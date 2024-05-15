Trump Targets Offshore Wind

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the host, Stuart Turley, covers several key stories in today's Energy News Beat Daily Stand Up. Highlights include Trump's vow to issue an executive order targeting offshore wind on day one, a Bloomberg study warning of $150 oil, major oil companies shifting back to core businesses over ESG, a significant decrease in Suez Canal shipping traffic, and California gas prices potentially rising due to a hidden annual tax increase. Turley discusses the implications of these stories, expresses concern over environmental and economic impacts, and invites industry experts for further discussion.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:44 - Trump Vows Day One Executive Order Targeting Offshore Wind

04:15 - New Bloomberg Study Warns of $150 Oil

05:50 - Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

09:52 - Suez Canal Sees Significant Decrease in Shipping Traffic

10:53 - California Gas Regulators Ensure Prices Might Never Go Down With Hidden 50 Cent Annual Tax Increase

13:30 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

May 14, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Donald Trump vowed to issue an executive order targeting offshore wind development if he wins a second term as president, making his most explicit threat yet toward the growing industry. The presumptive Republican nominee derided […]

May 14, 2024 Mariel Alumit

A recent release sent to Rigzone by Bloomberg Intelligence (BI) warned that, according to a new analysis by BI and Bloomberg Economics (BE), “an escalation to a direct war between Israel and Iran could result […]

May 14, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Three years ago, Big Oil supermajors in Europe were all about the energy transition and pivoting from their core business to a greater diversification. In its latest financial report for the first quarter, BP indicated […]

May 14, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The Suez Canal has seen a significant decrease in shipping traffic, Dryad Global noted in its latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA). According to the MSTA, which was released this week, this traffic more than […]

May 14, 2024 Mariel Alumit

A little-known longstanding fossil fuels reduction program that was put in place by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) could very well lead to a 50-cent per gallon cost increase for gasoline and diesel fuel sold in […]

