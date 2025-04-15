Trump to Cut NOAA

Daily Standup Top Stories

April 14, 2025 Mariel Alumit

The International Maritime Organization approved the first global shipping carbon tax, drawing backlash from shippers, oil states, and Trump officials. ​The UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) held a meeting in London on Friday at which […]

April 14, 2025 Mariel Alumit

Trump plans deep NOAA budget cuts by ending key climate research programs, slashing woke projects and wasteful spending, per internal memo. ​President Donald Trump’s administration is gearing up to effectively cut NOAA’s Office of Oceanic […]

April 14, 2025 Stu Turley

ENB Pub Note: As I said on the Energy Realities podcast, the global alarmist movement was funded through USAID and other NGOs using fraudulent money and science. The world has implemented energy policies and fiscal […]

April 14, 2025 Clark Savage

ENB Pub Note: Interesting article on China’s elimination of exports to the United States in Critical Minerals. This will actually backfire on the Chinese economy. It is the short-term spin-up of the processing of critical […]

April 14, 2025 Clark Savage

ENB Pub Note: How this plays into the OPEC and OPEC+ production quotas has yet to be announced. We know that Saudi Arabia needs the 80 dollar range of oil for its fiscal budgets for […]

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 – Intro

01:57 – U.N. Maritime Agency Slaps First-Ever Emissions Tax On Shipping In Latest Money Grab

05:14 – Trump Admin To Shut Down NOAA’s Main Climate Research Division

07:48 – ABC News Blames Tornado Surge On Climate Change—But Data Says Otherwise

10:05 – China Halts Critical Exports as Trade War Intensifies

13:55 – Energy OPEC cuts oil demand forecast, sees growing economic uncertainty on Trump trade war

17:09 – Outro

Video Transcription edited for grammar. We disavow any errors unless they make us look better or smarter

Stuart Turley: [00:00:00] Trump admin to shut down Noah’s main climate research division. President Donald Trump’s administration gearing up to effectively cut Noah’s office of oceanic and atmosphere research. Oh, our. by shutting down its primary climate research division, according to multiple reports. The Office of Management and Budget, OMB, sent an internal memo that outlines the huge changes to the national NOAA, according to Politico, Access, and the New York Times, who reviewed the memo. [00:00:30][30.8]

Stuart Turley: [00:00:38] Hello everybody, welcome to the Energy Newsbeat Daily Standup, my name’s Stuart Turley, President and CEO of the Sandstone Group. It is crazy out on the news desk on this April 15th, tax day. Buckle up! UN maritime agency slaps first ever emissions tax on shipping and latest money grab. Gotta love a good UN story. Trump admin to shut down NOAA’s main climate research division. Gotta love a good chopping of the government down, don’t need any government there. ABC News blames tornado surge on climate change, but the data says otherwise. Do you really like the mainstream medium, or can you believe anything that you hear? China halts critical exports as trade war intensifies. This has some pretty interesting impacts on this and if you’re not paying attention China is not actually in the driver’s seat on this one. They’re, they are a big animal out there, but they got some problems. And the last story is energy OPEC cuts the oil demand forecast sees growing economic uncertainty on Trump trade war. That’ll coincide with our other story there. [00:01:56][78.3]

Stuart Turley: [00:01:57] So let’s get ready to rumble here. UN maritime agency slaps first time ever emissions tax on shipping in the latest money grab. I think that this is really pretty interesting when you consider the UN’s international maritime organization held a meeting in London on Friday at which member nations agreed to impose The first global carbon tax, a fee of $380 per metric ton on greenhouse gasses emitted by ships of certain limit in $100 per ton beyond that. This to me is absolutely disgusting, is that all this carbon tax is going to do nothing to solve any kind of pollution. Cart and Gregory right stone is a great friend of the show. And if you sit back and take a look, CO2 is actually plant food, but let’s go to the particles and the particulate matter that go into exhaust and those things. Those are pollution. The IMO estimated the new tax would bring about $10 billion per year into the organization’s net zero fund for green energy transition. You know what that sounds like to me? Hang on a slush fund for corruption. And there is nothing that the U N can tell me that they’ve done good in the world right now carbon tax was a consensus agreement that did not seem to please anyone is a line out of this article. There’s a group of about 60 developing countries, one of the income from the carbon tax to go into a general climate fund, not a fund reserved solely for the shipping industry. Well, it’s a shipping industry meeting run by the UN, which has been pilfering money and trying to actually cause global migration to take down the West. Doesn’t make much sense to give this organization any more money whatsoever. So with that, I think that the UN needs to be shut down financially. And I would even vote to throw it out of the United States. And some of our readers have said, keep them in the United States so that we can veto anything that they do. But if you’re not a member, throw them out, Trump admit, but This brings up a huge point to President Trump. He’s got to build up his ships because if the UN maritime agency gets involved in anything, you know that there are further regulatory issues possibly coming around down the corner. That’s why there is a huge migration. And I’ve been watching the shipping new builds and everything else. LNG is coming on very strong into cruise lines. and all of these other ships that are cargo carriers that are new builds being made and to use LNG as a fuel, which means LNG bunkering and LNG is here to stay. It’s also a lot better than just regular fuel oil. [00:05:13][196.5]

