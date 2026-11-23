Trump Warns He May Order Iran Strikes After New Year If Talks Fail, Fox News Reports. Tanker Attacks Keep a War Premium in Oil.
January Brent futures were at $91.19 a barrel and January West Texas Intermediate futures at $82.15 as of 6:46 a.m. Central Time, according to Yahoo Finance, after a third weekly loss.
Commonwealth Bank’s John Oh says the market is pricing a $25-to-$30-a-barrel premium on concerns that U.S.-Iran fighting can escalate. Reports of 14 tankers at Kharg Island have not been confirmed as a convoy assembled to test the U.S. blockade.
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