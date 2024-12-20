Turkey has received an exemption for gas payments to Russia after the United States imposed sanctions on Gazprombank, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Friday (20 December).

The US imposed new sanctions on Russia’s Gazprombank in November, creating an obstacle for buyers of Russian gas, which had been using the bank to make payments. They have since been seeking clarification and exploring other ways to pay.

Turkey imports almost all its gas requirement and Russia is the top supplier, providing more than 50% of the country’s pipeline imports. Ankara’s pipeline gas imports from Russia stood at 21.1 bcm last year.

Turkey had requested an exemption in discussions with US officials so that it can continue paying for Russian natural gas imports via Gazprombank.

On Thursday Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said in a video posted to social media that the US had granted his country an exemption for gas payments on from sanctions it had imposed on Russia’s Gazprombank, .

“Today they have given an exemption for gas payments relating to Gazprombank, which is good news, but in the meantime we have worked out a solution with our regional allies, an alternative mode of payment, which does not violate sanctions but allows payments (for gas),” Szijjártó told a reporter in New York, in the video.

Slovakia’s main gas buyer, state-owned SPP, said it had not received notification of a gas-payment exemption.

Szijjártó said the US continued to ban financial transactions via Gazprombank relating to the Paks 2 nuclear plant that Russia’s Rosatom is building in Hungary, calling it an “entirely political decision”.

He said Hungary’s energy supply was secure, but did not give further details on the gas payments.

(Edited by Georgi Gotev)

Source: Euractiv.com

We give you energy news and help invest in energy projects too, click here to learn more

Crude Oil, LNG, Jet Fuel price quote

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack