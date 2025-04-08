Trump’s China Tariff

Daily Standup Top Stories



April 7, 2025 Clark Savage

President Donald Trump threatened to slap additional 50% import taxes on China, while readying negotiations with Japan and Israel, leaving markets struggling to grasp his intentions for his sweeping tariff plans. Stocks swung wildly on Monday as […]

April 7, 2025 Clark Savage

Oil continued its downward trajectory on Monday afternoon, with the stock market briefly reversing losses after CNBC reported the White House was considering a 90-day pause in tariffs for everyone except China. Oil prices barely […]

April 7, 2025 Clark Savage

A top executive at Diamondback Energy Inc. called on President Donald Trump’s administration to explain how the global trade war will help shale producers, a rare instance of public pushback from a US oil boss. “This administration better […]

April 7, 2025 Clark Savage

Once a golden dream factory, California’s progressive utopia now produces soaring costs, fleeing businesses, and fading hope for its middle class. ​California’s economic, academic, media, and political establishment still embraces the notion of the state’s […]

April 7, 2025 Clark Savage

ENB Publisher Note: This is an outstanding article from Ronald Stein. I have thoroughly enjoyed my podcast interviews with Ronald, and his expertise has always been well-received. He mentions Chris Wright, US Secretary of Energy, […]

Stuart Turley: [00:00:00] The market’s losing again after tariff postponement was fake news. And the stock market was going up. And so was this actually intentional on Monday at 1112 Brent Crude was trading down another 1.17% sitting at 64.81 while US crude benchmark West Texas WTI was trading out that down 1.18%. at sixty one twenty six. [00:00:29][29.9]

Stuart Turley: [00:00:38] Hello everybody, welcome to the Energy Newsbeat podcast. My name’s Stu Turley, president of the Sandstone Group. It is just crazy out there on the news desk. Let’s get rolling. Trump threatens 50% more China tariffs, teases talks with others. That’s pretty exciting what’s going on. Markets losing again after tariff proponent fake news. This was pretty interesting to watch what was going on and it all ties into even to this next article. Oil boss says Trump administration better have a plan amid the route. I want to go ahead and talk about this one for half sec as well too. Then we have how California is climate crusade fueled the golden States decline. I also want to just say to governor Newsom, governor Newsome, your actions are treasonous in your determination that you want to go ahead in, try to talk about. imposing non tariffs for California only, not so smart. So also let’s go to South Africa needs all the products and transportation fuels that renewables cannot provide. This is from a friend of the podcast, Ronald Stein, good friend of the show and lots of great information out there,. [00:01:55][77.6]

Stuart Turley: [00:01:56] But let’s start with the first story here. Trump’s threatens 50% more tariffs in teases talks with others. understanding that the rest of the world has been terrifying the United States and has trade blocks against the United states for even trying to do anything. We’ve lost 90,000 factories in the United States. Try to put a pin on all of those and you’ll understand what President Trump is trying to. Do he’s trying to bring manufacturing back. So let’s all take a deep breath. Let’s Take a listen to some of these discussion points. If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long-term abusing by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose additional tariffs of China 50% April 9th. Now, as of this morning, China’s economy stock market went down 10%. They are hurting. And when you take a look of them going, ooh, we’re going to tariff the United States, they don’t buy anything from the United States? because they have already stripped out most of our manufacturing so it’s really a one-sided argument here and this is kind of like osu trying to beat up its big brother oh you and that kind of a thing it’s just not going to happen 50% charge would come on top of the 34% the president posed on all Chinese imports. Now we’re talking some serious bucks and this is going to shut down the entire Chinese market. They are not in a very good situation. The message is simple. For those who are ready to take a seat at the negotiating table and recognize they will no longer be able to mistreat America, please come and join us. Listen to what he just said. This is simply a negotiation to get everybody to the big boy table. Pull your big boy pants on and let’s start treating the United States like we need to be treated. And I’m all in on this. [00:04:03][127.8]

[00:07:49] So before I get to the last two stories here, let’s go ahead and give a shout out to Steve Reese. I’m going to be interviewing Steve this week and I really appreciate everything that they’re doing over Reese energy consulting. So if you go to Reese energy, consulting.com, if you are in the oil and gas space and you’re looking to ship your product out, or you’re in a. Bitcoin and you’re wanting stranded, uh, LNG, uh stranded natural gas to drop in a Bitcoin mine, give them a call. If you are a AI data center and you want to build a data center, look a first where the pipelines are in the United States, pick one and you’ll be able to build a pipeline, a power plant there. And in fact, president Trump even said that today on in the white house. said he’s got a lot of power plants coming in and I’ll go into that in another argue, another article later. So Reese energy consulting. Thank you for your sponsorship of the show and looking forward to our podcast. [00:08:49][60.7]

Stuart Turley: [00:08:50] Next story, how California’s climate crusade fueled the golden states decline, and I kind of teed this up at the beginning of this. This is really treasonous talk. When you have a governor of one of the largest states in the United States. telling other countries, don’t tariff California because we want to set up an independent trade group. Not the best thing and not the smartest thing for you to even think that you’re capable of negotiating for the United States. Governor Newsom, you really need to go back to high school. Nearly one in five Californians, many working, live in poverty using a cost to live in adjusted poverty rate, the Public Policy Institute of California estimates Another one fifth near poverty, roughly 15 million in total. Governor Newsom go focus on running your state rather than trying to tell President Trump to do things that Republicans have failed to do when they’ve been in power for a long time. California progressivism today embraces many causes, undocumented migrants, transgender kids, reparations for slavery. But nothing shaped the state contemporary policies more than recent years than a commitment to what Newsom described in 2018 as climate leadership, the bad energy policies have been proven time and time again, if you’re out there saying you have climate leadership. All you’re doing is absolutely putting in bad energy policies and you’re I’m going to D industrialize your state or your country. And when you de industrialize, your state, or your country, more energy poverty happens and more people are harmed. This is absolutely a travesty that we have a governor that puts his state first and excuse me, his personal wealth before his, even as state citizen. [00:10:56][125.5]

Stuart Turley: [00:10:57] So with that, let’s go to the next article here. South Africa needs all of the products and transportation fuels that renewables cannot provide. This article is from Ronald Stein, a great friend of the show and I consider him a friend. He is an author and I’ve had him on the podcast two or three times and he is absolutely a real, I consider a national treasure. And when you sit back and take a look, oil and gas are f***ed up. foundational to the global economy, contributing thousands of products and the estimated 6,000 products that underpin modern living standards, and these fossil fuels are driven economic by providing energy and raw materials for industry, transportation, manufacturing, while all their derivatives permeate everyday life. Now he mentions in this story, Chris Wright, and also in an executive chairman of the African energy chamber and Chris is the U S secretary of energy. I have interviewed both of them. And so all three men have been on my podcast more than two or three times. So each one of them are fantastic energy leaders and I truly appreciate all of their time. And when you sit back and take a look at this particular group, then I’d love to have all of them on a podcast together. That to me would be just out of the park. Cool. Today, we have more than 50,000 merchant ships, more than 20,000 commercial aircraft, and more than 50000 military aircraft that use fuels manufactured from crude oil, the IEA oil market, March 25th forecast global oil demand reaching 103 million barrels per day up 1 million from 2024. We have not reached peak oil yet. inner u.s. energy chris wright affirm that africa must be free To harness its vast energy sources without interference and NJ and executive chairman says secretary’s right message is long overdue of recognition. The African needs investment, not indifferent. In fact, NJ takes it one step further. And NJ has said on my podcast, he says, please let’s not have any more handouts, let’s build low cost energy. Let’s electrify things. Let’s let us build products and become great trading partners. Secretary right. And in, in our case, why don’t we export our great technologies of building the power plants and using energy as a service and getting that in there so that we can help build their electrical facilities and Oh, energy as a surface. I believe that you have talked to your, our president about this and possibly taking over the. Russian nuclear energy plant as a service. So if we did something like this, this could transform energy as we know it going forward and having long-term trading partners. I would rather have Africa building products, Africa for Africans first, and then having them trade with United States for finished products. And then we could help them get them and we would have an actually a great trading partner. With that, thank you again for the Steve Reese and everyone. It has been a crazy day on the news desk. Buckle up. We’re going to have some more fun. And I think that president Trump is on the right track. He still needs some help trying to end the war with Putin and his staff does not understand what’s important to Putin. What’s important. The Putin is having a trade partner and that will get him to the table. You’re not going to get president Putin by threatening and saying, I’m mad at you. You’ve got to get him to the table and say, let’s do business. President Putin wants to do business with president Trump. Let’s end the war and save people’s lives. [00:15:00][242.9]

Stuart Turley: [00:15:00] So with that, read this to your friends, read this to you, pet your dogs, hug your kids and have an absolutely fantastic day. [00:15:00][0.0][888.7]