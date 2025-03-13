Trump Tariffs Hit Refiners

Daily Standup Top Stories

March 12, 2025 Stu Turley

South Dakota Governor Rhoden signed a bill banning eminent domain for carbon capture pipelines, protecting landowners’ property rights. ​Republican South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden signed a bill Thursday banning the use of eminent domain for […]

March 12, 2025 Mariel Alumit

President Trump’s new tariffs on energy imports from Canada and Mexico are expected to significantly impact US refiners, particularly those reliant on heavy crude. While Canadian oil imports are likely to continue despite tariffs, Mexican […]

March 12, 2025 Mariel Alumit

The U.S. transformed from an energy importer to the world’s top LNG exporter due to the shale revolution and fracking. Rising costs, environmental concerns, and potential shifts toward renewables pose challenges to long-term demand for […]

March 12, 2025 Mariel Alumit

India’s Coal Ministry is proposing a coal trading exchange to manage increased domestic coal production and facilitate competitive sales. This initiative aims to shift from a government-controlled sales model to a “many-to-many” platform for efficient […]

March 12, 2025 Mariel Alumit

ENB Pub Note: This will be a vast opportunity zone for the U.S. shipbuilding business if it can get organized. President Trump is on task with the new shipbuilding office, and this needs to get […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

Stuart Turley [00:00:10] Hello, everybody. Welcome to the Energy Newsbeat podcast. My name’s Stu Turley, president and CEO of the Sandstone Group. Today is March 12th. And I mean, we have got some stories for you. Venezuela stops taking U .S. deportees after Trump orders Chevron out. That’s kind of a big deal. Strangling our economy. Report shows net zero hampers growth, doesn’t lower emissions. And on the front of that picture, you got a poor old Helga, whatever her name is there. She is a child that has been pampered and abused there. Let’s go to the next story here. Energy secretary to shatter Biden’s climate shackles, unleash US energy. Boom. We love Chris Wright. He is absolutely on fire. Chenier gets FERC OK for two more Corpus Christi LNG trains. Oil’s China imports could rise as the newest refinery begins trial runs. Germany’s new government is set to reshape its energy policies. This is following their announcements following that they want more nuclear weapons. So, boy, it’s going to be an interesting time in Germany.

Stuart Turley [00:01:26] So let’s start with Venezuela. Venezuela stops taking U .S. deportees after Trump orders Chevron out. Chevron’s joint ventures with Venezuela’s state oil company Petrola de Venezuela were producing approximately 135 ,000 barrels per day, according to the independent estimates and shipping data. This figure marked a significant increase over 2022 levels. By February 2025, posts on its reports indicated Chevron was producing around 220 ,000 to 235 ,000 barrels per day in Venezuela. That is from social media, but hey, it’s pretty cool. Chevron’s production targets were aimed higher, but Bloomberg says, will stop receiving deportees from the U .S. to President Trump’s, Donald Trump revoke Chevron’s license. Oops. You know, I can understand why President Trump is wanting to do that, but this is gonna raise a little bit of another issue and that is we need to import heavy oil and so we’re gonna have to look at how and who we’re importing the oil from. This comes on the heels of Scott Sheffield telling, I believe it was MSBC News, that the reason Pioneer sold out to Exxon was because they had very depleted inventory for available drilling sites. So that is a huge issue right there.

Stuart Turley [00:02:57] Let’s go to the next story here. Strangling our economy. Report shows net zero hampers growth, doesn’t lower emissions. A new report argues that net zero policies harm the economy, stifling growth, energy policy and productivity while failing failing to reduce global emissions. Cutting greenhouse gas emissions was going to save the planet at no cost. Turns out it’s an economy wrecker, which is more feature than bug than a bug for many climate alarmists. You have Greta Thornberg there on the picture of that. And she has absolutely been used by her parents and run around and paraded around. That poor kid is just messed up. That’s really sad. The results of the UK’s decarbonization efforts appears to erect economic growth, stalling living standards, high energy prices, and deindustrialization without denting rising global emissions,” he wrote last week in the Telegraph. Net zero is strangling our economy, says the headline over Pickering’s column, because the limiting the available electricity has stifled productivity. So this falls along with, I jokingly talked with Michael about this, and that is the Turley’s Law. The more that we invest in renewable wind, solar, and hydrogen, the more fossil fuels are used. So call it Turley’s Law if you want. Maybe we add a byline to Turley’s Law and is net zero equals deindustrialization. That could be another sideline there. So I’m just feeling sorry for the folks in the UK because you don’t have the Second amendment to get yourself out of this mess.

