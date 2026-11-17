On Friday, we will put the next few quarters to Steve Reese, CEO, Reese Energy Consulting, and Dennis Kissler, Sr. Vice President, BOK. It is also very interesting that President Trump is meeting with President Xi and President Putin this week.

If you heat with natural gas in the United States, this winter is supposed to cost less. The Energy Information Administration’s November Winter Fuels update has the average gas-heated home spending $640 from November through March, 8.5 percent below last winter. In Europe, the picture is the other way around. Storage was about 70.5 percent full on Nov. 15, against a five-year average of 89 percent for that date, the lowest starting point since 2013, and a ban on Russian LNG under existing long-term contracts takes effect on Jan. 1.

If you have heard the Energy News Beat podcast, you have heard me say that Energy Security starts at home, and it seems like the EU, and UK have done everything possible to increase energy prices.

That split is the story we will take to Steve Reese, CEO of Reese Energy Consulting, and Dennis Kissler, Senior Vice President of Trading, BOK Financial Securities, on Friday’s Energy News Beat podcast, Nov. 20. The questions are already on the table: why the price gap is not lifting U.S. prices, what the 2027 dip and 2028 rebound tell hedgers, and whether Western Europe will drive U.S. prices, as Reese predicted a year ago.

Two prices, one commodity

NYMEX December Henry Hub’s delayed close was $3.122 as of 2:16 p.m. Central Time on Monday, Nov. 16, via Schneider Electric, after the 1:30 p.m. CT session close. The official CME settlement was not independently confirmed. Europe’s TTF was about $28.39 a million Btu mid-morning in Amsterdam, converted from OilPrice’s $96.85 a megawatt-hour, an intraday level, not a close. The last confirmed Japan/Korea Marker settlement we have is $30.50 on Nov. 12. Today’s JKM was not independently confirmed from a primary source.

The export door is already wide open. BloombergNEF, as reported by OilPrice, estimated pipeline feedgas to U.S. LNG plants at a record 21.8 billion cubic feet on Saturday, Nov. 14, a one-day flow figure, not an EIA weekly number. EIA still has the terminals “running near full capacity.” A $28 European price cannot pull more U.S. gas onto ships until more trains start up.

Share

Working gas in the Lower 48 was 3,862 billion cubic feet in the week ending Nov. 6, 2.0 percent above the five-year average though 92 billion below a year earlier, according to EIA. NGI projects another 24 billion-cubic-foot build for the week ending Nov. 13; EIA reports Thursday, Nov. 19. The November Short-Term Energy Outlook has dry production rising from 113.0 billion cubic feet a day in 2026 to 117.6 in 2027.

Chart 1. Monthly average natural-gas prices, dollars a million Btu, January 2025 through October 2026: U.S. Henry Hub, Europe TTF, and the World Bank Japan LNG import price. The Japan series is a monthly average import price, largely oil-indexed, not the spot Japan/Korea Marker. In October the World Bank Japan import average was $16.59, while EIA, citing Bloomberg, had near-month JKM averaging $28.59 and TTF $28.51. Sources: World Bank Pink Sheet, published Nov. 3, 2026; EIA November 2026 Short-Term Energy Outlook. As of Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, Central Time.

The 2027 dip and the 2028 rebound

The futures curve already has a soft 2027 and a firmer 2028. As of those same 2:16 p.m. delayed closes, the December-to-March winter strip averaged about $3.04. March 2027 was $2.428, 69 cents under February, the curve pricing a storage overhang next spring. The summer 2027 strip was $2.727, calendar 2027 was $2.940, and calendar 2028 was $3.530, Schneider seasonal averages and Energy News Beat arithmetic on delayed closes, not official settlements.

EIA is even lower for this winter: Henry Hub averaging $2.87 from November through March, 16 percent below the October outlook and 36 percent below last winter. It has $3.37 for calendar 2026 and $2.88 for 2027, with the second quarter of 2027 at $2.42 and the fourth quarter back up to $3.39. Gross LNG exports rise from 17.6 billion cubic feet a day in 2026 to 19.0 in 2027, and to 21.0 in the fourth quarter. Plaquemines Phase 1 reached commercial operations on Oct. 31.

Analysts broadly expect global prices to ease in 2027 as non-Gulf supply grows, then for the delayed LNG surplus to arrive later. Goldman Sachs, in a Nov. 13 note reported by Reuters, said higher supply should drive 2027 prices lower “across the globe,” and raised its 2028–30 Henry Hub views to $4.00, $4.50 and $4.50. Poten & Partners’ Jason Feer said in July that a period of “abundance” starts in 2029, about a year later than once expected. We did not review the Wood Mackenzie reports that some summaries cite for 2028–29.

