Arctic sea ice decline could persist for several more decades.

Together, the two studies remind us that the global climate system remains unpredictable, defying simplistic expectations that change moves only in one direction.

In 2009, then-Sen. John Kerry warned that the Arctic Ocean would be ice-free by 2013: “Scientists tell us we have a 10-year window — if even that — before catastrophic climate change becomes inevitable and irreversible,” he said.

Today, six years after that 10-year window closed, catastrophic climate change has not occurred, even as the planet has indeed continued to warm due primarily to the combustion of fossil fuels.

Partisans in the climate debate should learn from Kerry’s crying wolf.

On one side, catastrophizing climate change based on the most extreme claims leads to skepticism when the promised apocalypse fails to occur on schedule.

On the other side, studies like the two surprising polar-ice papers reveal climate complexities, but don’t prove climate change isn’t real and serious.

Policymakers today appear to be embracing energy realism over a myopic rush to net zero at all costs.

But their newfound pragmatism should still embrace decarbonizing the economy, as well as reducing the costs of energy, expanding global energy access and ensuring secure and reliable energy supplies.

These multiple objectives are not always in concert, which is why energy policy is so challenging.

We know that humans affect the climate system in many ways — greenhouse gas emissions in part, but also through land management, air pollution and vegetation dynamics.

At a planetary scale, the net effect of these changes is a warming of the planetary system.

Yet anticipating regional and local consequences is far more difficult, and irreducible uncertainties mean that adapting to climate variability and change comes down to risk management as we balance competing objectives.

Fortunately, pragmatic energy policy has plenty of low-hanging fruit — expanding nuclear power and accelerating the retirement of coal are good places to start.

The surprises revealed by the two new papers about polar ice also remind us that we need to be prepared for unexpected behavior of the climate system, regardless of the underlying causes of change.

History tells us that climate can shift abruptly, with profound consequences for society.

Top photo by Hans-Jurgen Mager on Unsplash