Stuart Turley: [00:05:14] Let’s go to the next story here. Trump admin to shut down Noah’s main climate research division. President Donald Trump’s administration gearing up to effectively cut NOAA’s Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research, OR, by shutting down its primary climate research division, according to multiple reports. The Office of Management and Budget, OMB, sent an internal memo that outlines the huge changes to the national NOAA, according to Politico, Axis, and the New York Times, who reviewed the memo. The administration’s proposal makes it through Congress, Noah’s climate research will effectively cease according to the reports. Quote, reaching a balance requires resetting the proper balance between federal and state responsibilities with a renewed emphasis on federalism, eliminating the federal government support of woke ideology, protecting the American people by. deconstructing and wasteful weaponized bureaucracy and identifying and eliminating wasteful spending the memo states according to politico noah has a history of supporting left-wing ideal ideology shelling out over three million on teak and tom explore planet earth wow an animated film featuring a space alien with gender neutral pronouns according to the daily caller news Foundation. reporting the department should act now to align existing resources and activities, the direction of the pass back. The memo said not and not, and it’s necessary to cut unsustainable costs and Noah’s satellite programs. I’ll tell you what the problem is. We’re finding out with the help from Elon Musk and Doge is that the amount of money that went to catastrophic programs and climate change and climate alarmism programs filtered into energy policy, energy regulations, and energy wealth transfer. And then what I’m talking about with an energy wealth transfer is the poor get poorer and the rich get richer. And this is absolutely disgusting. And I’ve had interviews with folks that have found that the climate alarmism regulatory. or reporting was manipulated and they found the sensors that they were manipulating in order to change the entire climate change narrative. [00:07:47][153.6]

Stuart Turley: [00:07:48] Let’s go to the next climate change story here. ABC News blames tornado surge on climate change, but the data says otherwise. And as Chris Wright, our secretary of energy, has said multiple times, he has said, deaths from bad in bad weather are down and so that is something that is is very good but let’s go into the story here climate change isn’t driving more or stronger tornadoes and it cannot be linked to one short-term spike no matter how dramatic it looks in the recent story by abc news climate and environmental updates tornado activity doubled in march noah that there you can see why these or as you run together. classified recent severe tornado outbreaks outbreaks under the climate crisis category. This is false. Climate change is not causing an increase in the number of severity of tornadoes, nor can it be connected to such an event. ABC warns the mainstream fake news. The climate crisis is not a distance threat. It’s happening now and, and affecting what matters to us most. According to a new report from the National NOAA, tornado activity was more than twice the monthly average with over 200 recorded. This is now outside the quotes. Although ABC doesn’t explicitly say this tornado season has been caused by climate change, a strong story strongly implies it. Therefore lying by example or a mission. So, you know, anyway, when you lie about things in the, in the news, it does come out eventually. Excellent article. There’s more things in here. Um, here’s another great point from 2017 through 2018, the United States set records for the longest period without a tornado death. So deaths are down over time. and you take a look at 1955 to 2020, deaths are down. So when you take look at lies that are funded by your own tax dollars, we’re finding out how bad things were and how bad could be if they were unchecked. [00:10:04][135.4]