Europe’s hole, Britain’s bills, and Asia’s switch

The International Energy Agency said on Nov. 3 that Europe’s thin storage “could prolong global gas market tightness well into 2027.” In its cases, EU stocks end this winter between 8 and 34 billion cubic meters. Refilling to a five-year-average level by November 2027 would take 57 to 83 billion cubic meters of summer injections, against a five-year average of 50.

The Jan. 1 ban matters because the EU has kept buying Russian seaborne gas. An Urgewald analysis of Kpler data, reported by Euronews, found the EU took 12.89 million tonnes of Yamal LNG from January through October, 81 percent of Yamal’s deliveries.

Britain is starting from a thinner tank. GB storage was about 49 percent full on Nov. 12, the lowest among the major European markets, according to Catalyst Commercial. Centrica wrote in September Rough is “practically empty” and will close by spring without regulatory support. Cornwall Insight, using prices through Sept. 28, has forecast the January–March 2027 price cap at £1,999.28, 16 percent above the current £1,723 cap. Its next update is Wednesday, Nov. 18.

In Asia, IEA forecasts gas consumption will fall 1.5 percent in 2026, led by China, as buyers switch to coal. Japan’s demand fell 3.5 percent in the first half. China has kept a 15 percent tariff on U.S. LNG since February 2025. LSEG data, reported by Reuters, had Europe taking 6.89 million tonnes of U.S. LNG in October against Asia’s 2.73 million.

Qatar remains the wild card. Force majeure after the March attacks on Ras Laffan has been extended through the end of December. IEA says the Hormuz disruption cut Qatar and UAE loadings by more than 60 billion cubic meters from March through October, with non-Gulf output offsetting about two-thirds of that. Rystad Energy sees a possible recovery by the second quarter of 2027, “always one escalation away from cratering again.”

Chart 3. Storage starting points for this winter. U.S. Lower 48 working gas was 3,862 billion cubic feet in the week of Nov. 6, 2.0 percent above the five-year average of 3,787 billion and 2.3 percent below a year earlier (EIA). EU storage was 70.5 percent full on Nov. 15, against a five-year average of 89 percent and about 82 percent a year earlier (GIE data as reported by OilPrice; we did not access AGSI+ directly). Sources: EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report via Pipeline & Gas Journal; GIE via OilPrice, Nov. 16, 2026. As of Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, Central Time.

What we will ask Reese and Kissler

A year ago, on Nov. 2, 2025, Reese said on Energy News Beat that “the tug of war for natural gas demand between LNG to export and data centers” was the thing he saw most, and that “these specific data center operators don’t understand that the gas isn’t there for the volumes that they need to generate power.” He added, “I still think we’re going to see a three and four handle on gas prices here relatively soon.” Asked about the next two years, he said, “We’ll see $5 bumps unless something happens,” and that “What’s going to drive us and our prices over here eventually is going to be Western Europe. LNG is going to be a ubiquitous global commodity, and it’s getting there already.”

Those comments are the hook for Friday. The U.S. is on a three-handle, with storage above average and record production. We will ask Reese what the market got right, and whether summer 2027 is when U.S. prices feel that global tug. His firm wrote on Nov. 15 that Blackcomb is a 2.5 billion-cubic-foot-a-day-capacity “relief valve” from Waha to Agua Dulce.

Kissler, in Hart Energy and Oil and Gas Investor this spring, wrote that “today’s pricing is being driven by what the market can see, measure and balance right now,” and that AI is “a forward curve story rather than a spot market catalyst,” with “most of that gas burn will arrive in 2027-2030.” We will ask him what the curve is telling hedgers, especially that 69-cent February-to-March drop. A November Dow Jones Market Talk comment is only partly available behind a paywall, so we are not leaning on it.

Consumer and Investor Views

For U.S. families who heat with gas, the EIA case is a cheaper winter: $640, down 8.5 percent, except in the West, where a colder forecast produces a 7 percent increase. Homes that heat with electricity are seen paying 3 percent more, and heating-oil homes 25 percent more. The November STEO cut the winter Henry Hub forecast another 16 percent, but EIA’s November Winter Fuels update still has gas-heated homes at about $640. Delivery charges do not move with Henry Hub. In Britain, the risk is a double-digit January cap increase, pending Cornwall’s Nov. 18 revision.