Stuart Turley [00:04:39] Let’s go to the next story here. Energy secretary to shatter Biden’s climate shackles unleashed the US energy boom. Chris Wright is again the right man for the right job and he is Chris Wright. So slam Biden’s climate policies, vowing that Trump will admin will prioritize energy, prosperity and scientific realism. He characterized the Biden administration’s manacle focus on the climate change as counterproductive and improvising ordinary people, pledging to take a radically different approach than his predecessor by unleashing U .S. and energy private sector. The previous administration’s climate policies are horrible. There are no winners in that world except the politicians and rapidly growing interest groups. The only interest groups that we’re concerned about with is the American people. Our focus is steadfast on the American people and our allies abroad. Chris Wright, I absolutely love that saying the only interest group that we are concerned about with is the American people. Oh, my goodness. That is refreshing. The Trump administration will treat climate change for what it is. a global physical phenomenon that’s a side effect of building the modern world. That’s an interesting way to put it. And I kind of agree with it. The Trump administration is moving forward and will end the Biden administration’s irrational quasi -religious policies on climate change. And I think that this is gonna be something that we’re gonna see in the next few months and that is additional graft and greed and corruption that net zero that the climate policies have done and they’ve been done intentionally. Yesterday I released the seven P podcast. It was the podcast where George McMillan and I talked about how we got here and how we got here is by design since the 60s to turn this into the left plan to turn this into a communist regime and we almost failed. Hats off to Secretary Wright and I really applaud him. You have to understand how we got here, but yet more importantly, how we’re going to get out of this problem and I believe we’re on the right track.

Chenier gets the OK for two more Corpus Christi LNG trains. This is huge. FERC set its approval date at January 10th that it granted an application filed by Corpus Christi liquefaction and CCL mid -scale in March, 2023. Man, since March of 2023 to get an approval process done. Hey, way to go, Chris Wright. Clear off that desk. The applicants are authorized under section three of the NGA to site construct and operate the CCL mid -scale trains eight and nine project and described in condition. This is exciting. Uh, Shanir CEO Jeff Frusco recently commented that the company still expects to make final investment decisions to build two more mid -scale trains at Corpus that's exciting way to go Shanir

[00:08:39] Let’s go to the next story here. China’s oil imports could rise as newest refinery begins trial runs. This is in the Shandong Yulong Petrochemical is set, you know, I can’t pronounce a lot of things, but I think I got that one. That’s kind of funny. Is set to begin trial runs at its second of 200 ,000 barrels per day crude processing unit increasing Chinese refining capacity. This expansion could lead to boost Chinese crude import despite recent declines. Refinery has been diversifying its crude sources, increasing purchases from West Africa and Brazil and also Iraq. So go figure that out, Iran. So you gotta sit back and kind of, they are taking ships in from the dark fleet. It’s kind of fun to see how that goes through. But if they can buy everything that they can from Russia and Iran, they will.

Stuart Turley [00:09:36] Germany’s new government is set to reshape its energy policy. Germany’s new coalition government is shifting energy policy, potentially rolling back an ambitious climate targets. The climate, the government plans a 500 billion infrastructure fund to upgrade the nation’s aging power grids. Concerns over high energy costs and energy security are driving the new policies decisions. They’ve ramped up their clean energy spending under the previous coalition. Oh, it sounds like the UK, Delaware, New Jersey, California, New York, where there is that kind of spending, there is deindustrialization. The other key developments taking shape for Germany’s energy sector under the new government will be ramping up investments in its aging and insufficient power grids. But I want to know are they looking at firing up the nuclear reactors that were shut down? The government did sneak in a purchase of a very large purchase of uranium from last year in Germany from Russia. So I’ve been waiting for the approval process on this. In fact, when I saw the article come out yesterday or day before that nuclear was changing their nuclear policies. It wasn’t their nuclear plants. It was that they want to talk to president Trump about the nuclear U S NATO base as nuclear weapons there. And if we pull out of NATO and we pull those nuclear weapons out, they’re going to be kind of like naked. So they were wanting to figure out how they get and become a nuclear power again. So put the wrong kind of nuclear power. Anyway, I just hats off for Germany. They don’t have the second amendment, just like the UK to defend themselves should they need to. Anyway, we hope the best for Germany and the UK. But I believe that the EU UK and Germany and NATO are financially and fiscally in trouble. Buckle up. It’s going to be an interesting next few months. I’m excited to see the end of the Russia war and hopefully let’s get this thing going.

So like, subscribe, share, go to the energynewsbeat .substack .com or go to energynewsbeat .com or energynewsbeat .co and absolutely look forward to seeing you. If you're an energy expert, I want to talk to you on the podcast. I just recorded Alexander Duncan. He is a young man that is going to be taking on a Rhino and look forward to getting that podcast out there. If you are going to be running as an America First person, I want to interview you and get your story out there. If you're a Democrat with America First, let's check your voting record, but I'd still love to interview you.