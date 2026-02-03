In a bold move to secure America’s supply chains and reduce dependence on foreign powers—particularly China—President Donald Trump announced the launch of Project Vault on February 2, 2026. This ambitious initiative establishes the first-ever U.S. Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve, designed to act as a safeguard for domestic manufacturers against market disruptions and shortages.

Modeled after the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, Project Vault aims to stockpile essential raw materials, ensuring that industries like automotive, aerospace, technology, and energy can thrive without the threat of supply chain vulnerabilities.

With a total value nearing $12 billion, this program signals a significant boost for the U.S. critical minerals sector, potentially unlocking new opportunities for investors and bolstering national security.

On Stu Varney’s Show today, Secretary Doug Burgum is spot on, and if we are going to restore our shipbuilding and manufacturing, we need minerals. I like the way this is being set up, as it does not appear to be using federal money.

“No Taxpayer Dollars” - so this is NOT a Somali Fraud scheme.

Secretary Doug Bergum said, “Yes, there are a number of licenses that the State Department, Department of Energy, and Department of Commerce are all working on. And there could be a series of those coming up shortly.”

Stu Varney stated: “So our guys will drill, they’ll pump it out, we’ll sell it, and some of the money goes to Venezuela and some it comes to us.”

Secretary Doug Bergum explained: “How it works. Absolutely, that’s how it works. And of course, there are some things down there in Venezuela where they just need, they need new technology, new equipment, and they can bring that up quickly.”

Secretary Doug Bergum mentioned: “China controlling 85% to 100% of the refining of these minerals. So, we want to bring mining back in this country, President Trump, mine, baby, mine.”

Stu Varney asked: “Will it be like the strategic petroleum reserve for oil?”

Secretary Doug Bergum responded: “Yes, that’s the same concept. We need to have a buffer, if you will, for private industry to make sure our auto, our defense, our technology companies, that they can all keep moving ahead because, of course, critical minerals are in virtually everything.”

Investment Opportunities: Companies Poised to Benefit

The announcement of Project Vault has already sparked investor interest, with shares of several U.S.-based critical mineral companies surging in response.

This initiative not only provides a stable demand signal for domestic producers but also unlocks venture capital and private investment in the sector.

Uranium, copper, and silver are key areas that need to be developed, and VectorVest offers valuable insights into the leading mining stocks. Again, we do not give investment advice, but we like to show you the tools and market trends.

Southern Copper (SCCO)

Southern Copper is rated a buy by VectorVest, and the chart indicates a buy signal. Several key points are that Southern Copper operates in Mexican Open-Pit Operations and underground mining. This is one to watch for any changes in the Mexico-U.S. relationship. They would not be participating in the Trump adminstration program, but I included it as I have been trading and following the chart.

Energy Fuels Inc.

Energy Fuels Inc. is a mining development company with exploration and evaluation in uranium and vanadium properties. They operate in the Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill Projects. The chart shows significant trading volume, and the VectorVest System rates it a buy. We need nuclear, and the geopolitical issues around uranium are huge.

MP Materials (MP)

MP Materials is a rare-earth mining and processing company in California and has seen some increases, possibly due to its participation in the programs. They were named in some news articles, but I do not have confirmation. VectorVest is rated as a buy, and I would take mining in California, just like Mexico. Be careful of the Cartels, but are they more trustworthy than the government in California?

Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR)

Idaho Strategic Resources is focused on gold and critical minerals mining. VectorVest has them as a buy right now, and they were mentioned in Yahoo Finance 3 days ago as one to watch.

As we watch this thing called a roller coaster, no wait, the Stock Market, I am having fun using the resources at VectorVest and learning about when to sit on your hands and when to buy options, covered calls, and when to just go work in the shop and not worry about anything.

One other Stock to watch is Siemens Energy (SMERY)

Stu Varney just interviewed their CEO this morning, and we need their electrical equipment for grid updates. While this does not tie directly into the critical minerals deal, it does apply to the growth in AI and electricity demand.

Christian Boruch, the CEO of Siemens Energy, said: “We see an unprecedented growth as never before. I said it before, I like also the approachability of the Trump administration.” This suggests he sees the current business environment in the US as very favorable.

He also stated: “It will require electricity and this is where we’re trying to help and trying to invest in the country and invest in workforce and training and education and that is thrilling. A billion dollars.” This highlights the significant investment Siemens Energy is making in the US.

When asked if Siemens is investing in Republican states to please Republican senators close to President Trump, Boruch responded: “No, that’s what I’m saying. It’s really a pragmatic way in terms of getting things done and this is what the industry needs.” This indicates their investment decisions are based on business needs rather than political considerations.

Overall, the key quotes showcase Boruch’s positive view of the current US business climate, Siemens’ substantial investment plans, and their pragmatic, non-partisan approach to decision-making.

The Bottom Line

President Trump’s adminstration is putting the full pedal to the metal and trying to rebuild the United States by reshoring our once-great manufacturing, and I like his new pick for the Fed.

My first hope would be that the Fed would be dismembered and torn apart, but barring that, having one that has a level head and good fiscal policies would be a win. There seems to be excessive corruption in the Fed, UN, WHO, and other organizations. We also have to ask: how is it that trillions can be removed from the Silver Market, and how is it that JPMorgan sells at the exact spot where their shorts are canceled? Owning physical assets is important.

Christian Boruch noted that he had not invested much in the U.S. in a long time, citing the current business environment and the need for significant growth to justify investment. As a guy watching the stock market, investing in oil, gas, and royalties, it is fun to look at the trends and patterns that emerge. And this is a significant part of the pattern.

If you have any stock picks or questions, feel free to let me know, but getting Silver, Gold, and ammo is not always a bad thing.