Stuart Turley: [00:10:05] Let’s go to this next story. China halts critical exports as trade war intensifies this story is from the New York Times and China has suspended exports of a wide range of critical minerals and magnets that’s huge threatening to choke off supplies and components of central automakers and aerospace manufacturers shipments of the magnets essential for everything from cars and drones robots and missiles. have been halted at many Chinese ports while the Chinese government drafts a new regulatory system. This is very much a huge issue and it does bring up a great point. We need to, we’ve got more minerals than we know what to do with. The regulatory process and the mining takes 20 years to get a mine operational because of regulations, but it’s also the mining and processing. business that China actually owns 90% of the market share for what we need in that mining processing of the material. We can get the materials elsewhere, but it’s that processing that we’ve got to change. And I have to hand it to Robert the Builder on X. You can see in this article, China retaliates against tariffs by putting worse fortunes into I thought that was cute. But then I also have to hand it to, and I, as he says, you know, he’s got a report out there, you nice, the says the U S relies heavily on rare earth imports. And you can see that 70% of our rare earth minerals come from China, but they also 13% comes from Malaysia, Japan, Estonia, and 6% come from others. So we, we do rely on them and there’s a lot of things that we rely on. I think that we will see by the end of the month China caving in or they are going to retaliate a much more of this rare earth antimony which is we need it bad for munitions and wartime things sixty three percent gallium and germanium fifty four percent graphite forty two percent that’s used in a ton of stuff. trade values of $378 billion in 2022 in critical minerals. So it’s gonna be pretty interesting. [00:12:32][147.1]

[00:12:32] Let’s go to the last story here. Before I go to the last one, I want to give a shout out to Steve Reese and Reese Energy Consulting. Please go to energyreissconsulting.com, check them out. If you are looking to build a data If you need Bitcoin mining If you need energy, give Reese energy consulting a call. I thoroughly enjoyed my podcast. It’s in production now with him from last week. And we talked about how they are taking their expertise and they’re taking molecules all the way from Louisiana to Germany. from an EMP operator all the way to LNG export facilities and he’s got them all going all the way to Germany in how to export. If you’re looking at, we’ve had leads come in, if you’re for leads to buy LNG, if you are looking to buy or sell LNG shipments or. If you’ve got pipelines, if you’ve gotten any of these things and you want to know, I’m not going to call him the godfather of natural gas or in energy, but he sure knows everybody. And so, you know, my Putin imitation is not very good, but, Hey, I think Steve could do an outstanding imitation there of the god father. He is the god farther of natural guests. So go to energy Reese energy consulting.com. [00:13:53][81.0]

Stuart Turley: [00:13:55] The last story here, Energy OPEC cuts oil demand forecast and sees growing economic uncertainty on the Trump trade war. And here’s where I think it’s going to be pretty, while this is saying that the demand side of the equation, they have yet to come out and said that they’re going to cutting production. But now remember, anytime that the U S needs extra money, they’ve always printed money. If Russia, Iran, Iraq, or any of the OPEC plus members need extra money, they go drill extra and they just ship more oil out. So instead of printing money, the drill for oil. And so that is a really big issue that we’re going to be watching. OPECs President Donald Trump tariffs weighing on crude oil demand and global economic growth. Now, I agree and I disagree, we are still too early to tell. How China is going to pan out on this. The cartel sees demand growing by 1.3 million barrels per day this year and next year down about 150,000 barrels from its previous estimates. Here’s where this goes into the pricing matrices. I guarantee you that India will continue to grow. Why? because of their leadership. because they are trying to deliver all of the power that they possibly can to everyone in India. They are trying China. If China does nothing, they will fail. It’s not like Putin. If Putin does nothing. He’s already won because he’s moved his business to Asia. Now China will having financial problems will hurt Russia in a roundabout way. But when we sit back and take a look. Will China be able to come to the table and say, okay, you win president Trump and where you go ahead and we’re going to go about our business or are they going to play dirty now remember they still have. equipment in the United States grid that can be allegedly remotely controlled by China. And I have written about this and talked about this for years. The Biden administration put 490 of these big components back into the United States grid. So will they try to do something stupid? They have 50,000 military age men in here that came illegally after coming across the border. You know, you don’t know what they’re going to do, but on the other hand, I think that China will wake up and realize that the tariff game is the right sizing for trade. We are going to see, like we talked about on the energy realities podcast this morning. We are going to see. The EU really either come to grips and everyone like Italy is already making appointments. We have 90 countries coming to make individual trade agreements. Has the EU lost its trading agreement? Don’t know, but if that’s the only reason that they exist, it’s not a very good reason if everybody’s going to be cutting deals with president Trump. [00:17:08][193.2]

Stuart Turley: [00:17:09] So with that, please go to theenergynewsbeat.substack.com and then check us out there, right? We have great conversations on the articles. And also go to energynews beat.co if we have got a lot of traffic on the site and we are being attacked on there every day, but we’re trying to spread truth. and if you have fun, stop by and go to theenergynewsbeat.substack.com Like, subscribe, read this to your kids. Have a great day. [00:17:09][0.0][1015.8]