For investors, this is a three-part chain. Exporters with uncontracted cargoes are capturing a wide international spread; Venture Global, in its Nov. 10 release, raised 2026 EBITDA guidance to $10.0–10.3 billion, assuming $21–22 a million Btu liquefaction fees on remaining unsold cargoes. Producers face a calendar-2027 strip below $3, with a firmer 2028 curve as the bull case. Midstream sits between them, as Permian egress expands. This is not investment advice.

Caveats and Criticism

Futures keep trading after the close. The Henry Hub figures above are delayed; Schneider closes as of 2:16 p.m. Central Time; the official CME settlement was not independently confirmed. TTF quotes varied across feeds on Monday, and today’s JKM was not confirmed from a primary source. EU storage of 70.5 percent is GIE data as reported by OilPrice; we did not access AGSI+ directly. UK storage of about 49 percent is from Catalyst Commercial, not a National Gas extract. The 21.8 billion-cubic-foot feedgas record is a one-day BloombergNEF estimate. Cornwall’s January forecast uses prices through Sept. 28 and is due to be updated Nov. 18. NGI’s storage projection will be tested by EIA on Nov. 19.

Stu’s Take

The United States and Europe are not in the same gas market this winter, even though the molecules can move by ship. Henry Hub is about $3 because production is at record levels, storage is above its five-year average, and the liquefaction door is already open as far as it will go this winter. Europe is starting from its lowest storage since 2013 and loses Russian LNG on Jan. 1, which is why the IEA says tightness can run well into 2027.

The futures curve sees a softer 2027 and a firmer 2028; EIA has prices turning up in late 2027, when more trains are due. American gas-heated homes should pay less; British households may not.

On Friday we will ask Steve Reese and Dennis Kissler whether summer 2027 is when U.S. prices finally feel that global tug, or whether cheap domestic supply keeps the two markets apart.

Next Tuesday we are visiting with Jon Brewton, CEO of Data2, on how AI is impacting oil companies, production, and Data Center development. This will be an epic episode, as Jon and the Data2 team are coming back from the Middle East, visiting oil companies to discuss key issues across the energy and AI markets.

Appendix A — Sources

Primary documents and accounts used for this article.

1. U.S. Energy Information Administration, Winter Fuels Outlook, November 2026 update (wf01.xlsx, headed “Short-Term Energy Outlook - November 2026”), linked from the Winter Fuels page. Average U.S. gas-heated home spends $640.28 from November through March, 8.52 percent below last winter, rounded in the article to $640 and 8.5 percent. Northeast $870 (−15%), Midwest $615 (−10%), South $522 (−13%), West $588 (+7%). Electric-heat homes $1,186, +3%; heating oil $2,179, +25%; propane −2%. Spreadsheet: https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/steo/report/perspectives/2026/10-winterfuels/wf01.xlsx https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/steo/report/perspectives/2026/10-winterfuels/article.php

2. U.S. Energy Information Administration, Short-Term Energy Outlook, November 2026, released Nov. 10, 2026 (next release Dec. 8). Henry Hub averages $2.87 from November through March, 16 percent below the October outlook and 36 percent below last winter. Calendar 2026 $3.37; 2027 $2.88; 2Q27 $2.42; 4Q27 $3.39. Dry production 113.0 Bcf/d (2026) and 117.6 (2027). Gross LNG exports 17.6 Bcf/d (2026), 19.0 (2027) and 21.0 in 4Q27. TTF near-month averaged $11.27 in February 2026 and $28.51 in October; JKM $10.82 and $28.59 (Bloomberg data via EIA). Tables 2 and 5a https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/steo/report/natgas.php

3. EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook landing page, November 2026. “International natural gas prices have climbed to their highest levels since December 2022 while U.S. Henry Hub prices have fallen, supporting U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, with export terminals running near full capacity.” https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/steo/

4. EIA STEO Table 2, November 2026 https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/steo/tables/pdf/2tab.pdf

5. EIA STEO Table 5a, November 2026. End-March 2027 working-gas forecast about 1,932 Bcf https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/steo/tables/pdf/5atab.pdf

6. EIA, daily Henry Hub natural gas spot price, series RNGWHHD. January 2026 monthly average $7.72 https://www.eia.gov/dnav/ng/hist/rngwhhdD.htm

7. EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report, week ending Nov. 6, 2026: Lower 48 working gas 3,862 Bcf, up 61 Bcf, 75 Bcf (2.0 percent) above the five-year average of 3,787 and 92 Bcf (2.3 percent) below a year earlier. Figures as reported by Pipeline & Gas Journal https://pgjonline.com/news/2026/november/us-natural-gas-storage-rises-61-bft3-to-3-862-bft3-eia-says

8. NYMEX Henry Hub futures, delayed closes via Schneider Electric as of 2:16 p.m. Central Time, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, after the 1:30 p.m. CT session close. The official CME settlement was not independently confirmed. December 2026 delayed close $3.122 (prior settle $3.230). Winter strip Dec26–Mar27 about $3.04; Summer 2027 $2.727; Cal-27 $2.940; Cal-28 $3.530. March 2027 $2.428, 69 cents under February https://pricing.ems.schneider-electric.com/cme/ngco/default.aspx

9. World Bank Commodity Markets, Pink Sheet, published Nov. 3, 2026. Monthly averages for Henry Hub, Europe TTF, and Japan LNG import prices through October 2026. The Japan series is an import price, largely oil-indexed, not spot JKM. October Japan LNG import average $16.59 a million Btu https://www.worldbank.org/en/research/commodity-markets

10. International Energy Agency, news release and Global Gas Security Review 2026, Nov. 3, 2026. “Low storage buffers in Europe could prolong global gas market tightness well into 2027.” EU end-winter inventory 8–34 bcm; summer-2027 injection need 57–83 bcm vs a five-year average of 50. Global LNG supply −3% (~20 bcm) in 2026. Hormuz disruption cut Qatar and UAE loadings by more than 60 bcm, March–October; non-Gulf output offset about two-thirds. Asian gas consumption forecast −1.5% in 2026, led by China. Japan’s gas demand −3.5% in the first half of 2026. The 8–34, 57–83 and 50 bcm figures and the Asia demand numbers are in the Global Gas Security Review 2026, https://www.iea.org/reports/global-gas-security-review-2026 https://www.iea.org/news/low-storage-buffers-in-europe-could-prolong-global-gas-market-tightness-well-into-2027

11. OilPrice, “European Gas Slumps on Milder Weather and Record US LNG Flows,” Nov. 16, 2026. TTF front-month €87.965/MWh at 10:00 Amsterdam, about $28.39/MMBtu after dividing $96.85/MWh by 3.412 (Energy News Beat conversion). Other feeds showed a wider euro range that day https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/European-Gas-Slumps-on-Milder-Weather-and-Record-US-LNG-Flows.html

12. OilPrice, “Europe Has Already Drained 10% of Its Summer Gas Injections,” Nov. 16, 2026, citing GIE data. EU storage 70.5 percent full on Nov. 15, against a five-year average of 89 percent and about 82 percent a year earlier. We did not access the AGSI+ platform directly https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/Europe-Has-Already-Drained-10-of-Its-Summer-Gas-Injections.html

13. OilPrice, “US LNG Flows Hit Record High as Global Gas Supply Crisis Deepens,” Nov. 16, 2026, citing BloombergNEF. Pipeline feedgas to U.S. LNG plants 21.8 Bcf on Saturday, Nov. 14, a one-day flow estimate, not an EIA weekly figure https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/US-LNG-Flows-Hit-Record-High-as-Global-Gas-Supply-Crisis-Deepens.html

14. Catalyst Commercial, UK Energy Market Report, Nov. 13, 2026. Nov. 12 settlements: JKM front-month $30.50, TTF day-ahead $30.03. GB storage about 49 percent full on Nov. 12, the lowest among the major European markets https://www.catalyst-commercial.co.uk/works/uk-energy-market-report-13-november-2026/

15. Cornwall Insight, default tariff cap predictions. Forecast for January–March 2027 £1,999.28, 16 percent above the £1,723 October–December 2026 cap, using prices through Sept. 28. Next update Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. Ofgem’s official January cap announcement date was not independently confirmed https://www.cornwall-insight.com/predictions-and-insights-into-the-default-tariff-cap/

16. Centrica, “Lack of gas storage puts UK’s energy security at risk,” 4 Sept. 2026 (Times op-ed, Sept. 2). Rough is “practically empty” and will close by spring without regulatory support, according to CEO Chris O’Shea https://www.centrica.com/media-centre/stories/2026/lack-of-gas-storage-puts-uk-s-energy-security-at-risk/

