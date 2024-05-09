Trump seeks $1 billion campaign funds from oil executives, pledging to overturn Biden’s environmental policies.
At a Mar-a-Lago meeting in April, Trump promised to scrap energy and climate policies opposed by the industry.
Politico has recently reported that the oil industry has drafted executive orders for a potential Trump re-election.
Donald Trump has a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.