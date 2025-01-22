ENB Pub Note: “Drill Baby Drill” sounds great on a campaign trail, but the oil companies in the United States are going to be more like “Drill Baby When Fiscally Responsible.” Michael and I have been covering this on the podcast, and it is a different world in both the private and public oil companies now. Returns to stakeholders and shareholders is critical, and we are seeing that energy investments will have the highest returns and growth for 2025 and 2026.

He said it and he meant it. “Drill Baby Drill!” – will be the new mantra of Donald Trump’s second term.

During his inaugural speech the President vowed to transform the nation’s future by tapping into its undergroud fuel supplies of oil and gas. He also declared a national energy emergency.

He said: “America will be a manufacturing nation once again and we have something no other manufacturing nation will ever have, the largest amount of oil and gas of any country on Earth – and we are going to use it.

“We will export American energy all over the world. We will be a rich nation again and it is that liquid gold under our feet that will help to do it.

“We will end the Green New Deal and we will revoke the electric vehicle mandate, saving our auto industry. In other words you’ll be able to buy the car of your choice.”

Just as in his first term Mr Trump has vowed to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accords but this time he will be able to do it much faster.

Much more will be spelled out in the coming days regarding his energy priorities, including nuclear energy and the future of renewables but it is clear, the Trump stance will make the whole world start to think very carefully, about what this means for international co-operation on climate change and net zero.

The post Trump’s energy revolution appeared first on Energy Live News.

https://energynewsbeat.co/investment-survey/