17. Euronews, “EU spent €8.7bn on Russian Arctic LNG in 2026 as import ban looms,” Nov. 12, 2026, citing Urgewald analysis of Kpler data. EU took 12.89 million tonnes of Yamal LNG from January through October, 81 percent of Yamal’s deliveries. Only the EU total is used here https://www.euronews.com/2026/11/12/eu-spent-87bn-on-russian-arctic-lng-in-2026-as-import-ban-looms

18. Regulation (EU) 2026/261 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 26 January 2026. Ban on imports of Russian LNG under existing long-term contracts from Jan. 1, 2027. Short-term contracts were already barred from April 25, 2026 https://eur-lex.europa.eu/eli/reg/2026/261/oj/eng

19. Venture Global, third-quarter 2026 results, Nov. 10, 2026. Plaquemines Phase 1 reached commercial operations Oct. 31, 2026. 2026 EBITDA guidance raised to $10.0–10.3 billion, assuming $21–22 a million Btu liquefaction fees on remaining unsold cargoes https://investors.ventureglobal.com/news/news-details/2026/Venture-Global-Reports-Third-Quarter-2026-Results/default.aspx

20. Energy News Beat, “Natural Gas vs Data Centers: The Energy Tug of War with Steve Reese and Matthew Hill,” Nov. 2, 2025. Transcript of Stu Turley’s interview. Reese quotes used in the article were checked against this transcript https://energynewsbeat.com/industry-insights/natural-gas-vs-data-centers-the-energy-tug-of-war-with-steve-reese-and-matthew-hill/

21. Reese Energy Consulting, “The Permian’s Blackcomb Pipeline Is Open for Business — And It’s a Very Big Deal,” Nov. 15, 2026. Describes Blackcomb as a 365-mile “relief valve” designed to flow 2.5 Bcf/d from the Waha hub to Agua Dulce https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/the-permians-blackcomb-pipeline-is-open-for-business-and-its-a-very-big-deal/

22. Oil and Gas Investor, “Kissler: The Here and Now,” May 2026 issue (BOK-hosted reprint; online at Hart Energy Apr. 14, 2026). Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading for BOK Financial Securities, on spot pricing, AI as a forward-curve story, and 2027–2030 gas burn. Quotes were confirmed verbatim against this PDF. The Hart Energy page of the same article returned 403 and was not used as the verifying source https://edge.sitecorecloud.io/bokfna15473-bokf40a9-prode209-f913/media/Files/PDF/Commercial/Energy/Oil-and-Gas-Investor-March-2026.pdf

23. Natural Gas Intelligence, “NGI Projecting Double-Digit Storage Build Despite Brief Cold Snap Slowing Injections,” November 2026. Projection of +24 Bcf for the week ending Nov. 13. Official EIA report due Thursday, Nov. 19 https://www.naturalgasintel.com/news/ngi-projecting-double-digit-storage-build-despite-brief-cold-snap-slowing-injections/

24. Reuters, via EnergyNow, “US LNG exports hit second-highest monthly level on record as Europe demand surges,” Nov. 2, 2026, citing LSEG. October U.S. exports: Europe 6.89 million tonnes, Asia 2.73 million tonnes https://energynow.com/2026/11/us-lng-exports-hit-second-highest-monthly-level-on-record-as-europe-demand-surges/

25. Rystad Energy, “Northern hemisphere enters winter 2026/27 with thin gas and LNG buffers and little room for error.” Possible Hormuz/LNG supply recovery by the second quarter of 2027, “always one escalation away from cratering again.” Henry Hub “peak around $4 this winter,” with the U.S. “insulated from the global rally” https://www.rystadenergy.com/insights/northern-hemisphere-enters-winter-2026-27-with-thin-gas-and-LNG-buffers-and-little-room-for-error

26. Goldman Sachs, Nov. 13, 2026, note, as reported by Reuters. “Expects higher supply to drive 2027 natural gas prices lower versus this year across the globe.” Raised 2028/29/30 Henry Hub views to $4.00 / $4.50 / $4.50 https://www.stockopedia.com/share-prices/goldman-sachs-group-NYQ:GS/news/brief-goldman-sees-higher-gas-supply-weighing-on-2027-prices-01a1d57a-6b95-7e5c-9a58-48daeda56fc4/

27. Gas Outlook, “Iran war delays but does not end looming LNG glut,” citing Poten & Partners’ Jason Feer, July 2026: a period of “abundance” starts in 2029, about a year later than once expected. A 2028–29 softening attributed in some secondary summaries to Wood Mackenzie was not reviewed from the primary reports https://gasoutlook.com/analysis/iran-war-delays-but-does-not-end-looming-lng-glut/

28. East Daley, “Slow Golden Pass ramp means winter growth may have to wait,” Nov. 11, 2026. Golden Pass Train 1 first cargo April 22, 2026; October feedgas averaged 0.52 Bcf/d. ExxonMobil guidance: Train 2 in the first half of 2027, Train 3 in the second half https://eastdaley.com/daley-note/slow-golden-pass-ramp-means-winter-growth-may-have-to-wait

29. AEGIS Hedging, Waha basis brief. Waha cash about $1.865/MMBtu on Nov. 10 and Nov. 12. Flags early 2028 as the next constraint-risk window https://aegis-hedging.com/insights/basis-brief-waha-gas

30. Reuters, “US, China discuss cutting tariffs on US LNG ahead of Xi visit,” Sept. 18, 2026. China has maintained a 15 percent tariff on U.S. LNG since February 2025 https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/us-china-discuss-cutting-tariffs-us-lng-ahead-xi-visit-2026-09-18/

31. BOK Financial, experts page for Dennis Kissler. The firm describes him as a trader; Hart Energy and Oil and Gas Investor bylines style him “senior vice president of trading for BOK Financial Securities” https://www.bokfinancial.com/about-us/experts/dennis-kissler

Appendix B — Key excerpts

Steve Reese, Energy News Beat, Nov. 2, 2025, at 01:03. “The thing I see the most right now, and it affects us and is good for us and all that, is the tug of war for natural gas demand between LNG to export and data centers. People want to put these data centers in Texas, cheaper natural gas prices. Obviously, the LNG market is fed from Louisiana and Texas, and we’re working on some really large projects. To where these specific data center operators don’t understand that the gas isn’t there for the volumes that they need to generate power. So it’s really interesting, and I still think we’re going to see a three and four handle on gas prices here relatively soon.”

Steve Reese, Energy News Beat, Nov. 2, 2025, at 26:09, answering Stu’s question about the next two years. “We’ll see some of it. I mean, we’ll see $5 bumps unless something happens. … What’s going to drive us and our prices over here eventually is going to be Western Europe. LNG is going to be a ubiquitous global commodity and it’s getting there already.”

EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook landing page, November 2026. “International natural gas prices have climbed to their highest levels since December 2022 while U.S. Henry Hub prices have fallen, supporting U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, with export terminals running near full capacity.”

EIA, November 2026 Short-Term Energy Outlook, natural gas discussion (natgas.php). Henry Hub is forecast to average $2.87 per million British thermal units from November through March, 16 percent less than the October forecast and 36 percent less than last winter.

International Energy Agency, Nov. 3, 2026. “Low storage buffers in Europe could prolong global gas market tightness well into 2027.” Reaching the five-year-average fill by November 2027 would need 57 to 83 billion cubic meters of summer-2027 injections, against a five-year average of 50.

Dennis Kissler, Oil and Gas Investor, May 2026 issue (BOK-hosted reprint; online at Hart Energy Apr. 14, 2026). “Today’s pricing is being driven by what the market can see, measure and balance right now.” On AI: “a forward curve story rather than a spot market catalyst… most of that gas burn will arrive in 2027-2030.”

Centrica, Sept. 4, 2026 (Times op-ed, Sept. 2), on Rough. Rough is “practically empty” and will close by spring without regulatory support.

Cornwall Insight, default tariff cap forecast (prices through Sept. 28). January–March 2027 cap forecast at £1,999.28, 16 percent above the £1,723 October–December 2026 cap. Next update Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.

Venture Global, Nov. 10, 2026. Plaquemines Phase 1 reached commercial operations on Oct. 31, 2026. EBITDA guidance raised to $10.0–10.3 billion, assuming $21–22 a million Btu liquefaction fees on remaining unsold cargoes.

Reese Energy Consulting, Nov. 15, 2026, on Blackcomb. A 365-mile giant “relief valve” designed to flow 2.5 Bcf/d from the Waha hub to Agua Dulce.

Goldman Sachs, Nov. 13, 2026, as reported by Reuters. “Expects higher supply to drive 2027 natural gas prices lower versus this year across the globe.” 2028, 2029 and 2030 Henry Hub views raised to $4.00, $4.50 and $4.50.